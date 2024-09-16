The younger generation who are on the Kop aren't exactly bursting their lungs week in week out either. Everyone is the problem not certain different subsets of people.
The 'too cool for school' young lads who I see on the KOP are not who I mean. There's a demographic of local lads who I know would 'cause a bit of a stir' but are priced out currently. We're missing the group of lads who are loud, cocky, confident, gobshites.
Get them in their hundreds at the front and watch it take off. We're personally too nice, society is in general and all the lads with their expensive coats and designer polo shirts, who are too cool to wear colours and sing in front of their mates, are not the group I want to hand my hat on to pass on the 'Liverpool way' to the next generation.