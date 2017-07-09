« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]  (Read 64192 times)

Offline GiorgosCarraGoonies

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 725
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #800 on: December 24, 2019, 11:13:44 AM »
Quote from: Kashinoda on December 23, 2019, 06:08:23 PM
Do yourself a favour and install some quality of life mods -
Over 9000 mod, removes item weight so you don't have to mess about with storing items elsewhere:
https://www.nexusmods.com/witcher3/mods/3
Unlimited durability mod so you don't have to mess about with repair kits:
https://www.nexusmods.com/witcher3/mods/2201

Also if your PC is decent enough get the HD reworked textures:
https://www.nexusmods.com/witcher3/mods/1021
Nice one mate, I'll give these a go!
Logged

Offline chromed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,653
  • Justice for the 96
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #801 on: December 24, 2019, 11:59:45 PM »
Watching the series on Netflix has really made me itch to play this game again. With 2 weeks off over the festive period I might have to dust it off and give it another play through.
Logged
YNWA - JFT96

Online OneTouchFooty

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,592
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #802 on: January 2, 2020, 12:01:41 PM »
Been playing this last night for the first time, enjoying it so far (noticed its basically the Red Dead game template ;D) but still getting into, just wondering a few things.. how much should you be bothering with these magic spells when fighting? Is it worth buying anything off merchants early in the game? What should you be trying to level up first? Ta.
« Last Edit: January 2, 2020, 12:31:36 PM by OneTouchFooty »
Logged

Offline J-Mc-

  • Just a wanker on a wind-up
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,775
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #803 on: January 2, 2020, 02:04:06 PM »
Youll need spells for certain monsters do definately check the Bestiary from time to time.

Id level up your light attack at first so you can deflect arrows, and theres also a sign that will give you protection from the first hit when levelled enough, forget which one it is though.
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,897
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #804 on: January 2, 2020, 02:44:21 PM »
Quote from: OneTouchFooty on January  2, 2020, 12:01:41 PM
Been playing this last night for the first time, enjoying it so far (noticed its basically the Red Dead game template ;D) but still getting into, just wondering a few things.. how much should you be bothering with these magic spells when fighting? Is it worth buying anything off merchants early in the game? What should you be trying to level up first? Ta.

I think I used Quen (protective shield) more than any other sign during my playthrough.
Logged

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,858
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #805 on: January 2, 2020, 03:41:42 PM »
yeah, it wasn't until much higher level that I had the Endurance to cast anything other than Quen, but that's because I was using a combat build and didn't start using Tawny Owl potions regularly til quite late (woops)

Depends what build you want to play, melee or spellcaster? In the early stages you do basically have to pick one or the other
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline Darren G

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,299
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #806 on: January 3, 2020, 11:29:09 AM »
Quote from: Dench57 on January  2, 2020, 03:41:42 PM
yeah, it wasn't until much higher level that I had the Endurance to cast anything other than Quen, but that's because I was using a combat build and didn't start using Tawny Owl potions regularly til quite late (woops)

Depends what build you want to play, melee or spellcaster? In the early stages you do basically have to pick one or the other

 Not really.  I went through on Deathmarch on my second time around with a pretty much balanced build throughout.

Quote from: OneTouchFooty on January  2, 2020, 12:01:41 PM
Been playing this last night for the first time, enjoying it so far (noticed its basically the Red Dead game template ;D) but still getting into, just wondering a few things.. how much should you be bothering with these magic spells when fighting? Is it worth buying anything off merchants early in the game? What should you be trying to level up first? Ta.

 Unless you mean the first Red Dead game, then Witcher came out before Red Dead 2, so Red Dead is basically The Witcher template in that sense.

Yes, the spells are useful when fighting.  For example, casting igni when you have a few drowners coming for you at once stops them in their tracks and gives you a moment to slash away at all of them whilst they are stunned (in addition to the damage the sign itself does).  Yrden is really useful against wraiths and so on.  So yeah, deffo worth bothering with them.  Just make sure to read the beastiary to find out which signs particular monsters are weak against.   You can get by without buying too much from the merchants early on as you can always find stuff from looting and during quests, but it can occasionally make life a little easier.

 In terms of abilities, blocking arrows is a good one to start with as it can be a pain in the arse fighting groups of bandits whilst some twat with a crossbow is filling you full of bolts. 

 It's really not that difficult a game as long as you get levelled up to match the quests recommended levels.

