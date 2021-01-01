« previous next »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 11:37:26 am
So if the flags and people are so important maybe you should be backing the protests about the club pricing them out of attending matches. 2% last year, 2% this year, where does it go next year and the year's after? Then all of a sudden those lads who hold the flags that to you are so important can no longer afford to go and the flags disappear forever.

:D

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14721 on: Today at 11:45:41 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:39:33 am
i expected it to be bad. let's be honest, most of us were expecting this to be a pushover and many regulars just moved on their tickets (face value or not) expecting it to be an uneventful win.

the flag 'debate' is ridiculous though - that shouldn't set the tone for the fans or the players.

does anyone know why there was a steward cordon in the middle of the upper kenny? atalanta fans?


There were quite a few Atalanta fans leaving the upper Kemlyn after the game down the stairs I use, so I guess they got quite a few tickets up there.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14722 on: Today at 11:48:59 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:39:33 am
i expected it to be bad. let's be honest, most of us were expecting this to be a pushover and many regulars just moved on their tickets (face value or not) expecting it to be an uneventful win.

the flag 'debate' is ridiculous though - that shouldn't set the tone for the fans or the players.

does anyone know why there was a steward cordon in the middle of the upper kenny? atalanta fans?

Must be just some mad co-incidence that this was the shittest I've ever heard Anfield in any game I've ever been to.

Even when we have played lower level conference sides in the cups or shit league teams when there was nothing to play for, the atmosphere was ten times better than it was last night.

The kop was completely silent for most of the games - they managed a couple of half verses here and there.

I'd guess the protest had an impact. But what do I know. Obviously everyone protesting, not bothering to support the team was just one of those things then?
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14723 on: Today at 11:51:27 am »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 11:35:52 am
Do people genuinely believe waving a few flags before the game makes a difference? I get the singing/atmosphere bit, but flags? Really?

The flags and flag waving get the atmosphere going and set the tone for the evening, yes, how difficult is that to grasp as a Liverpool fan?
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14724 on: Today at 12:06:45 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 11:20:49 am
The crowd do, flags don't. Happy to help.

It makes you wonder what the point of the flags is then?

I think their absence probably did affect the game a bit. The flags and banners have become a key part of the Anfield ritual, a sort of opening ceremony for the big match. That was why taking the flags out of the Kop was such a powerful statement.

And you can't have it both ways. You can't say that the flags are important and their withdrawal is a big statement and that the effect of the flags on the whole occasion is negligible or non-existent. Last night the temperature in the stadium was lowered right from the start. That was surely the intention of those who organised the protest. Otherwise why do it?

Of course we lost the game because we were badly set up to counter Atalanta's man-marking system and the players weren't smart enough to learn from what was happening. But nor could they draw on the power of Anfield when they found themselves struggling. It looked like the subdued mood had been set in the build up and it just wasn't going to change. Put it this way, there'll be no wondrous stories being told now in Bergamo about the Anfield experience. It was Atalanta who made the noise - on and off the pitch.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14725 on: Today at 12:13:39 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:06:45 pm
It makes you wonder what the point of the flags is then?

I think their absence probably did affect the game a bit. The flags and banners have become a key part of the Anfield ritual, a sort of opening ceremony for the big match. That was why taking the flags out of the Kop was such a powerful statement.

And you can't have it both ways. You can't say that the flags are important and their withdrawal is a big statement and that the effect of the flags on the whole occasion is negligible or non-existent. Last night the temperature in the stadium was lowered right from the start. That was surely the intention of those who organised the protest. Otherwise why do it?

Of course we lost the game because we were badly set up to counter Atalanta's man-marking system and the players weren't smart enough to learn from what was happening. But nor could they draw on the power of Anfield when they found themselves struggling. It looked like the subdued mood had been set in the build up and it just wasn't going to change. Put it this way, there'll be no wondrous stories being told now in Bergamo about the Anfield experience. It was Atalanta who made the noise - on and off the pitch.

Spot on.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14726 on: Today at 12:14:08 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 11:51:27 am
The flags and flag waving get the atmosphere going and set the tone for the evening, yes, how difficult is that to grasp as a Liverpool fan?

Look at the amount of people saying they aren't bothered about the Europa League even after last night. Look at the amount of people who passed their tickets on last night to others, someone was able to take their 3 year old to their first game because someone else thought a Europa League quarter final was beneath them. Then look at whether it was the case of a few flags not being waved affecting the atmosphere or was it just that people really couldn't be arsed?

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:06:45 pm
Last night the temperature in the stadium was lowered right from the start. That was surely the intention of those who organised the protest. Otherwise why do it?
 

