Been thinking a lot about this whole thread recently. Especially the heavily choreographed match day experience slash entertainment. The club presumably advertised for positions that were put in charge of creating a fantastic, engaging and memorable experience for the ticket holder. Or some such corporate gubbins. I havent seen the job description or job adverts but I guarantee you that the wording will have been this



We are looking for an individual with a talent and proven track record for creating fantastic, engaging and memorable experiences for the ticket holders



When it should have been



We are looking for an individual with a talent for *enabling* the supporters to *create* their own fantastic atmosphere.



The former gets you a weddings and christenings DJ.



The latter gets you someone whos never seen a microphone or mixing deck in their life but knows how to work with community and supporter groups to give them what they need to generate a semi final atmosphere every match.





If anyone from the club is reading this please have a think about what your KPI is for match day atmosphere and how you need to get it sorted. Sorry for all the corporate speak but these days we are talking about a corporation not a club (see the organigram in the suits behind the scenes thread).