 Incidentally, are you still in White Orchard?
« Last Edit: January 3, 2020, 11:31:35 AM by Darren G »
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,330
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #807 on: January 3, 2020, 11:35:08 AM »
Is it worth me playing 1 and 2 on the Mac before starting 3 on PS4?
Logged

Offline PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,362
  • Epic Swindler
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #808 on: January 3, 2020, 12:01:39 PM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on January  3, 2020, 11:35:08 AM
Is it worth me playing 1 and 2 on the Mac before starting 3 on PS4?

I don't think 1 has aged well at all, 2 is okay but really 3 is where it's at, I'd say watch a summary of the story from 1 and 2 on YT and then just play 3 - if you're on PC there's many mods for 3 too which apparently make it even better (I wouldn't know as I am on PS but my friend who's a PC gamer says so, from weather/scenery to blood and armour cosmetics as well as things like removing repair need or weight restriction)

EDIT: Lots of discussion on mods above comments so check that out if you're on PC.
« Last Edit: January 3, 2020, 12:18:44 PM by PhilV »
Logged
Instagram: randomphil
Twitter: www.twitter.com/randomPH1L

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,858
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #809 on: January 3, 2020, 12:02:12 PM »
Quote from: Riquende on January  3, 2020, 12:09:14 AM
I bought all of them in a Steam sale ages ago and when it comes to a fantasy world I like to take in the lore so tried starting with 1, even though I heard only 3 was a top tier game. I just got nowhere with 1, found the first hour really dull and repetitive.

I think Mass Effect has ruined me on game series, I got to play that through in order and loved it, the idea of starting midway through seems weird. I know not all series are like that though.

I'm the same, I hate jumping into a game series midway through. I started Mass Effect from the beginning and didn't regret it. I tried to do the same with Witcher but just couldn't get into the first one, the gameplay was so clunky and dated. So I watched a story recap on Youtube for the first 2 games (there are loads) and jumped straight into Witcher 3. Didn't regret it at all. Best game ever.
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline Kashinoda

  • and in the attic - gets biy wath a luttle halp frum hes friends
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,456
  • ....mmm
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #810 on: January 3, 2020, 12:23:07 PM »
I'd sort of argue Witcher 1 and 2 are a bit pointless due to how much they massively deviate from the source material.

Witcher 3 is more aligned with the books, just don't go picking Triss ;D
Logged
:D

Offline PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,362
  • Epic Swindler
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #811 on: January 3, 2020, 12:35:35 PM »
Quote from: Kashinoda on January  3, 2020, 12:23:07 PM
I'd sort of argue Witcher 1 and 2 are a bit pointless due to how much they massively deviate from the source material.

Witcher 3 is more aligned with the books, just don't go picking Triss ;D

Team Yen + Unicorn wooo

Obvs had to give Keira a piece too, I'm only human.
Logged
Instagram: randomphil
Twitter: www.twitter.com/randomPH1L

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,330
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #812 on: January 3, 2020, 01:36:07 PM »
Thanks lads.
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,897
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #813 on: January 3, 2020, 01:57:00 PM »
Quote from: PhilV on January  3, 2020, 12:35:35 PM
Team Yen + Unicorn wooo

Obvs had to give Keira a piece too, I'm only human.

Ah, the unicorn.
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,920
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #814 on: January 3, 2020, 02:18:47 PM »
Yen? Are you guys mad? It's Triss all the way. She rocks...
Logged

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,858
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #815 on: January 3, 2020, 02:40:59 PM »
I've only played through once (and a bit) but it does seem like Yen is more of a central character and you're steered towards choosing her? Like there's more quests with her? The stuff with the Djinn?

ˢʰᵉ ᶦˢ ᵃˡˢᵒ ʰᵒᵗᵗᵉʳ
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline Kashinoda

  • and in the attic - gets biy wath a luttle halp frum hes friends
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,456
  • ....mmm
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #816 on: January 3, 2020, 03:24:48 PM »
Quote from: stoa on January  3, 2020, 02:18:47 PM
Yen? Are you guys mad? It's Triss all the way. She rocks...

After watching the show I find it difficult to have it play out like that. The games actually wrote themselves into a corner by taking a massive departure in the first game and projecting Yen's character to Triss, who in reality is meant to be more of a sister character to Ciri rather than a love interest. They try to undo this in the second game by introducing the amnesia angle.

