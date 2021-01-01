Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Technology and Science
»
Gaming Board for consoles, PC & mobile
»
Topic:
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
19
20
21
22
23
[
24
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1] (Read 78585 times)
stoa
way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,091
Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
«
Reply #920 on:
Today
at 03:15:25 pm »
The GOTY edition includes both paid DLC and that's definitely the better value. From what I've read both are well worth their price. Have still not played them though...
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
19
20
21
22
23
[
24
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Technology and Science
»
Gaming Board for consoles, PC & mobile
»
Topic:
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.36]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2