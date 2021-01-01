« previous next »
rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14840 on: Today at 03:58:08 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:48:11 pm
There was nothing organised, that's true. Flag Days didn't really come in until the late 1980s/early 1990s. But believe me there were hundreds of home-made banners and flags on the Kop v St Etienne. They were much smaller than they are today of course, and much cruder in the way they were made. Some were on single poles, but the biggest were on two. TV footage of the match doesn't do the event justice because there's no film (that I know of) of YNWA before the teams came out. But I can still all the flags in my mind's eye. It was an exhilarating sight and I'm sure raised the atmosphere a notch for everyone there.

I thought it might have been like that. Therefore, those that went last night could have made or bought flags outside the ground from one of the stalls, brought or bought a scarf and made a colourful atmosphere. Instead, they didn't and SK1906 are getting blamed for the crowd and the team being shite.

Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 03:49:30 pm
Agree with this. The flags are put away before the game anyway and, while they add to the colour of the spectacle, it's the voices that matter most
That's how I saw it too. Everyone was complacent and we failed to show sufficient respect to Atalanta.
Klopp didn't field his strongest side.
One thing that Henderson, as captain, did well is that he so often set the tone and tempo of the game. By way of contrast, Virgil was lackadaisical last night and that spread throughout the team.
The players were bullied off the ball, the final ball was awful, our finishing was poor and our defending was shocking.
None of these things were due to the lack of flags.
In the stands it wasn't much better. There was an idiot in the Main Stand who booed the players off at half time and who hurled dogs abuse at Klopp during the game including calling him a c**t. The only difference a flag would have made to that entitled prick is if we could have rammed one down his throat. It wasn't a voice I recognised and I hope I never hear it again.
Atalanta were the better side on the night, their fans outsung ours, they pressed well, they were fast on the break and they defended solidly. In short they beat us at our own game and they deserved their win. 


I'm not going to start picking on individuals, it was the collective, but there was one point 1st half where he sort of jogged after the bought down the left touchline Kop end and got robbed of the ball. This was happening all over the pitch.


Andy @ Allerton!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14841 on: Today at 04:00:08 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:58:08 pm
I thought it might have been like that. Therefore, those that went last night could have made or bought flags outside the ground from one of the stalls, brought or bought a scarf and made a colourful atmosphere. Instead, they didn't and SK1906 are getting blamed for the crowd and the team being shite.




I'm blaming you for not wearing your lucky bobble hat in solidarity.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

LuverlyRita

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14842 on: Today at 04:01:00 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 02:22:51 pm
Wow....there are other ways and times to protest. Ones that don't affect the team during an important European tie, or league game.
Accepting a defeat, that more than likely ends our participation in a prestigious European competition is strange too.

Football hasn't become too expensive overnight. There are more appropriate ways to get the message through to the owners.
There was one banner protesting about ticket prices and perhaps more of the same is the way to go - that way you don't lose the colour but you get your message across. German fans are great at doing this.
LuverlyRita

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14843 on: Today at 04:03:32 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:58:08 pm
I'm not going to start picking on individuals, it was the collective, but there was one point 1st half where he sort of jogged after the bought down the left touchline Kop end and got robbed of the ball. This was happening all over the pitch.
I wouldn't normally pick on individuals and every player had a mare last night but, as captain, Virgil should be influencing things on the pitch - either vocally or through his own actions and I saw neither.
rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14844 on: Today at 04:06:24 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 04:03:32 pm
I wouldn't normally pick on individuals and every player had a mare last night but, as captain, Virgil should be influencing things on the pitch - either vocally or through his own actions and I saw neither.

Sorry, didn't mean to imply you were, as I thought the same, the Captain needs to get a grip and drive them on.

Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:00:08 pm


I'm blaming you for not wearing your lucky bobble hat in solidarity.

I did have my lucky undies on though


RedDeadRejection

  
  
  
  
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14845 on: Today at 04:06:36 pm »
Perhaps agree to disagree on the flags and move on. We've got some supporting to do. Onwards!!!
rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14846 on: Today at 04:09:28 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 04:06:36 pm
Perhaps agree to disagree on the flags and move on. We've got some supporting to do. Onwards!!!

