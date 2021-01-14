Could only donate a tenner, works been very slow. Sorry but it's all I could spare at the moment.
Just thrown some inI imagine it's not on the horizon but have to say if there was ever a push for a redesign to make the site more mobile friendly I'd defo lump in for that. Would probably have triple the posts if it wasn't so awkward... Maybe it's a good thing
Hello all. Many of you support RAWK. In doing so, not only do you get swanky new options made available to you in your user profile settings, but you also get the warm glow that'll sustain your inner human core into the wintery wastes of the festive period. Know that a little of your hard earned corn will fend off the scurvy that has for so long blighted the deck hands of the good ship RAWK's server room. The instructions on how to donate can be found here: http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=74199.0 Thanks in advance. You note it makes cents.
Once again, RAWK, thank you so much for the most wonderful site. It is so greatly appreciated, every second of every hour. £20 in support.
