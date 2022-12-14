« previous next »
Author Topic: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]  (Read 97020 times)

Offline J-Mc-

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #1080 on: December 14, 2022, 12:27:49 am »
Free next gen update has gone live.

85gb download on PS5!
Offline Classycara

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #1081 on: December 14, 2022, 01:39:46 am »
Quote from: J-Mc- on December 14, 2022, 12:27:49 am
Free next gen update has gone live.

85gb download on PS5!
Just set that going, cheers.

Bought the base game for about a fiver during lockdown and never felt compelled to jump into the tens/hundreds of hours of gameplay.

But I'm in between games now so reckon I should probably just try and dive in without a second thought now-ish, otherwise I might never do it
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #1082 on: December 14, 2022, 07:03:14 am »
i bought The Witcher 3 back when they announced the free upgrade, I bought the GOTY edition, does this next gen version include both DLC ?  Looking forward to this as I never actually played it.
Offline Ed-Zeppelin

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #1083 on: December 14, 2022, 07:31:15 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on December 14, 2022, 07:03:14 am
i bought The Witcher 3 back when they announced the free upgrade, I bought the GOTY edition, does this next gen version include both DLC ?  Looking forward to this as I never actually played it.

Did the same. Looking at the PS store this morning its the complete edition you want to download and it includes all the DLC and other updates plus all the next gen changes too.
Offline KillieRed

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #1084 on: December 14, 2022, 07:32:47 am »
Ive got the series x, the goty edition dlc is still there if thats what you mean? Is there a separate Next Gen issue?
Offline Riquende

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #1085 on: December 14, 2022, 07:38:28 am »
45gb download on Steam.

I'm a little ways into the fairytale land in Toussaint so dunno how much I'll notice.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #1086 on: December 14, 2022, 11:21:55 am »
Apparently it is a mess on both consoles and PC at the moment.
Offline Riquende

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #1087 on: December 14, 2022, 05:41:30 pm »
Unplayable right now. I launched it (PC) and it was sluggish as hell (and looked like the graphics had been turned way down). Geralt took about 5 paces forward and it just crashed straight to desktop.

Incredible stuff.

Edit - if I disable ray-tracing then it starts to work, mostly (my card is a 1070 so doesn't even have RT). There are some odd colour glitches in the surface of a lake though. This is just running around for 2 minutes so could be other issues.

Edit further - The PC launcher now has the option to choose between DX11 & DX12 - if I choose DX11 the game seems to play as it did before the update.
Offline leinad

Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #1088 on: Today at 03:05:14 am »
If I have the game on xbox or pc can I upgrade on ps5?