Those who are going Sunday need to take their scarves or buy one outside, take, make or buy a flag, clear their throats, drink plenty of fluid and shout and sing until they can't sing anymore. The do the same for all the remaining games.


actwithoutwords

  
  
  
  
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14847 on: Today at 04:13:43 pm »
Think that's right. There's an absolute must win game in less than 48 hours, and it's going to help no one for people to be mardy with each other between now and Sunday and then go in the ground half arsed and distracted from the thing we should be all focused 100% on. Winning the fucking league.
Andy @ Allerton!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14848 on: Today at 04:36:21 pm »
So in summary, Manchester United are c*nts.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14849 on: Today at 04:46:22 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:36:21 pm
So in summary, Manchester United are c*nts.

Prawn sandwich eating c*nts


Andy @ Allerton!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14850 on: Today at 04:53:40 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:46:22 pm
Prawn sandwich eating c*nts

I welcome your correction, sir.


Hopefully we can stop arguing amongst ourselves and get back to supporting the (not so mighty) Reds.

I think they really need us at the moment.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

FlashingBlade

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14851 on: Today at 04:57:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:58:08 pm


I'm not going to start picking on individuals, it was the collective, but there was one point 1st half where he sort of jogged after the bought down the left touchline Kop end and got robbed of the ball. This was happening all over the pitch.

Noticed that...surprised me..but too busy being pissed off with every else to mention
Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14852 on: Today at 05:04:03 pm »
Thing is for me, fan protests dont go far enough.
Last night was a token gesture, and yeah I dont mind saying it wasnt best timed, and came across as arrogant, as they thought there would be another European game this season.

And the thing is - these very same fans who protested last night, have been there week in week out and will be again lauding and worshiping players and a manager who earn more in a week than most will in a year - there is a reason clubs want to make money from the fans!

The league is fucked, sport at the higest level is fucked, the wages they get paid is obscene.  Nothing changes until fans collectively say no more.  Far too many fanbases are far too passive in this league.

SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14853 on: Today at 05:09:13 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:00:46 pm
You've seen it all, what do you reckon makes a difference, the banners being waved for a few minutes, or a rendition of YNWA sung by 57,000 and then 90 mins of noise?

I feel like the lack of banners is being used as an excuse for a shit atmosphere and the players being wank on the night. The team didn't have a load of banners when they won 5-0 in Bergamo.

EVERY club should reduce salaries, the PL wage bill is well over £2 BILLION a season
no argument, but who (what club) is gonna be the first to blink?

I'm not holding my breath.
SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14854 on: Today at 05:10:26 pm »
Quote from: mattyyt on Today at 03:17:05 pm
One of the lads on The Anfield Wrap mentioned that the price rise would be equivalent to each player in the 25 man squad taking a pay cut of 40k a year. Salah earns £18.2m annual base salary, for reference. Its peanuts to the millionaires that us working class folk pay to watch.
has SOS ever pointed a finger at greedy players?
SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14855 on: Today at 05:11:46 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 03:22:09 pm
Please do tell me how a ticket rise that is going to add circa £1m per year onto a turnover over circa £600m a year is going to allow the club to pay a competitive salary and sign top players when it doesn't even cover 1 month of Salah's wages?
the guy I responded to mentioned players being greedy, that's what I responded to.
SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14856 on: Today at 05:12:33 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 03:23:17 pm
When is the right time to protest then?
how about before or after the game?

or like many have said, swerve the concessions?
rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14857 on: Today at 05:40:17 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:04:03 pm
Thing is for me, fan protests dont go far enough.
Last night was a token gesture, and yeah I dont mind saying it wasnt best timed, and came across as arrogant, as they thought there would be another European game this season.

And the thing is - these very same fans who protested last night, have been there week in week out and will be again lauding and worshiping players and a manager who earn more in a week than most will in a year - there is a reason clubs want to make money from the fans!

The league is fucked, sport at the higest level is fucked, the wages they get paid is obscene.  Nothing changes until fans collectively say no more.  Far too many fanbases are far too passive in this league.