Pretty sure the Spion Kop lads wouldn't have done it to ruin the atmosphere and more rather the point that "you use us for marketing and you make money from us holding these flags up, we won't let you do that anymore"

Can't believe that we're on a Liverpool website actually trying to argue in favour of the working people over the bureaucrat at the top trying to rip them off!

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14727 on: Today at 12:23:44 pm »
Some of the best atmospheres Ive experienced have been when weve been huge underdogs and the team have really needed the lift or theres been real jeopardy about the result. If you have neither and theres no tension or drama then it makes things a lot less interesting.

Being good isnt always great for an atmosphere. You could have the odd celebratory occasion (winning 7-0 against your big rivals perhaps) but a lot of the time the expectation is so high it just leaves everything feeling flat.

Its a bit of a fine line sometimes.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14728 on: Today at 12:25:21 pm »
I think the flag withdrawal was a contributing factor last night but the atmosphere has been dying a slow death for many a year. If I had to measure the impact of no flags I'd suggest the result was the game being downgraded to an early CL group game standard rather than a European quarter final first leg.

Not that I advocate any change from one game to the next. You can't call yourself part of a mythical 12th man if you're not contributing yourself.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14729 on: Today at 12:28:12 pm »
So the flags dont affect the atmosphere, Spion Kop just hold them up to help the club with marketing?  :o

I dont think anyone is arguing against the working class, but more for doing everything we can to help this team win trophies in the final season of one of the greatest men to ever be involved with the club. Time and a place. 
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14730 on: Today at 12:29:10 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 12:14:08 pm

Pretty sure the Spion Kop lads wouldn't have done it to ruin the atmosphere and more rather the point that "you use us for marketing and you make money from us holding these flags up, we won't let you do that anymore"

Can't believe that we're on a Liverpool website actually trying to argue in favour of the working people over the bureaucrat at the top trying to rip them off!

Speak for yourself. I don't think anyone else is arguing against working people here.

The aim of the protest was clear and clearly stated. But I'd be surprised if the organisers didn't think that a bit collateral damage (a weakening of the atmosphere) might be useful too. They, like the team, like the rest of us perhaps, probably underestimated the danger presented by Atalanta. Maybe the assumption of all of us was that Liverpool would beat the Italians even in an atmosphere generated by a funeral home. Wrong! 
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14731 on: Today at 12:42:45 pm »
Maybe SOS should open themselves up for more questioning about situations like this. I don't believe they represented the fan base well here, which is their primary objective.

It's disheartening to see the players and Klopp put through this at such an important time in the season. Does it linger into the league matches? Supporters are now unsettled and we have massive matches coming up. I don't believe it accomplished anything other than hurting the team, which was not the goal.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14732 on: Today at 12:45:51 pm »
Disclaimer - I don't get to the game very much at all anymore (and only rarely used to go) due to the cost, difficulty getting tickets, carer responsibilities and not wanting to take tickets away from more local fans.

Whenever I've been I've always belted my lungs out. Reading some of the comments here about so many people being silent, I just don't get it. You get a better view on the telly and can get up and fix your own brew. What is the point of going to the match if you're not going to sing? I honestly don't understand why people would go if they don't want to get involved with, you know, going the game?
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14733 on: Today at 12:53:22 pm »
The awful result and the flat atmosphere add more credibility to the fan protests. It actually makes the 3-0 palatable.

Without the core supporters who make Anfield special, without the lads and lasses who design, make, carry and fly the flags, we become just another club.

If last night's legacy is one where FSG, once again, are reminded that our fanbase has a voice, has an opinion and will make a difference when not heard, then it is price well worth paying.

When those flags are flying and YNWA is in full voice, that's when the fans on their once in a lifetime visit get the photos, the videos - it is part of the culture and to take it for granted is walking down the path of little plastic flags.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14734 on: Today at 12:55:09 pm »
I suspect if the flags had been out as normal, the atmosphere would still have been crap. Yes it probably made a bit of difference, especially at the start of course. But once the game was underway, there were multiple other factors. The way the team was playing, the deflation after the united game, the number of tickets passed on, or not passed on and the seat left empty, a first leg, just the fact its been poor all season in europe. Blaming the lads who put the effort in week in week out is a terrible shout.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14735 on: Today at 12:58:43 pm »
Quote from: JamesG L4 on Today at 12:53:22 pm
The awful result and the flat atmosphere add more credibility to the fan protests. It actually makes the 3-0 palatable.

Without the core supporters who make Anfield special, without the lads and lasses who design, make, carry and fly the flags, we become just another club.

If last night's legacy is one where FSG, once again, are reminded that our fanbase has a voice, has an opinion and will make a difference when not heard, then it is price well worth paying.

