« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 374 375 376 377 378 [379]   Go Down

Author Topic: Atmosphere at Anfield  (Read 1820734 times)

Offline deanloco9

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 481
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15120 on: Today at 08:00:32 pm »
Quote from: stefbs on Today at 07:50:23 pm
It's been like that for years. When we play shite,  there's no atmosphere. Nothing to do with tourists or scousers!

This! If anything the Montirex mafia like to record anyone singing and post it on social media!
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,090
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15121 on: Today at 08:14:50 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 07:15:51 pm
Today reminded me how much I hate the Anfield crowd when we're losing like that. They absolutely do not help whatsoever. The usual crap comes out. "Just get the ball in the mixer!" "Throw it up to Nunez and get bodies around him." It's embarrassing. And the general angst throughout the crowd spills over onto the pitch and inspires the likes of Arnold to try nonsense Hollywood passes that played right into Forest's hands.
It wasn't that bad around me, nothing worse than the first home game, albeit I was in Anny Rd for that.
A goal would have set us off to be honest.

The only thing I did notice sometime in the 2nd after the 50th bad pass there was one move that would have put us right in on goal but it was cut out due to another bad pass which caused the absolute loudest collective AAAAAAARRRGGGGHHH I've ever heard at Anfield.
Logged

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,615
  • JFT97
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15122 on: Today at 08:31:35 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 06:29:41 pm
The problem is the fucking tourists. It's not the fella from Oslo or wherever who it actually means something too, it's the fucking daytrippers who are there for their Instagram photos. The difference is easily noticeable. Ground is fucking full of them.

The problem is the members, who have a decent amount of credits, and STHs who sell on their tickets, often for a profit, to these tourists.

Saying that, theres plenty of people in there who arent tourists and offer nothing towards the atmosphere.
Logged

Online Willo99

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 66
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15123 on: Today at 08:34:31 pm »
The problem with Anfield is the fact the average age is about 60
Logged

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,565
  • @tharris113
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15124 on: Today at 08:37:39 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 08:31:35 pm
The problem is the members, who have a decent amount of credits, and STHs who sell on their tickets, often for a profit, to these tourists.

Saying that, theres plenty of people in there who arent tourists and offer nothing towards the atmosphere.
Some people just want to watch the game and that's it. We've never had constant noise throughout the game, the crowd is reactive. I also think people are misrembering how it used to be. For as long as I can recall loads of the saturday 3pms have been pretty dead.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,049
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15125 on: Today at 08:44:31 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 06:34:31 pm
Yeah? If it's the tourists then why were all the STH's and 13+ members absolutely silent today then?

Not all of us 13+ were silent :wave

But yeah, there was a group of STHs by us spread across three rows who spent most of the game going for pies and pints and discussing what they'd been up to over the last few weeks since they saw each other last. Oh and checking on their bets online. Half of them then fucked off on 85 as it was "shite".
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Always_A_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,531
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #15126 on: Today at 08:52:51 pm »
Was really bad today. We were in 305 and i'd say 80% of the people around me were daytrippers and offered nothing to the atmosphere.

For all the will in the world, as the game goes on and the same few try and get things going, but are met with silence from the majority around them, whilst also watching & getting frustrated by the dross on the pitch, the result is a shite atmosphere.

The 300's were good in previous years as it was known to be the signing section where everyone was stood and got the KOP going. Nowadays, 304 and 306 cant even simultaneously sing 'poor scouser tommy' in time because there's a couple of regulars who are so desperate to hear the sound of their own voice (you know who you are!) that they'd rather sing a song fast, out of time form the block next to them, instead of just stopping and singing in time with the other one to make it louder. It's so fucking boring, petty, frustrating & pretty sh*t to be honest.

I've given suggestions over the years about how we can improve the atmosphere and nothing ever gets done. We have a ground big enough and a fanbase with enough regulars who still have an appetite for there to be a constantly loud atmosphere, but the logistics of this are impossible without real collaboration and cooperation from the club and proper change.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:54:25 pm by Always_A_Red »
Logged
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.
Pages: 1 ... 374 375 376 377 378 [379]   Go Up
« previous next »
 