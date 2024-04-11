« previous next »
Author Topic: Atmosphere at Anfield  (Read 1751908 times)

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:11:06 am
Not on here mate, but go read SOS' FaceBook page and see some of the comments

"Taking it out on the team , we're fighting for the title and your wanting to dull the famous atmosphere"

"Ridiculous idea we have a few weeks left of the season we need everything in our power to get behind the team if you don't want to pay the increase don't feckin pay it. Do you really think by not having flags the clubs going to say oh no let's forget it. Everything in life is going up pkt of chocolate still gone up 65% but we still pay it."

"I have to disagree with this way of protesting against price rises surely we should be concentrating on the games and atmosphere in Anfield and show the players the support why should us and them be punished with a bland looking Kop for £1 a game increase next season 🤷🏼‍♀️ surely theres another way"

"We must be the only fans that protest over ticket prices then moan about not enough money being spent on buying players. You can't have it all."

"The small increase is needed and throwing your toys out of the pram because the club didn't ask your permission is silly IMO"

https://www.facebook.com/spiritofshankly

Ok - but people keep posting stuff in here that makes it look (to me) like they are talking about here.

Nothing RAWK or us posters in here can do about the entire interweb. Isn't it more useful to address what's being said on the forum that you're posting on?

It's like me saying "I went onto Tory Central Board and it's outrageous that TopTorySuperTories872 said that Socialism is shite. I can't believe all the posters having a go at Socialism.."

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:14:06 am
"Im even more baffled at the defence force for the club"

What does that mean? If you are saying there are people on here 'sticking up for the price rises' then can you kindly post those posts because I must have missed them..?

Quote from: Lone Star Red on April 11, 2024, 09:55:13 pm
Well done to those protesting with no flags over a 2% ticket price increase.  ::)


Quote from: buttersstotch on April 11, 2024, 10:14:02 pm
Hate this argument. 2% increase is absolutely nothing. It's a business, not a charity.

Been plenty of posts defending it or making a snide little comment implying that 2% is nothing. There's 2 for example.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Just putting it out there - have the club not put little or no increase on ticket prices for the last 5-ish years?

There was a protest last week at the mancs in the coach park after, I believe( we drove) - no flags in the ground, we still played shit for the second half. Just saying like.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:25:32 pm
Been plenty of posts defending it or making a snide little comment implying that 2% is nothing. There's 2 for example.

Hardly Tory those quotes are they?

Lone Star Red is an American I believe, so Americans generally (Even the Democrats) are further right than the average Socialist. Can we 'judge' people from other countries on their Social stance?

Not sure where Butterstoch is.

I don't think, personally, that 2% is too outrageous given the price freezes over the years, but I can also see the arguments for keeping the prices the same (See my post above)

This is a forum isn't it? Isn't it here to chat about stuff, shoot the shit, discuss things and argue against other opinions?

I personally can afford that 2% and I think it's OK. Some other people might be able to afford it, but are outraged, some people might dream of one day being able to afford to come to Anfield for a game.

Calling people Tory at the drop of a hat because they have a differing opinion seems a bit bollocks to me. You see it on the Politics board as well - you'll have someone say that they have voted Labour all their life, but they think that Corbyn is a c*nt and then they get accused of being a Tory, despite never voting for them in their lives.

It's like a stock, childish insult when people don't seem to be bright enough to argue their case. I'm not that bright, but at least I'm happy to argue my position. That's what I feel a forum is for - you know, discussion about shit. It doesn't matter what I or anyone else posts on this board - it's all opinion and debate.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:10:29 pm
Ok - but people keep posting stuff in here that makes it look (to me) like they are talking about here.

Nothing RAWK or us posters in here can do about the entire interweb. Isn't it more useful to address what's being said on the forum that you're posting on?

It's like me saying "I went onto Tory Central Board and it's outrageous that TopTorySuperTories872 said that Socialism is shite. I can't believe all the posters having a go at Socialism.."

I think most of the forum are onboard with the stance from SOS, Spion Kop 1906 and Kop Outs, 92% of the SOS membership certainly are, but it's worthwhile pointing out what is being said and where the fight can be undermined
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:39:58 pm
Hardly Tory those quotes are they?

Lone Star Red is an American I believe, so Americans generally (Even the Democrats) are further right than the average Socialist. Can we 'judge' people from other countries on their Social stance?

Not sure where Butterstoch is.

I don't think, personally, that 2% is too outrageous given the price freezes over the years, but I can also see the arguments for keeping the prices the same (See my post above)

This is a forum isn't it? Isn't it here to chat about stuff, shoot the shit, discuss things and argue against other opinions?

I personally can afford that 2% and I think it's OK. Some other people might be able to afford it, but are outraged, some people might dream of one day being able to afford to come to Anfield for a game.

