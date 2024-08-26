« previous next »
Author Topic: Atmosphere at Anfield

Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,003
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
August 26, 2024, 12:00:47 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on August 25, 2024, 10:52:03 pm
The queue for the ticket office outside was horrendous. I was lucky my ticket worked first time.

Couldnt believe it when I saw it, Ive had trouble with my NFC this week so was expecting to join it
Stevo

  • Not unique in his worship of Erik Meijer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,310
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
August 26, 2024, 08:03:41 am
It was awful yesterday, as it will be for most games this season. The makeup of our match going fan base at Anfield is an embarrassment these days.
Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,829
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
August 26, 2024, 08:45:03 am
Too much eye liner? Wrong shade of lippy?
Mactavish

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 315
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
August 26, 2024, 09:07:49 am
Puts me off going nowadays, to be honest. Shit loads of empty hospitality yesterday, which is grim. The singing feels so forced to me now, like people are actually embarrassed to sing for more then 30 seconds.

All a bit meh
Macc77

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 430
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
August 26, 2024, 09:38:23 am
I've been going on and off for about 40 years, that was by no means a "bad" atmosphere and I feel more positive than I used to do that the Anny Road is providing a decent counterweight to the Kop and is generating a good bit of noise. It was Brentford, it was a comfotable match, it's not going to generate tension and high levels of excitement, but for moments yesterday it was good for a fixture of this kind.

I agree that the make-up of the crowd is too heavy with people who are there for an experience and not to contribute to it, and seeing the empty hospo seats annoyed me as well, but as I said, I've been in the ground numerous times where I've walked out feeling really down about the crowd, but yesterday was defo not one of them.

I was near the away fans and we didn't get a single "where's your famous atmosphere" or "your support is fackin shit" from them, and that tells its own story at times.
Tricia Dingle

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 293
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
August 26, 2024, 10:09:14 am
Felt a bit moody in The Kop yesterday, saw a big kick off in 305 that almost ended in a punch up. Saw some pushing and shoving in the concourse at half time too. Strange atmosphere
Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,830
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
August 26, 2024, 10:25:44 am
Quote from: Macc77 on August 26, 2024, 09:38:23 am
I've been going on and off for about 40 years, that was by no means a "bad" atmosphere and I feel more positive than I used to do that the Anny Road is providing a decent counterweight to the Kop and is generating a good bit of noise. It was Brentford, it was a comfotable match, it's not going to generate tension and high levels of excitement, but for moments yesterday it was good for a fixture of this kind.

I agree that the make-up of the crowd is too heavy with people who are there for an experience and not to contribute to it, and seeing the empty hospo seats annoyed me as well, but as I said, I've been in the ground numerous times where I've walked out feeling really down about the crowd, but yesterday was defo not one of them.

I was near the away fans and we didn't get a single "where's your famous atmosphere" or "your support is fackin shit" from them, and that tells its own story at times.

Brentford fans are a decent bunch on the whole but that can also take the edge off a bit, we're used to a different set of arseholes every week.

Noticed around the grounds there was empty seats all dotted around this weekend. Probably with it being the August bank holiday. I know a few people away this weekend who had to pass their tickets on.

There's perhaps a bit of unease about the place with Klopp gone, no new signings and 3 of our best players potentially about to fuck off on free transfers as well.

A more of a controlled tempo to our play, and keeping things tighter and compact, is much needed but can also take the edge off the game a bit.
Macc77

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 430
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
August 26, 2024, 10:43:04 am
Quote from: Fromola on August 26, 2024, 10:25:44 am
Brentford fans are a decent bunch on the whole but that can also take the edge off a bit, we're used to a different set of arseholes every week.

Noticed around the grounds there was empty seats all dotted around this weekend. Probably with it being the August bank holiday. I know a few people away this weekend who had to pass their tickets on.

There's perhaps a bit of unease about the place with Klopp gone, no new signings and 3 of our best players potentially about to fuck off on free transfers as well.

A more of a controlled tempo to our play, and keeping things tighter and compact, is much needed but can also take the edge off the game a bit.

