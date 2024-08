Thought it was quite good today! Didnít expect much for first game of the season but surprisingly good as didnít really hear the Brentford fans! Up the reds



Genuinely, are you serious? If that was quite good, Id be interested to know what bad would be like. There were very long stretches of being able to clearly hear the players and coaches shouting instructions. It was beyond poor. If one of our rivals produced an atmosphere like that (especially first home of a new season with a new boss) we would rightly rinse them. Just because Brentford weren't a noisy bunch doesn't mean we were good. The positive is it can only get better (surely)!