Was really bad today. We were in 305 and i'd say 80% of the people around me were daytrippers and offered nothing to the atmosphere.



For all the will in the world, as the game goes on and the same few try and get things going, but are met with silence from the majority around them, whilst also watching & getting frustrated by the dross on the pitch, the result is a shite atmosphere.



The 300's were good in previous years as it was known to be the signing section where everyone was stood and got the KOP going. Nowadays, 304 and 306 cant even simultaneously sing 'poor scouser tommy' in time because there's a couple of regulars who are so desperate to hear the sound of their own voice (you know who you are!) that they'd rather sing a song fast, out of time form the block next to them, instead of just stopping and singing in time with the other one to make it louder. It's so fucking boring, petty, frustrating & pretty sh*t to be honest.



I've given suggestions over the years about how we can improve the atmosphere and nothing ever gets done. We have a ground big enough and a fanbase with enough regulars who still have an appetite for there to be a constantly loud atmosphere, but the logistics of this are impossible without real collaboration and cooperation from the club and proper change.