All valid points and I'm being unfair on the Brentford lot maybe, who do come across as relatively okay. There was zero edge to the game, you're right, we were comfortable and got the goals at the right time, but I still think the noise generated and the different parts of the ground it was generated trom was decent for such a game. I left feeling positive on the whole.
Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,314
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
August 26, 2024, 10:44:48 am
We do have some real c*nts in our fanbase. Two people had to be separated in the Lower Kenny concourse because this bloke shoved into a kid in an attempt to get to the front of the queue first, which understandably caused a reaction from the lads Dad.

Atmosphere wasnt great yesterday. Then again, it rarely is where I sit. I can pick out three games last season where it felt like Anfield; City, Luton and Wolves (Klopps last game). We have too many fans who are embarrassed to sing or get involved. Those around me are mainly locals and long-term ST holders, but god forbid we get some songs going or generate a bit of noise. Feels like the unwritten rule is you celebrate goals, call for fouls but otherwise keep quiet.
Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,830
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
August 26, 2024, 10:51:34 am
Quote from: Macc77 on August 26, 2024, 10:43:04 am
All valid points and I'm being unfair on the Brentford lot maybe, who do come across as relatively okay. There was zero edge to the game, you're right, we were comfortable and got the goals at the right time, but I still think the noise generated and the different parts of the ground it was generated trom was decent for such a game. I left feeling positive on the whole.

In part I think the crowd could relax a bit more once we were ahead and particularly at 2-0 the game was pretty much put to bed. Last season we were constantly on edge. You could be 4-0 up against Spurs and then 5 minutes later you're hanging on at 4-2 with them cutting us open.

Or we were constantly having to come back from behind. Games like Luton and Fulham turned into barnstorming comebacks and atmospheres, or needing late winners against a hopeless Sheffield United, but I said at the time they should be your routine 2-0 wins to save the energy for when you need it. They're your bread and butter wins and by design are more low key.
Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,477
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
August 26, 2024, 11:04:56 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August 26, 2024, 10:44:48 am
We do have some real c*nts in our fanbase. Two people had to be separated in the Lower Kenny concourse because this bloke shoved into a kid in an attempt to get to the front of the queue first, which understandably caused a reaction from the lads Dad.

Atmosphere wasnt great yesterday. Then again, it rarely is where I sit. I can pick out three games last season where it felt like Anfield; City, Luton and Wolves (Klopps last game). We have too many fans who are embarrassed to sing or get involved. Those around me are mainly locals and long-term ST holders, but god forbid we get some songs going or generate a bit of noise. Feels like the unwritten rule is you celebrate goals, call for fouls but otherwise keep quiet.

Lower Kenny perchance? :D

Just listening to the radio commentary on a dog walk and it sounds much better than it came across on the TV. Youre right about Brentford though, they often struggle to sell out some always I think and dont have many songs. At the same time, not antagonistic twats who will try and get a reaction. Fairly comfortable win too so never going to be a classic atmosphere.
smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,092
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
August 26, 2024, 11:05:48 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August 26, 2024, 10:44:48 am
We do have some real c*nts in our fanbase. Two people had to be separated in the Lower Kenny concourse because this bloke shoved into a kid in an attempt to get to the front of the queue first, which understandably caused a reaction from the lads Dad.

Atmosphere wasnt great yesterday. Then again, it rarely is where I sit. I can pick out three games last season where it felt like Anfield; City, Luton and Wolves (Klopps last game). We have too many fans who are embarrassed to sing or get involved. Those around me are mainly locals and long-term ST holders, but god forbid we get some songs going or generate a bit of noise. Feels like the unwritten rule is you celebrate goals, call for fouls but otherwise keep quiet.

