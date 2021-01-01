« previous next »
Author Topic: Atmosphere at Anfield

Offline Teapot Bob

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14680 on: Yesterday at 10:44:05 pm »
That was dire. Beyond pathetic.

Wasn't just because the performance was so bad either. There was no energy in the ground from our lot. Anyone who goes regularly knows we can be as quiet as any fan base, but we're supposed to turn up in the right moments - that's supposedly what makes anfield famous. Klopp's (probably) last European home. Under the lights. And we serve up that monastic effort. Hard to work out what happened on or off the pitch tonight.
Offline CornerTakenQuickly

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14681 on: Yesterday at 10:46:10 pm »
Just want to get back in the ground for Palace and scream. Should be feral if it wasn't going to be already
Online A-Bomb

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14682 on: Yesterday at 10:55:10 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:24:06 pm
No flags though, that showed 'em.

Said that before the game kicked off - does anyone think the owners give a shit if we bring flags or not. In a massive game, just get the fuck behind the team, wholly. It was a ridiculous decision, that sets a negative tone that the team and staff that went out tonight had fuck all to do with. Whomever drove this got it wrong and needs to give their head a wobble.
Offline andy07

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14683 on: Yesterday at 11:21:46 pm »
The famous European night atmosphere shot down good and proper tonight.  That was about as bad as it gets.  Lethargy on and off the pitch, its only Atalanta we dont need to put in a shift tonight. When visiting fans taunt us about our atmosphere we are always able to say that we deliver when it matters, and nowhere else is like Anfield on European nights. 
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14684 on: Yesterday at 11:28:24 pm »
Its been the worst European season for years for atmosphere. Tonight topped it off. Not much going on at all. Didnt feel like a big European night.

It probably did rub off on the players. Just like the need to sub some of our players tonight, its a shame we cant sub off some of the fans too. Loads of empty seats next to us and have been all season. They shouldve be allowed to purchase again

If youre not bothered or youre not in the ground to shout, sing, clap or whatever, then just stop going!!

Far too many hospitality and far too many day trippers for a European night. The atmosphere has gone stale
Offline Red_Mist

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14685 on: Yesterday at 11:31:06 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 10:55:10 pm
Said that before the game kicked off - does anyone think the owners give a shit if we bring flags or not. In a massive game, just get the fuck behind the team, wholly. It was a ridiculous decision, that sets a negative tone that the team and staff that went out tonight had fuck all to do with. Whomever drove this got it wrong and needs to give their head a wobble.
Give over, it was a legitimate protest. As if a lack of flags made the team play poorly or the atmosphere be shite. Be upset after tonights defeat by all means but dont blame the supporters that work hard to make the Kop look great week in week out.
Offline andy07

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14686 on: Yesterday at 11:31:30 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 10:55:10 pm
Said that before the game kicked off - does anyone think the owners give a shit if we bring flags or not. In a massive game, just get the fuck behind the team, wholly. It was a ridiculous decision, that sets a negative tone that the team and staff that went out tonight had fuck all to do with. Whomever drove this got it wrong and needs to give their head a wobble.

Agreed, a massive shoot yourselves in the foot decision from Spion Kop 1906 and SOS. Yes the lack of consultation with supporters over price rises was wrong, but to throw the teddy out of the pram on a European QF night is incredibly short sighted.  There are other opportunities to make the point.  Our support in general and The Kop in particular is the catalyst for our players and the fear factor for the opposition.  When the Atalanta players took to the pitch with only the sound of their own fans in their ears it must have been one hell of a boost, hey Anfield is not all it is cracked up to be.
Offline Red_Mist

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14687 on: Yesterday at 11:32:44 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 11:28:24 pm
Its been the worst European season for years for atmosphere. Tonight topped it off. Not much going on at all. Didnt feel like a big European night.

It probably did rub off on the players. Just like the need to sub some of our players tonight, its a shame we cant sub off some of the fans too. Loads of empty seats next to us and have been all season. They shouldve be allowed to purchase again

If youre not bothered or youre not in the ground to shout, sing, clap or whatever, then just stop going!!

