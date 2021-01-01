The crowd do, flags don't. Happy to help.



It makes you wonder what the point of the flags is then?I think their absence probably did affect the game a bit. The flags and banners have become a key part of the Anfield ritual, a sort of opening ceremony for the big match. That was why taking the flags out of the Kop was such a powerful statement.And you can't have it both ways. You can't say that the flags are important and their withdrawal is a big statementthat the effect of the flags on the whole occasion is negligible or non-existent. Last night the temperature in the stadium was lowered right from the start. That was surely the intention of those who organised the protest. Otherwise why do it?Of course we lost the game because we were badly set up to counter Atalanta's man-marking system and the players weren't smart enough to learn from what was happening. But nor could they draw on the power of Anfield when they found themselves struggling. It looked like the subdued mood had been set in the build up and it just wasn't going to change. Put it this way, there'll be no wondrous stories being told now in Bergamo about the Anfield experience. It was Atalanta who made the noise - on and off the pitch.