Author Topic: Atmosphere at Anfield  (Read 1829471 times)

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15200 on: Yesterday at 11:01:15 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on September 22, 2024, 08:17:15 pm
Steward at the front of the Kop was hell bent on making those in the first few rows sit down.

Saw that and wondered what the fuck he was going.  Needs striking off the stewards list.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15201 on: Today at 07:11:50 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:52:36 pm
I was a regular through the 70s and 80s and if I'd not been priced out of the game some time ago there's no way I'd ever want to give up a Kop season ticket. Mind you, at going on 62 I'd still be as loud and passionate now as I was back then. I simply love all that. I love the flags, the scarves, the songs. I love a wall of noise, and I love the wit.

Thing is though, for every fan like me (at 62) there is another who may prefer to move to the Main or the Sir Kenneth but can't. Maybe due to the increased cost or maybe simply due to lack of available seats in those stands to migrate to.

The transition through the stadium used to be so organic. I started on the Road End in '71 but was transfixed by the Spion Kop. I wanted to be part of that. I saw a few games in the Paddock, including the UEFA Cup Final against Borussia Mönchengladbach when taken by my Dad, but once I was going with mates it was always the Spion Kop. It remained my spiritual home ever since.

You could always see the natural progression in the ground. Many of the more 'territorial' moved to to the Road End to defend the turf. Many of the ruffians from the Boys Pen graduated to the Kop. Kopites who spent years singing their lungs out in the middle of the Kop eventually moved out to the wings as new blood took their place in the centre. Others moved out into the stands as they maybe became more affluent or simply wanted to hang their singing voices up and sit in relative comfort.

That progression through the stadium was an organic process. It doesn't really exist these days though. How do dads (or mums) even get to take their kids these days? Getting the tickets is like a military operation. You can't just say "fancy the match today, kids?" then off you go.

It's like the whole system is somehow blocked these days. An obstacle course stands in the way of attending, and an obstacle course stands in the way of naturally progressing through the stadium as you get older. As for new blood, where do they even start now? How do they even get on the ladder? How do match-going parents get to take their kids and have them sit together regularly, ensuring the club see a new generation coming through?
Superbly put.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15202 on: Today at 10:55:00 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:52:36 pm
Youre right that the natural progression doesnt happen now .as time and age caught up with people they moved out from the centre of the kop to the sides then to the kemlyn or main and the young ones took their place as they were getting older and fitter to withstand the rigours of an afternoon stood in the middle of the kop and everything that came with it and they brought the young enthusiasm and noise that was needed to maintain a natural atmosphere.

Now that steady progression has come to a stop and all those once upon a time young lads with their noise and enthusiasm are middle aged and old men ,refusing to move on,not taking part in helping to create an atmosphere therefore it suffers to what it is today only coming alive when it really needs to.

At one time in the 60s 70s and 80s the fans controlled the atmosphere in the ground but now its the club thats in control and the bottom line is money .not about whats being sung from the fans mouths but what the club can get from our wallets .
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15203 on: Today at 11:10:52 am »
Yep, the game has changed. The world has changed. Cash is king, unfortunately.

Regarding that natural, organic progression of fans through the stadium over their match-going lifetime is concerned. It's like water. If you stop the flow, it results in eventual stagnation. That's what we are seeing these days. Without the flow, you lose the freshness and old does not get replenished with new. Old just sits tight, whether it wants to or not.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15204 on: Today at 11:14:27 am »
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Today at 10:55:00 am
Youre right that the natural progression doesnt happen now .as time and age caught up with people they moved out from the centre of the kop to the sides then to the kemlyn or main and the young ones took their place as they were getting older and fitter to withstand the rigours of an afternoon stood in the middle of the kop and everything that came with it and they brought the young enthusiasm and noise that was needed to maintain a natural atmosphere.

Now that steady progression has come to a stop and all those once upon a time young lads with their noise and enthusiasm are middle aged and old men ,refusing to move on,not taking part in helping to create an atmosphere therefore it suffers to what it is today only coming alive when it really needs to.

At one time in the 60s 70s and 80s the fans controlled the atmosphere in the ground but now its the club thats in control and the bottom line is money .not about whats being sung from the fans mouths but what the club can get from our wallets .
"Refusing to move on" is a bad shout IMO. The cost involved in moving to other stands will defo be a factor. Plus the fact that groups who have stood and sat together for decades would find it highly unlikely to get seats together in the other stands.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15205 on: Today at 11:38:43 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:10:52 am
Yep, the game has changed. The world has changed. Cash is king, unfortunately.

Regarding that natural, organic progression of fans through the stadium over their match-going lifetime is concerned. It's like water. If you stop the flow, it results in eventual stagnation. That's what we are seeing these days. Without the flow, you lose the freshness and old does not get replenished with new. Old just sits tight, whether it wants to or not.
Yore spot on with the water analogy.for as good as the kop and the ground looks on the champions league nights and the cameras focus on the kop during YNWA ,to me its all abit staged and the tv bosses of sky or BT or whoever is showing it are telling us to put on a show and do it now ,theyve taking over the narrative now the fans are just the bit part players in the drama when ,as the empty grounds during Covid highlighted very starkly, that football is indeed nothing without the fans ,its a boring spectacle.
The Liverpool supporters in the early 60s were the pioneers of the mass chanting and singing and so much so that the the famous panarama documentary in 1964 was all about it and this strange new,exciting phenomenon that had taken hold on Merseyside and this was seen and heard loud and live in the 65 cup final by the whole country the likes of which had never seen .
This whole phenomenon was created by ordinary fans ,lads,men ,scousers ,creating songs and chants in support of LFC ,their club.this was gradually in time taken off us and became the property of the media and the clubs and was sold back to us at a hefty price ,tickets ,tv subs ,the very thing that was created by those early 60s fans was now theres and if you want to be a part of it then its going to cost you a lot.
I dont want to think what itll be like in 10-20 years from now as I think were at the end game now sos rightly says about the water and we are getting stagnant.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15206 on: Today at 12:15:56 pm »
I think it's very much the end game, as there are zero signs of it changing for the better for all of the reasons SOS outlined.

In 10/20 years, when our current crop of season ticket holders are averaging 60/70 years old, with no young regulars to replace them, then who's going to be there to organise the next protest against ticket price rises, or boycott an incoming Sheikh, or put a stop to any plans to play homegames in the United States?

Without a solid core of regulars holding onto the old values and some kind of Scouse connection, what's to stop any of that in the future?