People were posting the exact same things as this 20 years ago, it's nothing new and won't change.
Andypandimonium

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 871
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
August 26, 2024, 12:08:02 pm
Maybe we need to make more tickets available to those desperate to go? All those season ticket holders and 13+ members who go week in, week out gone a bit stale, maybe?
Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,247
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
August 26, 2024, 12:41:18 pm
Quote from: Andypandimonium on August 26, 2024, 12:08:02 pm
Maybe we need to make more tickets available to those desperate to go? All those season ticket holders and 13+ members who go week in, week out gone a bit stale, maybe?

probably, it also doesn't help when people can only get singles and end up dotted about. I would also like to state for the tape that I think the weather had a little play in the atmosphere, I was in the upper anny and couldn't hear the kop - or the main, if they made any noise - so it can make things a bit weird, overall thought it was alright, but there wasn't much for us to react to and counter in the game which y'know is good cos less heart attacks but it's gonna take some getting used to as well.

and for the love of christ we need some new player songs, can someone who does these things get on it as a top priority.
redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,048
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
August 26, 2024, 12:43:19 pm
Brentford fans were quieter than I expected. Heard them do that awful "de de de, football in a library" fairly early on but not much apart from that. Weirdly the first 10 or so rows of the away end seemed to be sitting down as well, not sure I've seen that before in an away end.
ripsaw19

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 862
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
August 26, 2024, 12:47:39 pm
Spent ages on Friday and Saturday refreshing for general admission tickets to become available, but no luck. All that was on there were a ton of hospitality that, by the looks of things, never sold. Why can't the club release those tickets to GA if they're not being sold? I might be thinking too simplistically, but surely something could be done?
MacKon

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 134
  • FOOTBALL WITHOUT ORIGI IS NOTHING
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
August 26, 2024, 12:49:33 pm
Quote from: Andypandimonium on August 26, 2024, 12:08:02 pm
Maybe we need to make more tickets available to those desperate to go? All those season ticket holders and 13+ members who go week in, week out gone a bit stale, maybe?

Meanwhile ST holders and those with decent positions on the waiting list will argue we should make the crowd more consistent, with more ST being released, as it's locals and regulars who make the noise etc. Followed by: Those who never go are too much focused on taking the pictures and videos.
Then you'll hear more tickets should go to younger fans. A lot of kids and young adults will say that, accompanied by their parents, most likely.
Everyone has his own point of view, based on his actual position.

Maybe if the Kop wasn't the cheapest option of all stands, things would be a bit different, but we'll probably never know.
Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,525
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
August 26, 2024, 12:53:49 pm
Quote from: deanloco9 on August 25, 2024, 09:19:01 pm
Seen another cardboard beggy sign.

I actually thought the amount of beggy signs was refreshingly low yesterday.
I did see one in the lower Kenny.

SingFongFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 706
  • L-I-V, E-R-P, Double O L, Liverpool FC
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
August 27, 2024, 08:49:32 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on August 26, 2024, 12:43:19 pm
Brentford fans were quieter than I expected. Heard them do that awful "de de de, football in a library" fairly early on but not much apart from that. Weirdly the first 10 or so rows of the away end seemed to be sitting down as well, not sure I've seen that before in an away end.

Must be a regular occurrence with their away support for whatever reason - we were right by the divide for last seasons game and a load were sitting then as well!
Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,884
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
August 27, 2024, 09:14:08 am
Complaints about the atmosphere are terribly boring. The crowd gets up for it when it needs to. Two best atmospheres of last season were Fulham and Luton. It doesn't need to be a big name in town. The crowd are on the brink of it when needed.

Give me a crowd that watches the game, understands the ebb and flow of a 90 minutes + season over a monotonous noise for the sake of noise continental approach every day of the week.
koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,561
  • @tharris113
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
August 27, 2024, 09:22:05 am
Quote from: Mactavish on August 26, 2024, 09:07:49 am
Puts me off going nowadays, to be honest. Shit loads of empty hospitality yesterday, which is grim. The singing feels so forced to me now, like people are actually embarrassed to sing for more then 30 seconds.

All a bit meh
Moan about how quiet it is but when people do sing you complain it's "forced"? Ok...
Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,307
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
August 27, 2024, 11:19:46 am
Quote from: Bennett on August 27, 2024, 09:14:08 am
Complaints about the atmosphere are terribly boring. The crowd gets up for it when it needs to. Two best atmospheres of last season were Fulham and Luton. It doesn't need to be a big name in town. The crowd are on the brink of it when needed.

Give me a crowd that watches the game, understands the ebb and flow of a 90 minutes + season over a monotonous noise for the sake of noise continental approach every day of the week.