Far too many hospitality and far too many day trippers for a European night. The atmosphere has gone stale
All spot on.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14688 on: Yesterday at 11:37:11 pm »
The atmosphere in Europe's been crap since Barca. Since then you look at the big ones, Atletico before Covid (okay, bit strange given what was happening) then none in attendance the next season. Strolled to the final in 2021/22 and it was genuinely shit in every game bar everyone singing the Klopp song against Benfica. Last season, nothing in the groups though the first twenty minutes of that Madrid game was special until it all came tumbling down. Could see it being crap a mile off this season when we were in this competition. United/Dortmund/Villarreal/City/Roma/Barca all famous nights of course under Klopp but in the last five years nothing.

There's been a few league matches where it's been decent this season but I don't think in the league we've ever sustained a great atmosphere throughout the entirety of the game since ... I actually don't know really. The whole thing is disillusioning. Regardless of the situation we're in Wolves will probably be alright but I wouldn't expect much even if we were still top for Palace/Spurs, and do you know how mad that sounds when we've not seen a league title win in front of our own eyes since 1990? Ultimately, some people might have different views about what constitutes a good atmosphere though. What others might think is electric I'd possibly describe as average.

Really think nothing will change. We'll always have moments but it's been moments for far too long.
Offline Teapot Bob

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14689 on: Today at 12:22:38 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:37:11 pm
The atmosphere in Europe's been crap since Barca. Since then you look at the big ones, Atletico before Covid (okay, bit strange given what was happening) then none in attendance the next season. Strolled to the final in 2021/22 and it was genuinely shit in every game bar everyone singing the Klopp song against Benfica. Last season, nothing in the groups though the first twenty minutes of that Madrid game was special until it all came tumbling down. Could see it being crap a mile off this season when we were in this competition. United/Dortmund/Villarreal/City/Roma/Barca all famous nights of course under Klopp but in the last five years nothing.

There's been a few league matches where it's been decent this season but I don't think in the league we've ever sustained a great atmosphere throughout the entirety of the game since ... I actually don't know really. The whole thing is disillusioning. Regardless of the situation we're in Wolves will probably be alright but I wouldn't expect much even if we were still top for Palace/Spurs, and do you know how mad that sounds when we've not seen a league title win in front of our own eyes since 1990? Ultimately, some people might have different views about what constitutes a good atmosphere though. What others might think is electric I'd possibly describe as average.

Really think nothing will change. We'll always have moments but it's been moments for far too long.

Agree with pretty much every word of this. It's been said many times on here and elsewhere, but ultimately we have a fatal combination of elements at play. Fatal, that is, in terms of having a sustained atmosphere, aside from the very occasional special night. As you say, it's about moments. We get angry, or we smell blood in a big game or coming from behind. Otherwise, it's generally somewhere between eerily quiet and scraping average. I love making noise and getting behind the lads. As do plenty of others. There's nothing better than when it really gets going, but we'd probably need to replace half the kop with younger, vocal reds to really change it up. I know this from first hand experience.

As you say, perceptions are different. I come back from a game that's had sporadic noise, decent for a few minutes after we've scored, but with plenty of flat periods, and on here people are talking it up in glowing terms.

While the make up of the crowd is as it is, especially behind the goals, it's hard to imagine things improving. And for the change that would need to happen to make the difference, the owners would have to make some very unpopular (in some quarters) moves
Offline BCCC

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14690 on: Today at 12:35:51 am »
Well my throat is fucked, what about the rest of you?
Online mattyyt

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14691 on: Today at 01:06:28 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 11:31:06 pm
Give over, it was a legitimate protest. As if a lack of flags made the team play poorly or the atmosphere be shite.

Whats the point of flags then, if you dont think they affect the atmosphere? Further, whats the point of an atmosphere, if you dont think it affects performance?
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14692 on: Today at 08:35:36 am »
Was in my Europa League Lower Main stand last night. It was so grim. Klopp going mad shouting 'GET UP'. Guy behind me said 'We're not allowed to'.

Most just holding conversations with each other.

Just one of those nights. It's a shame
Online DangerScouse

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14693 on: Today at 08:47:01 am »
Quote from: mattyyt on Today at 01:06:28 am
Whats the point of flags then, if you dont think they affect the atmosphere? Further, whats the point of an atmosphere, if you dont think it affects performance?

