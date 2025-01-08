Sat in the Kop towards the top today (first time in a few seasons, we do ACS and have ended up with decent seats in Anfield Road over the last few years). Was warm enough to take my jacket off, but upon full time and walking down the steps to leave it got very cold quickly closer to the pitch.

A lot of families and kids today it seemed, which is good in one aspect (future reds) also a lot of people just having a post christmas catch up. A weird atmosphere all round, more like a friendly game vibe.