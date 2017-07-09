« previous next »
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]

September 4, 2020, 08:37:32 pm
Quote from: GiorgosCarraGoonies on September  4, 2020, 01:33:41 pm
Whoah!

Although...  I own the game on Xbox One and PC, but I'm getting a PS5...  Dammit I'm gonna end up triple-dipping

Same. Take my money.
September 4, 2020, 08:39:56 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on September  4, 2020, 01:19:30 pm
Next gen version coming to PS5, XBX and PC. Free to those who own the original on PS4, XB1 or PC ;D

https://thewitcher.com/en/news/32792/the-witcher-3-wild-hunt-is-coming-to-the-next-generation

Crikey, surprised they're doing this now as I was sure they'd want all the attention on Cyberpunk.

However, I was really hoping they would do this, so massilvy thrilled at that  ;D
September 7, 2020, 12:13:02 am
Oh weird. Probably won't pick it up given I've just played it, but I am almost a bit regretful that I have.

Looking forward to seeing some videos of what the new version looks like.
September 7, 2020, 01:47:55 am
Quote from: Redcap on September  7, 2020, 12:13:02 am
Oh weird. Probably won't pick it up given I've just played it, but I am almost a bit regretful that I have.

Looking forward to seeing some videos of what the new version looks like.

 You do know that it's free if you already own the game, right?
September 10, 2020, 12:22:31 am
Quote from: Darren G on September  7, 2020, 01:47:55 am
You do know that it's free if you already own the game, right?

Yah but I have it on Switch, so I'm not sure that applies :(
September 10, 2020, 02:33:18 pm
Quote from: Crimson on September  4, 2020, 08:39:56 pm
Crikey, surprised they're doing this now as I was sure they'd want all the attention on Cyberpunk.


It's not until 2021 so they have some time yet!
September 10, 2020, 06:28:14 pm
This is great news. I only finished my second play through during lockdown but was already contemplating starting it for the third time. Will probably hold off until this comes out.

This game truly is a wonderful piece of art
September 10, 2020, 06:39:08 pm
Remember my first playthrough. I took my time, as I really wanted it to last as long as possible. I thought I was nearing the end of the game, then I was washed up on the shores of Skellige with the most beautiful soundtrack. Of course I was nowhere the end  ;D
September 15, 2020, 10:30:03 pm
I've just started it this evening.

Really didn't think it was my bag but my best mate has been pestering me to play it for years.

As I've completed both Rdr2 and AC:Odyssey during lockdown I thought I'd give it a whirl.

Not pulling me in just yet. I'm taking the time to explore and have decided against hunting the Griffin for now.
September 15, 2020, 10:46:40 pm
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on September 15, 2020, 10:30:03 pm
I've just started it this evening.

Really didn't think it was my bag but my best mate has been pestering me to play it for years.

As I've completed both Rdr2 and AC:Odyssey during lockdown I thought I'd give it a whirl.

Not pulling me in just yet. I'm taking the time to explore and have decided against hunting the Griffin for now.

Good luck  :D I've never been into RPG games, but this is something else. Also, the free expansions are amazing as well  :)
September 16, 2020, 11:21:37 pm
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on September 15, 2020, 10:30:03 pm
I've just started it this evening.

Really didn't think it was my bag but my best mate has been pestering me to play it for years.

As I've completed both Rdr2 and AC:Odyssey during lockdown I thought I'd give it a whirl.

Not pulling me in just yet. I'm taking the time to explore and have decided against hunting the Griffin for now.

It definitely takes quite a long time to get going. For me, there's a lot about the gameplay that's not particularly cutting edge. It's basically a hack, slash and dodge game, with every other mechanic fairly secondary.

Try upping the difficulty level to 'hard' or whatever the level is above normal, but below death march. You'll find it a lot more challenging and it brings some of the mechanics into play - e.g. I don't think you really need some of the higher level abilities at all in the game without playing it on a higher difficulty.

All that said, I think once you get outside of White Orchard and into the game proper, the game will pick up significantly. There are a few main quests that are some of the best I've played in RPGs, and the two expansions each have some of the strongest content in the whole game. It does get going.
September 16, 2020, 11:44:28 pm
The weird thing about the Witcher 3 for me is that the story/quest stuff was so good that it basically made me overlook all the stuff I don't like in the Witcher game from the first one on. The fighting is awful, the potion/oil stuff is unnecessarily complicated, the loot is shite, some of the side stuff is plain boring and tedious. The game still managed to suck me in with great quests and great storylines.
September 17, 2020, 12:12:17 am
Quote from: stoa on September 16, 2020, 11:44:28 pm
The weird thing about the Witcher 3 for me is that the story/quest stuff was so good that it basically made me overlook all the stuff I don't like in the Witcher game from the first one on. The fighting is awful, the potion/oil stuff is unnecessarily complicated, the loot is shite, some of the side stuff is plain boring and tedious. The game still managed to suck me in with great quests and great storylines.

Yeah I'd say that's mostly pretty accurate, except I'd say the fighting is too simple and all the other stuff doesn't actually make enough of a difference in terms of the outcomes to fighting. At the end of the day it's still going to be a hack, slash and dodge game. I'm sure there might be someone out there that's gone through the game purely with a crossbow or aard specialisation, but that's gotta be incredibly marginal.

Some of the best quests in any game. Incredibly well designed.
« Reply #893 on: Today at 04:26:53 pm »
For the mega-geeks out there, there's a pretty cool looking Witcher game on kickstarter right now. Obviously destroying all of its funding targets so far.....