The number of flags doesn't dictate the atmosphere, they aren't even visible during the game. The performance on the pitch is the biggest driver. We were devoid on any inspiration on the pitch which extended to the stands.
Offline Red_Mist

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14694 on: Today at 08:50:49 am »
Quote from: mattyyt on Today at 01:06:28 am
Whats the point of flags then, if you dont think they affect the atmosphere? Further, whats the point of an atmosphere, if you dont think it affects performance?
The flags look great, they celebrate our history, remember lost legends on and off the pitch. Theres loads of good reasons for the flags, and the club loves to use them in its publicity, which is why it was a legitimate thing to do.

And anyway, the flags arent out all game are they? So how do they create an atmosphere rolled up at the side while the game is on? One of the best atmospheres ever on the Kop was Auxerre, with about five small flags dotted about and hardly any scarves. Mustve sang loudly those flags though, I was deaf leaving the ground that night.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14695 on: Today at 09:03:15 am »
Was absolutely shite last night - worst I've seen it in 30 or 40 years. Pathetic.

Legends are made because of the reactions of people. A quarter final at Anfield would normally be a cauldron of passion and noise.

I'm wondering if this 'protest' has fucked all that. Atalanta and their fans must be waking up this morning thinking this 'famous' European atmosphere is a bag of shite and a joke. Once that becomes common knowledge and people know it's just a laughable scam then can you ever get it back?

Absolute fucking wank last night. Embarrasing. It felt like the players were affected by it too - if the fans don't give a shiny shite then why should we?

We've going to get fucked on Sunday if the Kop are as fucking bollocks again then. If you're going to protest then do it  right - give your ticket to someone that wants to be there and wants to get behind the team.
Online Fromola

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14696 on: Today at 09:08:54 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 11:28:24 pm
Its been the worst European season for years for atmosphere. Tonight topped it off. Not much going on at all. Didnt feel like a big European night.

It probably did rub off on the players. Just like the need to sub some of our players tonight, its a shame we cant sub off some of the fans too. Loads of empty seats next to us and have been all season. They shouldve be allowed to purchase again

If youre not bothered or youre not in the ground to shout, sing, clap or whatever, then just stop going!!

Far too many hospitality and far too many day trippers for a European night. The atmosphere has gone stale

It's the reality of being in the Europa League. Shouldn't be but we've reached 3 CL finals in the previous 5 years, so the fans haven't really been up for it or been complacent, with focus more on the title push. Didn't help that the Prague game was so easy last round.

A second leg semi final at home - which everyone assumed would be Klopp's last home European game - would have been the one where everyone raised it.

Whether it's been under Kenny, Hodgson or Rodgers the Europa League atmospheres were always shite. The year we reached the final under Klopp was better but we'd had several years of being shite in Europe and the Dortmund game lit a fuse and then we're playing the Mancs next round. Nobody was really up for it last night, there's been more focus on the league and with it being a first leg, just hoped/expected to take a lead over there.
Offline upthereds1993

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14697 on: Today at 09:11:26 am »
Was poor last night but any sane person who goes regularly surely couldn't have expected much different, regardless of the result. We've maybe been unfortunate in recent years that a lot of the stars which usually help setting up a great European atmosphere haven't really aligned - second leg at home, a bit of jeopardy or playing household European name. Of course it shouldn't be like this, but that's pretty much the way it is now.
Online Fromola

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14698 on: Today at 09:13:54 am »
Quote from: upthereds1993 on Today at 09:11:26 am
Was poor last night but any sane person who goes regularly surely couldn't have expected much different, regardless of the result. We've maybe been unfortunate in recent years that a lot of the stars which usually help setting up a great European atmosphere haven't really aligned - second leg at home, a bit of jeopardy or playing household European name. Of course it shouldn't be like this, but that's pretty much the way it is now.

Everything seemed set for a massive last 3 home games. Spurs and Wolves in the league and a Europa League semi final. It'd be a shame if we don't have the semi and the Spurs ad Wolves games have little riding on them. If we're right in the title mix though they'll be bouncing. The crowd will need to be at it now Sunday.
Offline BCCC

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14699 on: Today at 09:14:15 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:03:15 am
Was absolutely shite last night - worst I've seen it in 30 or 40 years. Pathetic.

