Unplayable right now. I launched it (PC) and it was sluggish as hell (and looked like the graphics had been turned way down). Geralt took about 5 paces forward and it just crashed straight to desktop.



Incredible stuff.



Edit - if I disable ray-tracing then it starts to work, mostly (my card is a 1070 so doesn't even have RT). There are some odd colour glitches in the surface of a lake though. This is just running around for 2 minutes so could be other issues.



Edit further - The PC launcher now has the option to choose between DX11 & DX12 - if I choose DX11 the game seems to play as it did before the update.