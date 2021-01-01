« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 367 368 369 370 371 [372]   Go Down

Author Topic: Atmosphere at Anfield  (Read 1749180 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,691
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14840 on: Today at 03:58:08 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:48:11 pm
There was nothing organised, that's true. Flag Days didn't really come in until the late 1980s/early 1990s. But believe me there were hundreds of home-made banners and flags on the Kop v St Etienne. They were much smaller than they are today of course, and much cruder in the way they were made. Some were on single poles, but the biggest were on two. TV footage of the match doesn't do the event justice because there's no film (that I know of) of YNWA before the teams came out. But I can still all the flags in my mind's eye. It was an exhilarating sight and I'm sure raised the atmosphere a notch for everyone there.

I thought it might have been like that. Therefore, those that went last night could have made or bought flags outside the ground from one of the stalls, brought or bought a scarf and made a colourful atmosphere. Instead, they didn't and SK1906 are getting blamed for the crowd and the team being shite.

Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 03:49:30 pm
Agree with this. The flags are put away before the game anyway and, while they add to the colour of the spectacle, it's the voices that matter most
That's how I saw it too. Everyone was complacent and we failed to show sufficient respect to Atalanta.
Klopp didn't field his strongest side.
One thing that Henderson, as captain, did well is that he so often set the tone and tempo of the game. By way of contrast, Virgil was lackadaisical last night and that spread throughout the team.
The players were bullied off the ball, the final ball was awful, our finishing was poor and our defending was shocking.
None of these things were due to the lack of flags.
In the stands it wasn't much better. There was an idiot in the Main Stand who booed the players off at half time and who hurled dogs abuse at Klopp during the game including calling him a c**t. The only difference a flag would have made to that entitled prick is if we could have rammed one down his throat. It wasn't a voice I recognised and I hope I never hear it again.
Atalanta were the better side on the night, their fans outsung ours, they pressed well, they were fast on the break and they defended solidly. In short they beat us at our own game and they deserved their win. 


I'm not going to start picking on individuals, it was the collective, but there was one point 1st half where he sort of jogged after the bought down the left touchline Kop end and got robbed of the ball. This was happening all over the pitch.
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,599
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14841 on: Today at 04:00:08 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:58:08 pm
I thought it might have been like that. Therefore, those that went last night could have made or bought flags outside the ground from one of the stalls, brought or bought a scarf and made a colourful atmosphere. Instead, they didn't and SK1906 are getting blamed for the crowd and the team being shite.




I'm blaming you for not wearing your lucky bobble hat in solidarity.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14842 on: Today at 04:01:00 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 02:22:51 pm
Wow....there are other ways and times to protest. Ones that don't affect the team during an important European tie, or league game.
Accepting a defeat, that more than likely ends our participation in a prestigious European competition is strange too.

Football hasn't become too expensive overnight. There are more appropriate ways to get the message through to the owners.
There was one banner protesting about ticket prices and perhaps more of the same is the way to go - that way you don't lose the colour but you get your message across. German fans are great at doing this.
Logged

Online LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14843 on: Today at 04:03:32 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:58:08 pm
I'm not going to start picking on individuals, it was the collective, but there was one point 1st half where he sort of jogged after the bought down the left touchline Kop end and got robbed of the ball. This was happening all over the pitch.
I wouldn't normally pick on individuals and every player had a mare last night but, as captain, Virgil should be influencing things on the pitch - either vocally or through his own actions and I saw neither.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,691
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14844 on: Today at 04:06:24 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 04:03:32 pm
I wouldn't normally pick on individuals and every player had a mare last night but, as captain, Virgil should be influencing things on the pitch - either vocally or through his own actions and I saw neither.

Sorry, didn't mean to imply you were, as I thought the same, the Captain needs to get a grip and drive them on.

Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:00:08 pm


I'm blaming you for not wearing your lucky bobble hat in solidarity.

I did have my lucky undies on though
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online RedDeadRejection

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 576
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14845 on: Today at 04:06:36 pm »
Perhaps agree to disagree on the flags and move on. We've got some supporting to do. Onwards!!!
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,691
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14846 on: Today at 04:09:28 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 04:06:36 pm
Perhaps agree to disagree on the flags and move on. We've got some supporting to do. Onwards!!!

Those who are going Sunday need to take their scarves or buy one outside, take, make or buy a flag, clear their throats, drink plenty of fluid and shout and sing until they can't sing anymore. The do the same for all the remaining games.
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online actwithoutwords

  • postswithoutreading
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 639
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14847 on: Today at 04:13:43 pm »
Think that's right. There's an absolute must win game in less than 48 hours, and it's going to help no one for people to be mardy with each other between now and Sunday and then go in the ground half arsed and distracted from the thing we should be all focused 100% on. Winning the fucking league.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 367 368 369 370 371 [372]   Go Up
« previous next »
 