Not going to say the name, but a mate of a mate is selling his house to a current first team player for £4million......

Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:12:33 pm
how about before or after the game?

or like many have said, swerve the concessions?

The banners are taken down and put away before Kick off



SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14858 on: Today at 05:44:52 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:40:17 pm
Not going to say the name, but a mate of a mate is selling his house to a current first team player for £4million......

The banners are taken down and put away before Kick off
not trying to continue the debate - but if the banners had nowt to do with it, why was the atmosphere so shite last night?

yes we played badly but jesus we've played crap against a lot of teams at times this year - gone behind to dross teams way too often - and the crowd lifted the team.  why not last night?
fridgepants

  
  
  
  
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14859 on: Today at 05:47:46 pm »
Did more fans than usual leave early last night, or was that just the TV trying to create a narrative?

I've been reading the thread about the protest on another forum that has a lot more fans from the US on it and that's drawn comments like 'well why should we not buy good players just to subsidise locals', 'everyone wants them to be the best team and people will pay higher prices if the product is good' 'ask your boss for a raise if you can't afford it'...feel like because tickets are really hard to get for most people, and realistically as an overseas fan your only way to guarantee one in order to sort out the travel side of things is to go for hospitality, some don't understand that it's not just a question of economics and whether someone can afford an extra quid or two or not. Saw a Villa fan on Xformerlyknownastwitter suggest that their club buy up 100 houses by the ground to knock down and turn into a better ground yes I know about what happened around Anfield a while back and maybe internet fandom creates a disconnect between football as entertainment and football as something by, for and because of the community. IDK, I'm never likely to get a season ticket.

I'm in two minds about the wages, though - on the one hand anyone being paid that much a week is obscene, on the other it reflects both a short and very demanding career window and the amount of money that everyone else is making off you as an industry - if you are the reason they are selling so much merch or getting more for TV rights as a league, you should get a better cut of that than the people in suits. The actors in Friends were making stupid money per episode toward the end as a reflection of how much the programme was making on the back of them, and while I think that also means the writers, the tea lady and everyone else should get paid more too, it doesn;t seem massively unreasonable. Greed is measured more by what you do with that money and the respect you have for the people who helped it happen. On the other hand: nothing ethical about being a billionaire innit.
fridgepants

  
  
  
  
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14860 on: Today at 05:59:13 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:40:17 pm
Not going to say the name, but a mate of a mate is selling his house to a current first team player for £4million......


I mean...one could also argue that the issue here is not that a footballer can afford to buy an expensive house, but that a seller is making £4m thanks to runaway inflation on housing that's priced many normal people out of being able to have secure homes. I'm in a shit mood today though.
rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14861 on: Today at 06:03:49 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:44:52 pm
not trying to continue the debate - but if the banners had nowt to do with it, why was the atmosphere so shite last night?

yes we played badly but jesus we've played crap against a lot of teams at times this year - gone behind to dross teams way too often - and the crowd lifted the team.  why not last night?

No idea mate, but as some have said, if there were people there for first games as regs had sold on tickets, that won't help. It was a European Quarter Final, really shouldn't need others banners to get the crowd going, as I've said, people can bring their own flags, scarves etc and most importantly bring their voices. A belted out YNWA, with thousands of scarves raised, should be enough to gee the team up as they line up.


rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14862 on: Today at 06:05:27 pm »
Quote from: fridgepants on Today at 05:59:13 pm
I mean...one could also argue that the issue here is not that a footballer can afford to buy an expensive house, but that a seller is making £4m thanks to runaway inflation on housing that's priced many normal people out of being able to have secure homes. I'm in a shit mood today though.

