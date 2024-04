There were a few of us up by me trying and I sang every song at the top of my voice like I always do. But most around me werenít joining in. Iíve sat in the same seat the whole campaign. ACS. I know all the seats around me are also ACS because me and my brother couldnít get seats together - heís one row down from me. Other than a grandad and his granddaughter behind me, it hasnít been the same people around us for any of the games. The 4 seats next to me have been empty for 3 of the games. Empty! 3/4 seats taken last night. Not by the same people that sat there in the one other game there were people there.



People couldnít be arsed with the Europa League. Everyone was excited about Dublin werenít they, but not many of them could be arsed for LASK or Atalanta.



I get that we all have to pick and choose to some extent. I canít go Sunday. I canít afford to do every one. But when Iím in that ground Iím there to get behind the team 100000%. Didnít feel like there were than many others that felt the same yesterday.



Was it after Istanbul that someone said ďthe Milan fans came to watch the game, but the Liverpool fans came to participate in itĒ?



Too many coming to watch the game and not to participate in it.



Doesnít help that the team didnít give us a single spark to help get things going. Maybe if Mo wasnít offside it would have kicked into life for the last 10.



The flag protest was irrelevant. Anfield was flat as a pancake and no amount of flags could have changed that. And unless youíre one of those going to that fucking effort week in, week out to get those flags out, you donít get to criticise them, sorry.