Legends are made because of the reactions of people. A quarter final at Anfield would normally be a cauldron of passion and noise.

I'm wondering if this 'protest' has fucked all that. Atalanta and their fans must be waking up this morning thinking this 'famous' European atmosphere is a bag of shite and a joke. Once that becomes common knowledge and people know it's just a laughable scam then can you ever get it back?

Absolute fucking wank last night. Embarrasing. It felt like the players were affected by it too - if the fans don't give a shiny shite then why should we?

We've going to get fucked on Sunday if the Kop are as fucking bollocks again then. If you're going to protest then do it  right - give your ticket to someone that wants to be there and wants to get behind the team.

I could sense it on the walk up to the ground, in the chippy and in the pub. Our lad mentioned it and it was born out in the ground. Luckily for me and because I'm a gobshite I don't have to wait for other people to start songs, I do it myself hence why my throat is fucked after every game regardless of who we're playing and what the fucking score is.
Offline FlashingBlade

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14700 on: Today at 09:24:08 am »
Its always about the people in the ground. The 28,000 who turned up against Auxerre where ordinary working class Reds who created an atmosphere that drove the team on to success . That Liverpool team was crap..there was gonna be no glory at the end...but the communal spirit of the fans that night created something speacial cos we remembered who we are and we desired it we where still hungry. Last night that memory was lost and the desire wasn't there...on the pitch too...the fans have got lazy on their own image.
Offline LiamG

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14701 on: Today at 09:31:42 am »
Sadly i think the no banner protest affected the atmosphere, bit of a clanger from the Supporters group!

could there not of been another option like a protest out the ground for example?
Offline BCCC

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14702 on: Today at 09:35:00 am »
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 09:31:42 am
Sadly i think the no banner protest affected the atmosphere, bit of a clanger from the Supporters group!

could there not of been another option like a protest out the ground for example?

Nah mate it was on the cards regardless. Ironically the protest, although hardly a protest, about ticket prices is directly linked to the slow decline of atmosphere at football grounds. The people who create atmosphere are already priced out of the game.
Offline NickoH

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14703 on: Today at 09:38:14 am »
It was piss poor last night. Hardly a surprise these days to be honest.
Offline bird_lfc

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14704 on: Today at 09:47:23 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:03:15 am
Was absolutely shite last night - worst I've seen it in 30 or 40 years. Pathetic.

Legends are made because of the reactions of people. A quarter final at Anfield would normally be a cauldron of passion and noise.

I'm wondering if this 'protest' has fucked all that. Atalanta and their fans must be waking up this morning thinking this 'famous' European atmosphere is a bag of shite and a joke. Once that becomes common knowledge and people know it's just a laughable scam then can you ever get it back?

Absolute fucking wank last night. Embarrasing. It felt like the players were affected by it too - if the fans don't give a shiny shite then why should we?

We've going to get fucked on Sunday if the Kop are as fucking bollocks again then. If you're going to protest then do it  right - give your ticket to someone that wants to be there and wants to get behind the team.

Spot on buddy

Unfortunately almost feels like a  lot feel they are above the Europa league as well. Its only a famous European night when we can be arsed, many opposition fans come away feeling like this

Feel for those that tried to get something going last night
Offline Rhi

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14705 on: Today at 09:54:35 am »
There were a few of us up by me trying and I sang every song at the top of my voice like I always do. But most around me werent joining in. Ive sat in the same seat the whole campaign. ACS. I know all the seats around me are also ACS because me and my brother couldnt get seats together - hes one row down from me. Other than a grandad and his granddaughter behind me, it hasnt been the same people around us for any of the games. The 4 seats next to me have been empty for 3 of the games. Empty! 3/4 seats taken last night. Not by the same people that sat there in the one other game there were people there.

People couldnt be arsed with the Europa League. Everyone was excited about Dublin werent they, but not many of them could be arsed for LASK or Atalanta.

