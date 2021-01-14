« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Down

Author Topic: Support RAWK  (Read 65851 times)

Online Andy-oh-six

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,611
  • Mr Susan in 'the world of mirrors'...
Re: Support RAWK
« Reply #640 on: January 14, 2021, 08:11:05 pm »
Done (about time too...).
Logged
Internet terrorist

Offline kev_goss

  • Lost: Remote control puppy. Please help reunite a tearful child with his pride and joy
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,174
  • My new pup Betty
Re: Support RAWK
« Reply #641 on: January 14, 2021, 08:17:11 pm »
Could only donate a tenner, works been very slow. Sorry but it's all I could spare at the moment.
Logged
It is very important to generate a good attitude, a good heart, as much as possible. From this, happiness in both the short term and the long term for both yourself and others will come.
Dalai Lama

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,128
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Support RAWK
« Reply #642 on: January 14, 2021, 10:14:28 pm »
Quote from: kev_goss on January 14, 2021, 08:17:11 pm
Could only donate a tenner, works been very slow. Sorry but it's all I could spare at the moment.

Well done.
Logged
#JFT96

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,893
Re: Support RAWK
« Reply #643 on: January 14, 2021, 10:48:31 pm »
Cheers Robin
Logged

Offline Bakez0151

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,064
Re: Support RAWK
« Reply #644 on: January 15, 2021, 12:33:08 am »
Just thrown some in

I imagine it's not on the horizon but have to say if there was ever a push for a redesign to make the site more mobile friendly I'd defo lump in for that. Would probably have triple the posts if it wasn't so awkward... Maybe it's a good thing
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,893
Re: Support RAWK
« Reply #645 on: January 15, 2021, 08:18:28 am »
Thanks Bakez mate.
Logged

Online Bullan

  • RAWK's Gay Eskimo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,541
  • Speed of The Sound Of Loneliness
Re: Support RAWK
« Reply #646 on: January 16, 2021, 06:32:08 am »
Quote from: Bakez0151 on January 15, 2021, 12:33:08 am
Just thrown some in

I imagine it's not on the horizon but have to say if there was ever a push for a redesign to make the site more mobile friendly I'd defo lump in for that. Would probably have triple the posts if it wasn't so awkward... Maybe it's a good thing

I would support that as well if needed.
Logged
I'm the only gay eskimo
I'm the only one I know
I'm the only gay eskimo
In my tribe

I go out seal hunting with my best friend Tarka
But all I wanna do is get into his parka
I'm the only gay eskimo
In my tribe

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,644
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Support RAWK
« Reply #647 on: January 16, 2021, 08:24:22 am »
I've just thrown in a tenner for now. I'll go bigger next time.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,893
Re: Support RAWK
« Reply #648 on: January 16, 2021, 08:33:47 am »
Thanks Didi.
Logged

Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,050
Re: Support RAWK
« Reply #649 on: January 31, 2021, 10:19:37 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on August 20, 2014, 03:38:49 pm
Hello all. Many of you support RAWK. In doing so, not only do you get swanky new options made available to you in your user profile settings, but you also get the warm glow that'll sustain your inner human core into the wintery wastes of the festive period. Know that a little of your hard earned corn will fend off the scurvy that has for so long blighted the deck hands of the good ship RAWK's server room.

The instructions on how to donate can be found here: http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=74199.0

Thanks in advance. You note it makes cents.

Not been able to donate in a while, apologies fellas.
« Last Edit: March 17, 2021, 07:29:44 pm by Ratboy3G »
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,619
Re: Support RAWK
« Reply #650 on: February 1, 2021, 09:13:00 pm »
Just chucked £20 your way.

Probably should have done so before now.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,893
Re: Support RAWK
« Reply #651 on: February 1, 2021, 10:36:44 pm »
Cheers Keks  :thumbup
Logged

Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,050
Re: Support RAWK
« Reply #652 on: March 17, 2021, 07:30:02 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on August 20, 2014, 03:38:49 pm
Hello all. Many of you support RAWK. In doing so, not only do you get swanky new options made available to you in your user profile settings, but you also get the warm glow that'll sustain your inner human core into the wintery wastes of the festive period. Know that a little of your hard earned corn will fend off the scurvy that has for so long blighted the deck hands of the good ship RAWK's server room.

The instructions on how to donate can be found here: http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=74199.0

Thanks in advance. You note it makes cents.

Chucked in a tenner, hopefully be able to set up regular payments soon.

Once again I want to thank the Rawk staff (and apologise for my bad behavior, perhaps you should intra red/yellow card fine system?).
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline HarryLabrador

  • went broke, so had to get the retrievers in.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,006
Re: Support RAWK
« Reply #653 on: Today at 12:31:25 am »
Once again, RAWK, thank you so much for the most wonderful site. It is so greatly appreciated, every second of every hour. £20 in support.
Logged
SoS Membership Number: 387

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,893
Re: Support RAWK
« Reply #654 on: Today at 07:36:25 am »
Quote from: HarryLabrador on Today at 12:31:25 am
Once again, RAWK, thank you so much for the most wonderful site. It is so greatly appreciated, every second of every hour. £20 in support.

Thanks H, hope all is good with you & yours  :wave
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Up
« previous next »
 