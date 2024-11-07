Ibrahima Konate has sent an impassioned message to match-going Liverpool supporters in the wake of the Reds most recent victory.



Anfield was rocking on Tuesday night as Arne Slots team swept Bayer Leverkusen aside in a 4-0 Champions League rout, just as it had been for the second half of the comeback win over Brighton in the Premier League three days previously.



The French defender has now implored the Merseyside faithful to maintain that ferocity from the stands, especially as he believes visiting teams view getting a result in L4 as a significant scalp.



Konate urges Liverpool fans to keep the noise up

Speaking to liverpoolfc.com after the win over Leverkusen, Konate said: The atmosphere was crazy today and I hope the fans will keep going like that until the end of the season.



Honestly, we need Anfield. Everyone, when they play against Liverpool  its one of the best clubs in the world  especially when they come here, they just want to win because if you win against Liverpool, its a big story for them.



When they come here, they have more energy and theyre playing with 2,000% and we need the fans. If the fans are with us, its just unbelievable how we can play.