The house is fucking massive, none of us are affording it anyway ;D

I get what you're saying though, I've a relative who paid £250k for a house in 1997 that's now worth £3million, our house has more than doubled in 17 years, its never worth £310k, it wasn't worth £140k


fridgepants

  
  
  
  
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14863 on: Today at 06:08:58 pm »
TBF £250k in 1997 probably would have bought the entire street my mum lives on. If only she'd had a council flat in Peckham.
kop306

  
  
  
  
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14864 on: Today at 06:13:38 pm »
does anybody know why the protest was done last night and not on sunday ?
Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 585
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14865 on: Today at 06:26:47 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 06:13:38 pm
does anybody know why the protest was done last night and not on sunday ?
Hillsborough will be the focus of attention on Sunday.
Offline kop306

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 385
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14866 on: Today at 06:37:57 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 06:26:47 pm
Hillsborough will be the focus of attention on Sunday.

i agree with that

buy why was there such a rush to do the protest last night
european nights at anfield always a  special atmosphere

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,851
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14867 on: Today at 06:42:52 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 06:37:57 pm
i agree with that

buy why was there such a rush to do the protest last night
european nights at anfield always a  special atmosphere
Because it was the next home match since the announcement.
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,713
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14868 on: Today at 07:34:09 pm »
Quote from: fridgepants on Today at 06:08:58 pm
TBF £250k in 1997 probably would have bought the entire street my mum lives on. If only she'd had a council flat in Peckham.

Worked with a fella in 2002, he once said to me, £250 fucking thousand my house is now, it's fucking Hackney for fucks sake.

The big house as we call it has a 200yd lond drive past the lake, an eighth of which came with the house, 4 double bedroom, 3 are unsuited, bathroom, parking for 5 or 6 cars plus a two car garage, outdoor sauna, a small orchard and a heated swimming pool...
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline fridgepants

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 65
  • They should let everybody be a giant for a day
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14869 on: Today at 07:55:55 pm »
Hackney is so expensive to live in now that primary schools are closing because nobody can afford to rent there, never mind buy. Which, going back to the subject within the subject, is why 'well the cost of everything is rising' is annoying me as an argument. Communities being priced out of things seems to be OK if it means someone else is making a bit more profit, and anyone asking how this is fair or sustainable gets told to suck it up, and what's the point of anything if it's going to be like that?

Anyway. The negatives I should be concentrating on are the ones I'm currently scanning, and there's a game on Sunday, so.
Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,382
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14870 on: Today at 08:08:51 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:01:19 pm
The gate receipts make up a small proportion of our general income doesnt it?

Yep which is what makes the small increments season after season so almost incredibly pointless. I wholly support the need to call out the owners on this.

I mean they could literally sign a sponsorship deal with Dunkin donuts and make more. TV revenue and commercial activity are our two cash cows, whilst gate receipts are significant a rise of 2% is fuck all in the grand scheme of things, however can be huge for the average match going fan.

I dont keep up to date with the politics within the club - but didnt SoS have a channel of communication with the board directly with a representative at some point? Is that line of communication now no longer consultative on key changes that affect fans?
Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,382
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14871 on: Today at 08:17:42 pm »
Ill add, a civil war (ok a little extreme) created by FSG in Klopp last season in the run in to potentially win more trophies and send the legend off with a bang - is fucking infuriating, and Im frankly raging. Everybody in the club should be pulling together over the upcoming weeks.

FSG are brain dead - the sporting aspect of the club drives the business forward. Some financial director bellend who only stares at numbers on a spreadsheet needed reigning in by appreciating the wider context of the suggestion of price rises.
Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,531
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14872 on: Today at 08:20:17 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 06:37:57 pm
i agree with that

buy why was there such a rush to do the protest last night
european nights at anfield always a  special atmosphere



I assume that's the point, show them what they could be missing, similar to the walkout.

Plus, imagine the uproar if it had been done for a league game considering the delicate position we're in. It was a no win situation. And it couldn't be done on Sunday anyway as the Hillsborough flags will be out.

I think ST renewals are starting soon so it needed to be ASAP after the announcement was made.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,713
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14873 on: Today at 08:29:38 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 08:08:51 pm
Yep which is what makes the small increments season after season so almost incredibly pointless. I wholly support the need to call out the owners on this.

I mean they could literally sign a sponsorship deal with Dunkin donuts and make more. TV revenue and commercial activity are our two cash cows, whilst gate receipts are significant a rise of 2% is fuck all in the grand scheme of things, however can be huge for the average match going fan.