When those flags are flying and YNWA is in full voice, that's when the fans on their once in a lifetime visit get the photos, the videos - it is part of the culture and to take it for granted is walking down the path of little plastic flags.
what?  is this "cut off yer nose to spite yer face" week?
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14736 on: Today at 01:00:00 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:06:45 pm
It makes you wonder what the point of the flags is then?

I think their absence probably did affect the game a bit. The flags and banners have become a key part of the Anfield ritual, a sort of opening ceremony for the big match. That was why taking the flags out of the Kop was such a powerful statement.

And you can't have it both ways. You can't say that the flags are important and their withdrawal is a big statement and that the effect of the flags on the whole occasion is negligible or non-existent. Last night the temperature in the stadium was lowered right from the start. That was surely the intention of those who organised the protest. Otherwise why do it?

Of course we lost the game because we were badly set up to counter Atalanta's man-marking system and the players weren't smart enough to learn from what was happening. But nor could they draw on the power of Anfield when they found themselves struggling. It looked like the subdued mood had been set in the build up and it just wasn't going to change. Put it this way, there'll be no wondrous stories being told now in Bergamo about the Anfield experience. It was Atalanta who made the noise - on and off the pitch.

Amen.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14737 on: Today at 01:00:55 pm »
Don't you think last night was mostly down to the fans' expectations and the fact that we were playing a relatively 'unknown' team, regardless of it being a European quarter?

I've mentioned in the match thread some our fans' entitlement recently - that's the big issue. Even 'hardcore' proper fans moaning and not getting behind the team because they have mad expectations, it's not on.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14738 on: Today at 01:01:37 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 12:14:08 pm
Then look at whether it was the case of a few flags not being waved affecting the atmosphere or was it just that people really couldn't be arsed?

Ah., ok, so it wasn't the lack of flags and the protest that contributed to the atmosphere being flat, it was just fans couldn't be arsed? With a Europa League Quarter final in Klopps final season? Ok, got ya.

Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 12:14:08 pm

Can't believe that we're on a Liverpool website actually trying to argue in favour of the working people over the bureaucrat at the top trying to rip them off!


Christ almighty, who is doing that? Bizarre mate. We are talking about the protest and lack of the flags did have an affect on the atmosphere whether you agree with the protest or not. Even if you fully support it, it DID contribute to the atmospeher being flat at the start, it just did mate, whether you support them wholesale or not. You can agree with the protest and still think it contributed the flat atmosphere you know.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14739 on: Today at 01:02:14 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:58:43 pm
what?  is this "cut off yer nose to spite yer face" week?

In 2016, when fans left on 77 minutes, we were 2-0 up. Game ended 2-2.

Do you think it was worth it then? Last night wasnt so extreme, but who knows the difference it makes longer term when decisions are being made.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14740 on: Today at 01:03:06 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 01:01:37 pm
Ah., ok, so it wasn't the lack of flags and the protest that contributed to the atmosphere being flat, it was just fans couldn't be arsed? With a Europa League Quarter final in Klopps final season? Ok, got ya.

So the lack of flags stopped anyone from getting behind the team? Are we that pathetic?
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14741 on: Today at 01:05:54 pm »
Quote from: ... on Today at 01:03:06 pm
So the lack of flags stopped anyone from getting behind the team? Are we that pathetic?

Jesus Christ, take a bit of time to read the posts and the nuance. Where did anyone say that? Where did anyone say it stopped anyone getting behind the team? They are saying that it contributed to a flat atmosphere at the start of the match.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14742 on: Today at 01:07:36 pm »
I'm sorry but that's an OG from the organisers.
How on earth did they believe that this was the most appropriate way, or moment to do so?

If you are going to protest about the club, you do not do anything that might affect the team. This should have been a big European night. The team needed everything.

It should have been klopp's 2nd last one. It might now have been his last. But why even consider it on his 2nd last one? He deserved better than this, after all he has done for LFC. We all know how Klopp thrives on atmosphere. He also had to come out and make a comment about it, the day before the game..

Calling for a flag ban last night was wrong. Anything that reduces the atmosphere of the ground or the occasion influences the team, and the tie.
Even if it only by a few per cent, it is still wrong.
I hope a different avenue, and at a more appropriate time, can be used in the future.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14743 on: Today at 01:10:58 pm »
Quote from: Lemieux on Today at 12:42:45 pm
Maybe SOS should open themselves up for more questioning about situations like this. I don't believe they represented the fan base well here, which is their primary objective.

It's disheartening to see the players and Klopp put through this at such an important time in the season. Does it linger into the league matches? Supporters are now unsettled and we have massive matches coming up. I don't believe it accomplished anything other than hurting the team, which was not the goal.

It wasn't SOS. It was 1906, the lads that actually give up their time & money to hold the flags every game.
