I had this discussion with some of my mates (Who all left) in the pub after.



I'm not sure if our fans are dickheads or if the club fucked up.



We stayed because we've been going for 40 years and we waited for the lap of honour, but as you said 99% of the fans fucked off.



What the actual fuck? We did our best to clap the players, but you could tell they were thinking 'What the actual fucking fuck - everyone has fucked off' and barely any of them bothered.



Not sure what is going on with our fans any more.



to be honest, I was watching at home and thinking 'hold on, do they not come out with their families during the last home game of the season? Are they not doing that this time? I thought they said something about a lap of honour but it doesn't seem to be happening and the ground is emptying?'I imagine there were a fair few people there who had spent a ton of money to get a ticket by hook or by crook, had never been to the ground before, and perhaps didn't know? OK, not 99% of them, but I did see someone say they were coming over from Canada and it was their first time at the ground.