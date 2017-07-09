yeah, it wasn't until much higher level that I had the Endurance to cast anything other than Quen, but that's because I was using a combat build and didn't start using Tawny Owl potions regularly til quite late (woops)



Depends what build you want to play, melee or spellcaster? In the early stages you do basically have to pick one or the other



Been playing this last night for the first time, enjoying it so far (noticed its basically the Red Dead game template ) but still getting into, just wondering a few things.. how much should you be bothering with these magic spells when fighting? Is it worth buying anything off merchants early in the game? What should you be trying to level up first? Ta.



Not really. I went through on Deathmarch on my second time around with a pretty much balanced build throughout.Unless you mean the first Red Dead game, then Witcher came out before Red Dead 2, so Red Dead is basically The Witcher template in that sense.Yes, the spells are useful when fighting. For example, casting igni when you have a few drowners coming for you at once stops them in their tracks and gives you a moment to slash away at all of them whilst they are stunned (in addition to the damage the sign itself does). Yrden is really useful against wraiths and so on. So yeah, deffo worth bothering with them. Just make sure to read the beastiary to find out which signs particular monsters are weak against. You can get by without buying too much from the merchants early on as you can always find stuff from looting and during quests, but it can occasionally make life a little easier.In terms of abilities, blocking arrows is a good one to start with as it can be a pain in the arse fighting groups of bandits whilst some twat with a crossbow is filling you full of bolts.It's really not that difficult a game as long as you get levelled up to match the quests recommended levels.Incidentally, are you still in White Orchard?