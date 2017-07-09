I've just started it this evening.



Really didn't think it was my bag but my best mate has been pestering me to play it for years.



As I've completed both Rdr2 and AC:Odyssey during lockdown I thought I'd give it a whirl.



Not pulling me in just yet. I'm taking the time to explore and have decided against hunting the Griffin for now.



It definitely takes quite a long time to get going. For me, there's a lot about the gameplay that's not particularly cutting edge. It's basically a hack, slash and dodge game, with every other mechanic fairly secondary.Try upping the difficulty level to 'hard' or whatever the level is above normal, but below death march. You'll find it a lot more challenging and it brings some of the mechanics into play - e.g. I don't think you really need some of the higher level abilities at all in the game without playing it on a higher difficulty.All that said, I think once you get outside of White Orchard and into the game proper, the game will pick up significantly. There are a few main quests that are some of the best I've played in RPGs, and the two expansions each have some of the strongest content in the whole game. It does get going.