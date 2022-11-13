understandable.



toussaint will be like the colour on your screen has gone haywire compared to everywhere else. but that fits with its image.



no spoilers, but towards the end it'll give you a choice of 2 places that you can go. when it does, go to the orphanage first then go and do the other choice. the orphanage is fairly imporant to understand one character but the other 'quest chain' is much more fun.



Fuck, all these play-throughs and I never noticed that you could do the orphanage quest and then go the other route. Wasn't surprised though by who the character was when I did the Orphanage quest on a play-through. I recognised them the moment I saw them from the "a night to remember" trailer, which also shows their fate incidentally.In terms of the Toussaint colour scheme, I think that CDPR overdid it, regardless of the tone that they are trying to convey or the intended juxtaposition with the Northern Realms. Personal preference and all that, but I re-shaded all of the Cyan sky crap and the like out of it whilst still keeping it warm looking.