Atmosphere at Anfield

alonsoisared

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
November 7, 2024, 09:00:54 am
Quote from: rob1966 on November  6, 2024, 02:41:56 pm
As for the noise, Gooner I work with was in the away end for the Mellor last minute winner and he said to me back then he'd never heard a noise like it.

I think we celebrate differently to others - watch most clubs, especially the plastics and they all start clapping straight away, we're roaring our heads and bouncing around off for at least 30 seconds after a goal, its ages until we start to clap, if we do at all. My lads still say the late winner in the Spurs 4-3 is the best, they're were jumped all over, screaming, back slapped the lot and they loved it, I doubt their Manc mates have experienced that at either ground.
To be fair, I don't think we can claim ownership of jumping around when a goal goes in ;D

If anything, watching on the TV I think you'd say Anfield would be one of the main places where there isn't that much movement when a goal goes in. A lot of just standing and clapping and people with their phones up, recording. Obviously it's different for the bigger games and it totally depends where you are in the ground- higher up on the Kop will always look better than the Main Stand. I do think you can tell a noticeable difference between now and 20 years ago, even 10 years ago, in how wildly goals were celebrated on the Kop.

I've always thought Arsenal fans seem to celebrate the wildest in our away end when they score. Everton as well, trouble for them is they haven't had many to celebrate!
Son of Spion

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
November 7, 2024, 12:47:03 pm
Quote from: alonsoisared on November  7, 2024, 09:00:54 am
To be fair, I don't think we can claim ownership of jumping around when a goal goes in ;D

If anything, watching on the TV I think you'd say Anfield would be one of the main places where there isn't that much movement when a goal goes in. A lot of just standing and clapping and people with their phones up, recording. Obviously it's different for the bigger games and it totally depends where you are in the ground- higher up on the Kop will always look better than the Main Stand. I do think you can tell a noticeable difference between now and 20 years ago, even 10 years ago, in how wildly goals were celebrated on the Kop.

I've always thought Arsenal fans seem to celebrate the wildest in our away end when they score. Everton as well, trouble for them is they haven't had many to celebrate!
That's because three quarters of the Kop are waiting for hip replacement operations these days.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

DangerScouse

  "You picked on the wrong city!"
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
November 7, 2024, 06:02:46 pm
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on November  6, 2024, 10:50:06 am
Mo's awful shot. Allez Allez Allez was started straight after that.

https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/s/qGkSGeUXhb

Here it is along with the goal.
DangerScouse

  "You picked on the wrong city!"
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
November 7, 2024, 06:03:29 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on November  7, 2024, 12:47:03 pm
That's because three quarters of the Kop are waiting for hip replacement operations these days.

Chopper must be at the top of that list! :P
SamLad

  Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
November 7, 2024, 06:26:19 pm
Ibrahima Konate has sent an impassioned message to match-going Liverpool supporters in the wake of the Reds most recent victory.

Anfield was rocking on Tuesday night as Arne Slots team swept Bayer Leverkusen aside in a 4-0 Champions League rout, just as it had been for the second half of the comeback win over Brighton in the Premier League three days previously.

The French defender has now implored the Merseyside faithful to maintain that ferocity from the stands, especially as he believes visiting teams view getting a result in L4 as a significant scalp.

Konate urges Liverpool fans to keep the noise up
Speaking to liverpoolfc.com after the win over Leverkusen, Konate said: The atmosphere was crazy today and I hope the fans will keep going like that until the end of the season.

Honestly, we need Anfield. Everyone, when they play against Liverpool  its one of the best clubs in the world  especially when they come here, they just want to win because if you win against Liverpool, its a big story for them.

When they come here, they have more energy and theyre playing with 2,000% and we need the fans. If the fans are with us, its just unbelievable how we can play.
Kalito

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
November 7, 2024, 06:29:46 pm
Love that from Konate.  :)
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Yorkykopite

  Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
November 7, 2024, 06:30:20 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on November  7, 2024, 06:02:46 pm
https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/s/qGkSGeUXhb

Here it is along with the goal.

That's fantastic. Not just the noise, but the press it triggers. Also the woman in the Kop with the stitched bar scarf - 1960s style. And Xabi gesturing to his team to try and stay calm.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

DangerScouse

  "You picked on the wrong city!"
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
November 7, 2024, 08:41:19 pm
Wasn't sure where to post this.

https://xcancel.com/retrofootballnw/status/1854413726117421361

A very young George S!
MonsLibpool

  Glass always half empty.......
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
November 7, 2024, 09:00:25 pm
It's a huge advantage for us. There have been so many tight games where our opponents crumble like a pack of cards once we score.

They start misplacing easy passing, missing any good chance they have and their defence is all over the place. The fear they feel is tangible and they just freeze.
Kashinoda

  More broken biscuits than made of crisps
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
November 9, 2024, 10:05:20 pm
Villa set out to absolutely destroy the tempo of that game, the crowd didn't care today - fantastic I thought.
Kalito

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
November 9, 2024, 10:41:35 pm
Agreed. Was great throughout.  :scarf :scarf :scarf
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

SamLad

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
November 9, 2024, 11:16:25 pm
take a bow all who were at the game today.

you were fabulous, simply fabulous.

well done.
swoopy

  not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
November 9, 2024, 11:17:06 pm
Upper Main was surprisingly ok !
gazzalfc

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
November 9, 2024, 11:19:41 pm
All starting to feel like 2019
Kashinoda

  More broken biscuits than made of crisps
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
November 9, 2024, 11:26:07 pm
Saturday 8.30PM kick-offs for the rest of the season please ;D
Fromola

  For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
November 9, 2024, 11:29:08 pm
Villa got the kick off moved but it was only going to help the atmosphere.

If Villa wanted to kill the game they should have got TNT to put it on at 10am or something.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

only6times

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 12:08:40 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on November  9, 2024, 11:19:41 pm
All starting to feel like 2019
Alisson injured too.
Bitter? Not me.

Grey pyabs though.

Kalito

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 12:45:40 am
Quote from: Fromola on November  9, 2024, 11:29:08 pm
Villa got the kick off moved but it was only going to help the atmosphere.

If Villa wanted to kill the game they should have got TNT to put it on at 10am or something.
Fucks sake man ...  ::)
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Slippers

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 08:00:11 am
Quote from: Kalito on November  9, 2024, 10:41:35 pm
Agreed. Was great throughout.  :scarf :scarf :scarf

Yep,everyone around us was bouncing after the City result. :)
Billy Elliot

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Today at 12:15:42 am
I was on the very back row of the upper Main Stand, I wanted to try it out. I wouldn't do it again, I didn't even know who scored the goals until the crowd chanted thee names of the goal scorers.

But it was good to see everyone in front of me so animated. It reminded me of the bear pit type atmosphere's you'd sometimes get in the 80s. Villa would chant and people would immediately get up and stick two fingers in the air. The ball going out and people up waving their arms screaming at the ref to give the throw to us.

A fair few around me had spent the day on the ale. Some worse for wear.

I did enjoy it but wouldn't do it again, not at £61 anyway. I'll get myself back in the upper Rd End.
redgriffin73

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Today at 12:19:59 am
Quote from: Fromola on November  9, 2024, 11:29:08 pm
Villa got the kick off moved but it was only going to help the atmosphere.

If Villa wanted to kill the game they should have got TNT to put it on at 10am or something.

Didn't it have to be moved from 12.30pm due to Villa playing away in Europe?
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."