I get that we all have to pick and choose to some extent. I cant go Sunday. I cant afford to do every one. But when Im in that ground Im there to get behind the team 100000%. Didnt feel like there were than many others that felt the same yesterday.

Was it after Istanbul that someone said the Milan fans came to watch the game, but the Liverpool fans came to participate in it?

Too many coming to watch the game and not to participate in it.

Doesnt help that the team didnt give us a single spark to help get things going. Maybe if Mo wasnt offside it would have kicked into life for the last 10.

The flag protest was irrelevant. Anfield was flat as a pancake and no amount of flags could have changed that. And unless youre one of those going to that fucking effort week in, week out to get those flags out,  you dont get to criticise them, sorry.
Online DangerScouse

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14706 on: Today at 09:57:41 am »
Last paragraph spot on.
Offline number 168

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14707 on: Today at 10:13:54 am »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 09:24:08 am
Its always about the people in the ground. The 28,000 who turned up against Auxerre where ordinary working class Reds who created an atmosphere that drove the team on to success . That Liverpool team was crap..there was gonna be no glory at the end...but the communal spirit of the fans that night created something speacial cos we remembered who we are and we desired it we where still hungry. Last night that memory was lost and the desire wasn't there...on the pitch too...the fans have got lazy on their own image.

I was one of those lucky working class people to be in a half full Anfield that night. The contrast between then and now is stark. Yes we have full houses every week and the flags are boss and we can generate the odd memorable Anfield spectacle, but the ferver is no longer there in my opinion. The Kop used to full of young lads and local young lads at that, who had the energy and desire to will the team on, to sing and chant. Nowadays the whole ground has far fewer young people in it and far fewer Scousers unfortunately. It's as though the crowd is now something for people come and watch, be entertained by as a football match goes on. I am in the Main Stand and have been for many years now and there has been a sea change in those around me. Before the stand was rebuilt there were the same people around me there, family members who shared tickets, adults and lads (and some girls). Nods exchanged, and "all rights" and talk about the game. Now that has all gone. Apart from one or two who I recognise I am surrounded by new faces every week, lots of foreigners taking pictures and talking on their phones wearing brand new scarfs as souvenirs. I guess it's the same at most big clubs now, but I don't see it ever being as it was and increasing ticket prices will ensure that.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14708 on: Today at 10:15:43 am »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 09:54:35 am
There were a few of us up by me trying and I sang every song at the top of my voice like I always do. But most around me werent joining in. Ive sat in the same seat the whole campaign. ACS. I know all the seats around me are also ACS because me and my brother couldnt get seats together - hes one row down from me. Other than a grandad and his granddaughter behind me, it hasnt been the same people around us for any of the games. The 4 seats next to me have been empty for 3 of the games. Empty! 3/4 seats taken last night. Not by the same people that sat there in the one other game there were people there.

People couldnt be arsed with the Europa League. Everyone was excited about Dublin werent they, but not many of them could be arsed for LASK or Atalanta.

I get that we all have to pick and choose to some extent. I cant go Sunday. I cant afford to do every one. But when Im in that ground Im there to get behind the team 100000%. Didnt feel like there were than many others that felt the same yesterday.

Was it after Istanbul that someone said the Milan fans came to watch the game, but the Liverpool fans came to participate in it?

Too many coming to watch the game and not to participate in it.

Doesnt help that the team didnt give us a single spark to help get things going. Maybe if Mo wasnt offside it would have kicked into life for the last 10.

The flag protest was irrelevant. Anfield was flat as a pancake and no amount of flags could have changed that. And unless youre one of those going to that fucking effort week in, week out to get those flags out,  you dont get to criticise them, sorry.

This and this again! Flags don't win games of football and the protest had absolutely nothing to do with what happened on or off the pitch last night. Pretty unanimous support for it as well inside the ground.