Calling people Tory at the drop of a hat because they have a differing opinion seems a bit bollocks to me. You see it on the Politics board as well - you'll have someone say that they have voted Labour all their life, but they think that Corbyn is a c*nt and then they get accused of being a Tory, despite never voting for them in their lives.

It's like a stock, childish insult when people don't seem to be bright enough to argue their case. I'm not that bright, but at least I'm happy to argue my position. That's what I feel a forum is for - you know, discussion about shit. It doesn't matter what I or anyone else posts on this board - it's all opinion and debate.

Andy, you don't discuss anything, you rant and rave and seek attention.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Quote from: Snail on Today at 01:09:11 pm
Andy, you don't discuss anything, you rant and rave and seek attention.

Look, I'm sorry, but Lost in Translation is completely shite.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:08:00 pm
I think most of the forum are onboard with the stance from SOS, Spion Kop 1906 and Kop Outs, 92% of the SOS membership certainly are, but it's worthwhile pointing out what is being said and where the fight can be undermined

The fight is undermined if those on board are accused of being Tory, or being secretly against the fight, or words are put in their mouths that they haven't said.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:39:58 pm
Hardly Tory those quotes are they?

Lone Star Red is an American I believe, so Americans generally (Even the Democrats) are further right than the average Socialist. Can we 'judge' people from other countries on their Social stance?

Not sure where Butterstoch is.

I don't think, personally, that 2% is too outrageous given the price freezes over the years, but I can also see the arguments for keeping the prices the same (See my post above)

This is a forum isn't it? Isn't it here to chat about stuff, shoot the shit, discuss things and argue against other opinions?

I personally can afford that 2% and I think it's OK. Some other people might be able to afford it, but are outraged, some people might dream of one day being able to afford to come to Anfield for a game.

Calling people Tory at the drop of a hat because they have a differing opinion seems a bit bollocks to me. You see it on the Politics board as well - you'll have someone say that they have voted Labour all their life, but they think that Corbyn is a c*nt and then they get accused of being a Tory, despite never voting for them in their lives.

It's like a stock, childish insult when people don't seem to be bright enough to argue their case. I'm not that bright, but at least I'm happy to argue my position. That's what I feel a forum is for - you know, discussion about shit. It doesn't matter what I or anyone else posts on this board - it's all opinion and debate.

To be fair, deriding and dismissing others in that tone, as a couple of posters have, comes across as "I'm alright  Jack."
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 01:32:05 pm
To be fair, deriding and dismissing others in that tone, as a couple of posters have, comes across as "I'm alright  Jack."

Agreed, but that's an empathy thing. I'm being honest here in that I think the 2% is acceptable and OK for me. But I also accept that others aren't in that position. I also accept that youngsters, people that have been going years, locals and others are being priced out when the financial impact to the club is far, far less than it is to certain individuals.

If they could offer cheaper tickets to those that can't afford them, then I'd indicate to the club that I neither wanted nor needed a discount. And that would be proper Socialism - those that are happy and can afford it and can pay - can do so and those that are struggling get some help from the club.

Not at all sure how/if that could work though. But it's an idea.

I agree broadly with the protest because it's not about the 2% - it's about where does it stop - as Al said earlier - do we want £100, £150, £250 tickets for single games because some people will pay them - that would price me out of the market as well.

It's a very tricky subject I think and not one easily answered which is why I'm disappointed that the club doesn't seem to have engaged with the supports through the agencies available to them - seems that the best way to approach the situation would be to involve the fan groups who do a great job and have really helped people.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
i just wish more fanbases where as willing to protest as Liverpool fans. Does my head in how passive PL club fans are.  Football at this level is a shit-show in so many ways. But the fans just sit on their hands and take it.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:58:26 pm
i just wish more fanbases where as willing to protest as Liverpool fans. Does my head in how passive PL club fans are.  Football at this level is a shit-show in so many ways. But the fans just sit on their hands and take it.

This is a country that mostly votes Tory and stands to attention  for the Royal family and heartily sings GSTK.. Knowing your place is a big part of English society.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:46:45 pm
Agreed, but that's an empathy thing. I'm being honest here in that I think the 2% is acceptable and OK for me. But I also accept that others aren't in that position. I also accept that youngsters, people that have been going years, locals and others are being priced out when the financial impact to the club is far, far less than it is to certain individuals.

If they could offer cheaper tickets to those that can't afford them, then I'd indicate to the club that I neither wanted nor needed a discount. And that would be proper Socialism - those that are happy and can afford it and can pay - can do so and those that are struggling get some help from the club.

Not at all sure how/if that could work though. But it's an idea.

I agree broadly with the protest because it's not about the 2% - it's about where does it stop - as Al said earlier - do we want £100, £150, £250 tickets for single games because some people will pay them - that would price me out of the market as well.

It's a very tricky subject I think and not one easily answered which is why I'm disappointed that the club doesn't seem to have engaged with the supports through the agencies available to them - seems that the best way to approach the situation would be to involve the fan groups who do a great job and have really helped people.

