I've been going on and off for about 40 years, that was by no means a "bad" atmosphere and I feel more positive than I used to do that the Anny Road is providing a decent counterweight to the Kop and is generating a good bit of noise. It was Brentford, it was a comfotable match, it's not going to generate tension and high levels of excitement, but for moments yesterday it was good for a fixture of this kind.



I agree that the make-up of the crowd is too heavy with people who are there for an experience and not to contribute to it, and seeing the empty hospo seats annoyed me as well, but as I said, I've been in the ground numerous times where I've walked out feeling really down about the crowd, but yesterday was defo not one of them.



I was near the away fans and we didn't get a single "where's your famous atmosphere" or "your support is fackin shit" from them, and that tells its own story at times.