I get that this is a role playing game and all Geralt and Yen is how it's meant to be. I was actually mid way through my play through and had to load 7 hours back to rectify this.

Also The Notebook is boss.

 8)  :-[
Logged
:D

Offline macca007

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,007
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #817 on: January 3, 2020, 06:10:03 PM »
Quote from: OneTouchFooty on January  2, 2020, 12:01:41 PM
Been playing this last night for the first time, enjoying it so far (noticed its basically the Red Dead game template ;D) but still getting into, just wondering a few things.. how much should you be bothering with these magic spells when fighting? Is it worth buying anything off merchants early in the game? What should you be trying to level up first? Ta.

1 thing I'd say. The card game is addictive and if you want to complete the trophies then play every card game you can and make sure you win
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Admiral Ackbar
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,795
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #818 on: January 3, 2020, 06:15:20 PM »
Oh you set of bastards. When I finish the outer worlds I'm gonna have to go buy the Witcher again now.

Triss + Kiera + Yen if you play it right.
Logged

Offline Pyro

  • no party no
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,506
    • Hattrick. Browser-based, football themed strategy game
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #819 on: January 3, 2020, 07:50:48 PM »
I must be the only one that thinks Witcher 1 is quality. Do people have anything else against it other than the combat? I agree that it is a little bland just being timed clicks, but I think the story telling more than makes up for it.
Logged
Quote from: lfcshaunod on May 13, 2012, 04:53:18 PM
I will eat my own shit if city win this...

Offline Darren G

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,299
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #820 on: Yesterday at 01:22:44 AM »
Amidst all of the Triss or Yen talk...I liked Shani from Hearts of Stone the best myself.
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • and in the attic - gets biy wath a luttle halp frum hes friends
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,456
  • ....mmm
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #821 on: Yesterday at 01:32:56 AM »
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 01:22:44 AM
Amidst all of the Triss or Yen talk...I liked Shani from Hearts of Stone the best myself.

Yeah but destiny bro ;D
Logged
:D

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,211
  • Merry Kloppmas
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #822 on: Yesterday at 03:08:07 AM »
I need to get back into this. I always listen to people talk about it and then read about and I want to finish it at least once

I'll take into consideration the use of spells because I was playing it as a pure hack and slash game
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,299
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #823 on: Yesterday at 03:30:40 AM »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 01:32:56 AM
Yeah but destiny bro ;D

  ;D 

Destiny eh?  I've never heard that mentioned in The Witcher universe before.  They should probably make some subtle reference to it in the series....*cough*
Logged

Online OneTouchFooty

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,592
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #824 on: Yesterday at 01:57:44 PM »
Quote from: J-Mc- on January  2, 2020, 02:04:06 PM
Youll need spells for certain monsters do definately check the Bestiary from time to time.

Id level up your light attack at first so you can deflect arrows, and theres also a sign that will give you protection from the first hit when levelled enough, forget which one it is though.

Yeah I've just reached the mission after you visit the castle to see Yen, then you have to go to Velen and feel like I should stop progressing the main story though for now as I've only levelled up once so far and upgraded an attack. Every enemy/monster round Velen seems much more powerful than me as it is.

I'm not properly versed in these sort of games so I'm still pretty confused about what I'm meant to be doing, what/where I should go, when I should upgrade weapons/armours, when to use/craft stuff etc.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:09:27 PM by OneTouchFooty »
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,973
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #825 on: Yesterday at 06:30:05 PM »
Quote from: Pyro on January  3, 2020, 07:50:48 PM
I must be the only one that thinks Witcher 1 is quality. Do people have anything else against it other than the combat? I agree that it is a little bland just being timed clicks, but I think the story telling more than makes up for it.

Not the only one,I'd never jump into a series at the end,I'm still playing my way to gears 5.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online RedKenWah

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 960
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt [PC/PS4/XB1]
« Reply #826 on: Today at 09:02:24 AM »
I think at the time Witcher 1 was quite revolutionary in how they did its combat, it moved away from furious mouse button bashing and made it more strategic. Also there was greater emphasis on reading lore and then obtaining the necessary item/material in order to beat a certain monster.

Id love to replay it and Witcher 2 again really but theres no doubting that Witcher 3 is just pure quality and the fact that it spawned its own card game out of it and that has made it really successful.
Im currently replaying it on PS4 and love it
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Up
« previous next »
 