As I take my lads, I'm paying £150 a game just for tickets. This is what people forget, if more than one of you go, its over £1600 already. Late 70's it was my Dad taking me and our kid, then once he fucked off when I was 13, I'd go on my own or take our kid, no way on earth my Mum could afford to do that now - not that its possible now, as U16's aren't allowed in unaccompanied.

The average wage in the UK is around £34k, but the reality is that millions earn way less than that, the average wage for a PL player is over £3 million. Its a piss take.

Anyway, I hope the crowd, after paying their respects to the 97, are well up for it tomorrow and generate an atmosphere befitting a team chasing the title.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:58:26 pm
i just wish more fanbases where as willing to protest as Liverpool fans. Does my head in how passive PL club fans are.  Football at this level is a shit-show in so many ways. But the fans just sit on their hands and take it.

If only Sky & Che Neville actually gave a fuck and ranted and raved, like they did over the ESL.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:10:32 pm
If only Sky & Che Neville actually gave a fuck and ranted and raved, like they did over the ESL.

yep, thats one part of the many problems.  Its all about the banter, most of the star presenters are of course happy to tow the line, for the fat pay-cheque. The state of the sport doesnt matter.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
The club have just said they arent budging on the 2%, hope we can leave it at that and support the team in these next crucial games. Please dont let this turn into a drama that ruins the managers final month.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Quote from: mattyyt on Today at 02:48:34 pm
The club have just said they arent budging on the 2%, hope we can leave it at that and support the team in these next crucial games. Please dont let this turn into a drama that ruins the managers final month.

If it turns into a drama, it's on FSG for making it happen.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Quote from: Snail on Today at 02:55:34 pm
If it turns into a drama, it's on FSG for making it happen.

Exactly.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Liverpool FC and its Supporters Board have issued the following joint statement.

Today, representatives from LFC and the Supporters Board met to discuss engagement processes and the recent two per cent ticket price rise announced for general admission and matchday tickets.

LFC confirmed that its decision on the two per cent rise will not be reversed.

LFC has agreed to review and improve its engagement approach in collaboration with the Supporters Board as it was acknowledged by both parties that more meaningful engagement over ticket prices is required.

Membership prices were on the agenda for discussion during the meeting. LFC had proposed a small rise for next season but both parties have agreed to pause on this until more meaningful engagement can take place between LFC and the Supporters Board



https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-fc-and-supporters-board-joint-statement
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Good on those who took a stand.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Quote from: Snail on Today at 02:55:34 pm
If it turns into a drama, it's on FSG for making it happen.

It takes two to tango. Now isnt the time for protests, see the season out and then kick off; load of noise on social media over the summer and boycott the first home game of next season. There will be a lot more support for the protests that way than potentially derailing a title challenge.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Quote from: mattyyt on Today at 03:00:46 pm
It takes two to tango. Now isnt the time for protests, see the season out and then kick off; load of noise on social media over the summer and boycott the first home game of next season. There will be a lot more support for the protests that way than potentially derailing a title challenge.

They were protesting ticket price increases for next season, it would have been too late leaving it until next season.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 03:02:23 pm
They were protesting ticket price increases for next season, it would have been too late leaving it until next season.

Hence the noise over social media in the summer, itll still get their attention. If they havent changed by the first sale then proceed with the boycott with the aim of bringing down the prices by the next bulk sale. An extra £20 over the first half of the season, or derail the title run and ruin our end with Klopp?
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:31:27 am
I didn't complain at all.

No, I'm fine with the protest. But I didn't blame the fans for protesting in the first place.

You've made everything up, as you usually do. And you've succeeded in riling up one or two fellow travellers, as you also like to do.

Of course you did you accused the organisers of looking to commit collateral damage.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:29:10 pm
Speak for yourself. I don't think anyone else is arguing against working people here.

The aim of the protest was clear and clearly stated. But I'd be surprised if the organisers didn't think that a bit collateral damage (a weakening of the atmosphere) might be useful too. They, like the team, like the rest of us perhaps, probably underestimated the danger presented by Atalanta. Maybe the assumption of all of us was that Liverpool would beat the Italians even in an atmosphere generated by a funeral home. Wrong!

Probably the biggest irony is that for me it wasn't the absence of flags that was the issue. I mean the flags are removed pre-kick-off. The biggest issue was that there was a hell of a lot of one-off supporters at the game. I love the way you are portraying it as underestimating the Atalanta team. For me it was more about a lot of the core support giving the game a miss because they can't afford to go to every game because they are being priced out.

A lot of us now have to make a conscious decision to split season tickets and pick and choose our cup games because we simply can't afford it. yet you would rather throw sly digs at those who organised the protest than the club charging extortionate prices.

That game should be a line in the sand otherwise that is what all games will be like without the core support who have created the folklore about Anfield. I am sure though when ticket prices have been pushed up even more the Club will be able to afford to put a plastic flag on each seat for the big games. 