I dont keep up to date with the politics within the club - but didnt SoS have a channel of communication with the board directly with a representative at some point? Is that line of communication now no longer consultative on key changes that affect fans?

Done without consultation

https://spiritofshankly.com/ticket-increase-announcement/
Joint statement with Spion Kop 1906 and Kop Outs
For a second successive season, Liverpool have chosen to increase ticket prices for supporters. This is despite record commercial revenues and a place as the seventh richest football club in the world. They didnt have to do this.
There was no meaningful consultation with Spirit of Shankly, or the Supporters Board over this decision, instead following a presentation highlighting the planned rises, we and the majority of the SB strongly opposed the move. But LFCs decision was made and we were told it would not be changed.
The news of the price rise was released without properly informing us or the Supporters Board, which undermines the entire set-up. We had been told the announcement would be next week.
In the past, John Henry and Tom Werner have spoken of the unique and sacred bond between the club and its supporters  the way in which the club has conducted itself over this trashes that idea and damages the relationship and confidence in it.
If fans really do matter and are valued by the club then freezing ticket prices for the coming season would have been a positive way to prove it.
We have continually said, given the clubs significant income from other revenue streams  figures that will increase even further next season  and the financial challenges faced by many fans, they did not need to increase ticket prices. Its a choice, an active decision.
There will be those who claim a 2% increase is not a lot compared with other clubs, but general ticket prices represent a small percentage of Liverpools annual revenue and the rise will make a minimal difference to the clubs bottom line, approximately £1million  small for the club, not so for thousands of loyal supporters, many of whom are already stretched by the cost of watching their team.
The clubs justification for the rise is that prices have been frozen in six of the past seven years, a period that includes the pandemic. But they chose to freeze prices  following the large-scale walkout in 2016   in opposition to the clubs plan to increase them. They state annual operating costs at Anfield as a reason for putting up prices. Yes, those costs have risen by amost 40% in this time, but the clubs revenue has grown by more than 60% in the same period.
General ticket prices account for a small percentage of the clubs annual revenue and this increase will add considerably less than 1% at a time when that commercial income is rising.
The race to find the richest fans in football is a worrying trend. Last season, 17 of the 20 Premier League clubs announced season-ticket price hikes, six more than the season before. Liverpool will for the first time next season sell season tickets costing £900, and seven clubs sell season-tickets for more than £1,000. There is a clear direction of travel.
There are food banks outside of the ground, price hikes inside, what price the goodwill of supporters? We are concerned that loyal fans, those that help to generate Liverpools famous atmosphere  adding to the commercial success  are slowly being priced out of regular attendance at Anfield. We believe this should be a primary concern of the people who run our club, too.
In a recent survey 92% of our members said we should be campaigning for a reduction in ticket prices. We will again consult over our next steps but will continue to push for cheaper and fairer pricing at Anfield and expect more meaningful conversations with the club on the subject in future.
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,382
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14874 on: Today at 08:40:36 pm »
Well thats outrageous - clearly a facility set up in name only to say hey we listen to our fans when in fact theyll just do what they want anyway.

Its unacceptable. I fully understand the need to make a statement saying what youre doing is unacceptable

I do however, wish there was a creative solution that didnt drag these disputes into the actual games, in this particular season.

Like I said above though, c*nts the lot of them on the business side compromising a harmonious footballing side in this season at this time of all fucking times - its self sabotage (or just greed, twats)
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,157
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14875 on: Today at 08:45:05 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:54:09 pm
Rob - for a sense of what the Kop looked like in 1977, check this out. (The opening minute or so). It's Tommy Smith's testimonial just after we won in Rome. There may not have been quite this many flags on the Kop v St Etienne, but it wasn't that far off. And - yes - it helped generate the extraordinary atmosphere. These were the days when the Kop was Red (Chopper would have hated it!)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=12mSFeLAcX4
Great video, that. The Spion Kop as I remember it. Fabulous.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,157
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14876 on: Today at 08:47:00 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:00:08 pm


I'm blaming you for not wearing your lucky bobble hat in solidarity.
Oh come on, Andy. We all know it's Chopper's fault for not wearing a scarf.

Bloody Chopper, the scarf dodger.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.
