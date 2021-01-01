Did more fans than usual leave early last night, or was that just the TV trying to create a narrative?



I've been reading the thread about the protest on another forum that has a lot more fans from the US on it and that's drawn comments like 'well why should we not buy good players just to subsidise locals', 'everyone wants them to be the best team and people will pay higher prices if the product is good' 'ask your boss for a raise if you can't afford it'...feel like because tickets are really hard to get for most people, and realistically as an overseas fan your only way to guarantee one in order to sort out the travel side of things is to go for hospitality, some don't understand that it's not just a question of economics and whether someone can afford an extra quid or two or not. Saw a Villa fan on Xformerlyknownastwitter suggest that their club buy up 100 houses by the ground to knock down and turn into a better ground yes I know about what happened around Anfield a while back and maybe internet fandom creates a disconnect between football as entertainment and football as something by, for and because of the community. IDK, I'm never likely to get a season ticket.



I'm in two minds about the wages, though - on the one hand anyone being paid that much a week is obscene, on the other it reflects both a short and very demanding career window and the amount of money that everyone else is making off you as an industry - if you are the reason they are selling so much merch or getting more for TV rights as a league, you should get a better cut of that than the people in suits. The actors in Friends were making stupid money per episode toward the end as a reflection of how much the programme was making on the back of them, and while I think that also means the writers, the tea lady and everyone else should get paid more too, it doesn;t seem massively unreasonable. Greed is measured more by what you do with that money and the respect you have for the people who helped it happen. On the other hand: nothing ethical about being a billionaire innit.