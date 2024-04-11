Been plenty of posts defending it or making a snide little comment implying that 2% is nothing. There's 2 for example.
Hardly Tory those quotes are they?
Lone Star Red is an American I believe, so Americans generally (Even the Democrats) are further right than the average Socialist. Can we 'judge' people from other countries on their Social stance?
Not sure where Butterstoch is.
I don't think, personally, that 2% is too outrageous given the price freezes over the years, but I can also see the arguments for keeping the prices the same (See my post above)
This is a forum isn't it? Isn't it here to chat about stuff, shoot the shit, discuss things and argue against other opinions?
I personally can afford that 2% and I think it's OK. Some other people might be able to afford it, but are outraged, some people might dream of one day being able to afford to come to Anfield for a game.
Calling people Tory at the drop of a hat because they have a differing opinion seems a bit bollocks to me. You see it on the Politics board as well - you'll have someone say that they have voted Labour all their life, but they think that Corbyn is a c*nt and then they get accused of being a Tory, despite never voting for them in their lives.
It's like a stock, childish insult when people don't seem to be bright enough to argue their case. I'm not that bright, but at least I'm happy to argue my position. That's what I feel a forum is for - you know, discussion about shit. It doesn't matter what I or anyone else posts on this board - it's all opinion and debate.