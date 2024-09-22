Yep, the game has changed. The world has changed. Cash is king, unfortunately.



Regarding that natural, organic progression of fans through the stadium over their match-going lifetime is concerned. It's like water. If you stop the flow, it results in eventual stagnation. That's what we are seeing these days. Without the flow, you lose the freshness and old does not get replenished with new. Old just sits tight, whether it wants to or not.



Yore spot on with the water analogy.for as good as the kop and the ground looks on the champions league nights and the cameras focus on the kop during YNWA ,to me its all abit staged and the tv bosses of sky or BT or whoever is showing it are telling us to put on a show and do it now ,theyve taking over the narrative now the fans are just the bit part players in the drama when ,as the empty grounds during Covid highlighted very starkly, that football is indeed nothing without the fans ,its a boring spectacle.The Liverpool supporters in the early 60s were the pioneers of the mass chanting and singing and so much so that the the famous panarama documentary in 1964 was all about it and this strange new,exciting phenomenon that had taken hold on Merseyside and this was seen and heard loud and live in the 65 cup final by the whole country the likes of which had never seen .This whole phenomenon was created by ordinary fans ,lads,men ,scousers ,creating songs and chants in support of LFC ,their club.this was gradually in time taken off us and became the property of the media and the clubs and was sold back to us at a hefty price ,tickets ,tv subs ,the very thing that was created by those early 60s fans was now theres and if you want to be a part of it then its going to cost you a lot.I dont want to think what itll be like in 10-20 years from now as I think were at the end game now sos rightly says about the water and we are getting stagnant.