The awful result and the flat atmosphere add more credibility to the fan protests. It actually makes the 3-0 palatable.
Without the core supporters who make Anfield special, without the lads and lasses who design, make, carry and fly the flags, we become just another club.
If last night's legacy is one where FSG, once again, are reminded that our fanbase has a voice, has an opinion and will make a difference when not heard, then it is price well worth paying.
When those flags are flying and YNWA is in full voice, that's when the fans on their once in a lifetime visit get the photos, the videos - it is part of the culture and to take it for granted is walking down the path of little plastic flags.