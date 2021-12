Souls games are quite beautifully designed - both aesthetically and in gameplay. The main issue with them is they're aggressively bad in the QoL aspects. No map. Crap menus. Crap inventory system. Weird stat system. I don't mind difficult, but I don't believe it's a virtue for games to be irritating to navigate and learn. It may mean many of the people that do overcome the issues like it end up being true believers, but that's not a virtue either.



I've tried to play Witcher 2 a bunch of times and found it quite hard to get into, partly because it's a bit dated in presentation and partly because I'm finding the systems to be not as intuitive as Witcher 3, so these things matter. Will prolly try and give it another red hot go later but would like it if they remastered it.



Witcher 3 really demands that you get about 1/4 of the way through the game before it really picks up. The combat is just a bit too basic and easy (I never play hardest difficulty in any game except this one) and the world is pretty but a lot less so in the early swampy bits. But once you play a few of the great, great quests, that's when you know whether or not you'll be into it. IMO if you don't like it by the time you get to the Bloody Baron you won't like the game. If you do you will.