This is one of the reasons why I hate the OOT/local and STH arguements that circle around all the time. Its never been about any of those in particular and more about whether people can be arsed to put in the effort. Unfortunately there's a hell of a lot of people at most games who just can't be arsed and they come from all spectrums of the debates.
whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,305
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
August 27, 2024, 11:25:07 am
Quote from: koptommy93 on August 27, 2024, 09:22:05 am
Moan about how quiet it is but when people do sing you complain it's "forced"? Ok...

 :lmao :thumbup
number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
August 27, 2024, 12:01:19 pm
"Give me a crowd that watches the game, understands the ebb and flow of a 90 minutes + season over a monotonous noise for the sake of noise continental approach every day of the week".

I have been to a few La Liga games and the continuous drum thumping and orchestrated singing is purely for the benefit of the those doing it. The teams just zone it out as it has no ebb and flow about it and no reflection of play. The atmosphere at Anfield can be disappointing at times but when needed we have an effect.
Liverbird88

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 226
    • Telly addicts
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
August 27, 2024, 09:46:26 pm
I was at the match on Sunday and thought the atmosphere was good.
theshirtmyfatherwore

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 148
  • we had dreams and songs to sing.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
August 27, 2024, 09:56:37 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on August 25, 2024, 10:13:25 pm
A record Anfield league attendance today at 60,107.

And the atmosphere was like being back behind closed doors
mc_red22

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,813
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
August 27, 2024, 09:59:39 pm
Quote from: Liverbird88 on August 27, 2024, 09:46:26 pm
I was at the match on Sunday and thought the atmosphere was good.

Based on what though? You could hear the players and coaches shouting for about 80 minutes of it.
Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,830
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
August 27, 2024, 10:02:32 pm
Quote from: Bennett on August 27, 2024, 09:14:08 am
Complaints about the atmosphere are terribly boring. The crowd gets up for it when it needs to. Two best atmospheres of last season were Fulham and Luton. It doesn't need to be a big name in town. The crowd are on the brink of it when needed.

Give me a crowd that watches the game, understands the ebb and flow of a 90 minutes + season over a monotonous noise for the sake of noise continental approach every day of the week.

Definitely and they should have been more routine 2-0 wins as well, where people complain about the atmosphere, with everyone's energy saved. The whole club was burnt out by the run-in.

They made the point on TAW about the first home game last season against Bournemouth which was a quiet game and then the crowd came to life when they needed to after the red card.
Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
August 28, 2024, 09:45:52 am
The atmosphere near me was good. People reacted to the game well, lots of support, nothing negative or bad vibes.

Let's be fair as well, it's harder to release that excitement when you are 2-0 up, in power saving mode, and it's against (with all due respect) Brentford an inoffensive lower midtable team
Roughie Scouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,089
  • We go again
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
August 29, 2024, 02:38:05 pm
Quote from: Bennett on August 27, 2024, 09:14:08 am
Complaints about the atmosphere are terribly boring. The crowd gets up for it when it needs to. Two best atmospheres of last season were Fulham and Luton. It doesn't need to be a big name in town. The crowd are on the brink of it when needed.

Give me a crowd that watches the game, understands the ebb and flow of a 90 minutes + season over a monotonous noise for the sake of noise continental approach every day of the week.

Totally agree with this. I'm so bored with away fans talking about the myth and our own fans moaning about not being up for it. We aint there to entertain. The crowd are there when the team needs it or the occasion dictates.

YNWA
kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,422
  • Jagadambe Mata ♡
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
August 29, 2024, 11:05:18 pm
Quote from: Stevo on August 26, 2024, 08:03:41 am
It was awful yesterday, as it will be for most games this season. The makeup of our match going fan base at Anfield is an embarrassment these days.

Thankyou .
RedSamba

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,087
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Today at 05:03:24 pm
pathetic
disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,788
  • Seis Veces
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Today at 05:34:28 pm
Utterly fucking depressing.

It's as bad on a weekly basis as it ever has been. Surrounded by whoppers of every creed and colour.

Something more drastic required. Fuck off.
CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 565
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Today at 05:52:29 pm
The negativity is more of a problem than the lack of noise. Would have been better off playing away from home
