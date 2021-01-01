There was nothing organised, that's true. Flag Days didn't really come in until the late 1980s/early 1990s. But believe me there were hundreds of home-made banners and flags on the Kop v St Etienne. They were much smaller than they are today of course, and much cruder in the way they were made. Some were on single poles, but the biggest were on two. TV footage of the match doesn't do the event justice because there's no film (that I know of) of YNWA before the teams came out. But I can still all the flags in my mind's eye. It was an exhilarating sight and I'm sure raised the atmosphere a notch for everyone there.



Agree with this. The flags are put away before the game anyway and, while they add to the colour of the spectacle, it's the voices that matter most

That's how I saw it too. Everyone was complacent and we failed to show sufficient respect to Atalanta.

Klopp didn't field his strongest side.

One thing that Henderson, as captain, did well is that he so often set the tone and tempo of the game. By way of contrast, Virgil was lackadaisical last night and that spread throughout the team.

The players were bullied off the ball, the final ball was awful, our finishing was poor and our defending was shocking.

None of these things were due to the lack of flags.

In the stands it wasn't much better. There was an idiot in the Main Stand who booed the players off at half time and who hurled dogs abuse at Klopp during the game including calling him a c**t. The only difference a flag would have made to that entitled prick is if we could have rammed one down his throat. It wasn't a voice I recognised and I hope I never hear it again.

Atalanta were the better side on the night, their fans outsung ours, they pressed well, they were fast on the break and they defended solidly. In short they beat us at our own game and they deserved their win.





I thought it might have been like that. Therefore, those that went last night could have made or bought flags outside the ground from one of the stalls, brought or bought a scarf and made a colourful atmosphere. Instead, they didn't and SK1906 are getting blamed for the crowd and the team being shite.I'm not going to start picking on individuals, it was the collective, but there was one point 1st half where he sort of jogged after the bought down the left touchline Kop end and got robbed of the ball. This was happening all over the pitch.