It just doesn't help that people can't be arsed with the Europa League and thought last night would be an easy ride. Those around me are also ACS and I'd say there were only 3 or 4 people who didn't pass their tickets on last night out of around 20/30 seats. Several seats were empty. Someone was able to take their 3 year old to the game from a passed on ticket and there were loads of other similar aged kids as well, its great they're able to take them to their first game but its hardly going to help the atmosphere is it?! 
Offline CornerTakenQuickly

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14709 on: Today at 10:21:17 am »
Always felt like we were a goal away from really getting going last night. Any momentum that was building was just killed when they went the other end and scored. Given the performance it was what I would expect. Although I don't understand the people leaving when the third goal went in, always felt we looked like scoring, although the atmosphere at 3-0 down didn't reflect that. If we had scored one of the chances around 55 minutes I think the game and atmosphere is suddenly completely different, we probably then win 2-1 and we're all on here saying how brilliant it was (similar to Luton). Just got to use this anger now against Palace rather than against sections of our own supporters. Make or break that game.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14710 on: Today at 11:17:07 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:15:43 am
This and this again! Flags don't win games of football and the protest had absolutely nothing to do with what happened on or off the pitch last night. Pretty unanimous support for it as well inside the ground.

It just doesn't help that people can't be arsed with the Europa League and thought last night would be an easy ride. Those around me are also ACS and I'd say there were only 3 or 4 people who didn't pass their tickets on last night out of around 20/30 seats. Several seats were empty. Someone was able to take their 3 year old to the game from a passed on ticket and there were loads of other similar aged kids as well, its great they're able to take them to their first game but its hardly going to help the atmosphere is it?! 

So the crowd don't influence the players at all? Righty-ho.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14711 on: Today at 11:20:49 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:17:07 am
So the crowd don't influence the players at all? Righty-ho.

The crowd do, flags don't. Happy to help.
Online Paul JH

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14712 on: Today at 11:30:55 am »
Baffled by the posts suggesting the protest and subsequent flatness and dead atmosphere can't be correlated to the team performance. By that logic, all the 'turn up and sing your hearts out' and greeting the coaches in big Euro semi-finals was all pointless then?

Of COURSE if affects the side. Doesn't mean it was responsible for the 0-3, but you're taking the piss if you say atmosphere of the fans doesn't affect players and so we can't suggest that the protest had an effect. Of course it does.
Online Paul JH

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14713 on: Today at 11:32:35 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 11:20:49 am
The crowd do, flags don't. Happy to help.

The Kop is usually a flag waving, chorus before big games. The flags get the crowd in the mood, the crowd then get behind the team. Everyone knew there was a protest, so the atmosphere was dead from the off, and therefore the lack of flags and celebration affected the crowd, then affected the team (even if in a small way, of COURSE it does).

Happy to help.
Online smicer07

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14714 on: Today at 11:35:52 am »
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 11:32:35 am
The Kop is usually a flag waving, chorus before big games. The flags get the crowd in the mood, the crowd then get behind the team. Everyone knew there was a protest, so the atmosphere was dead from the off, and therefore the lack of flags and celebration affected the crowd, then affected the team (even if in a small way, of COURSE it does).

Happy to help.

Do people genuinely believe waving a few flags before the game makes a difference? I get the singing/atmosphere bit, but flags? Really?
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14715 on: Today at 11:37:26 am »
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 11:32:35 am
The Kop is usually a flag waving, chorus before big games. The flags get the crowd in the mood, the crowd then get behind the team. Everyone knew there was a protest, so the atmosphere was dead from the off, and therefore the lack of flags and celebration affected the crowd, then affected the team (even if in a small way, of COURSE it does).

Happy to help.

So if the flags and people are so important maybe you should be backing the protests about the club pricing them out of attending matches. 2% last year, 2% this year, where does it go next year and the year's after? Then all of a sudden those lads who hold the flags that to you are so important can no longer afford to go and the flags disappear forever.
Online DangerScouse

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14716 on: Today at 11:37:52 am »
I wonder how many people that are so adamant about their impact, bring flags themselves?
Online RainbowFlick

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14717 on: Today at 11:39:33 am »
i expected it to be bad. let's be honest, most of us were expecting this to be a pushover and many regulars just moved on their tickets (face value or not) expecting it to be an uneventful win.

the flag 'debate' is ridiculous though - that shouldn't set the tone for the fans or the players.

does anyone know why there was a steward cordon in the middle of the upper kenny? atalanta fans?
Online redgriffin73

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14718 on: Today at 11:40:52 am »
Yeah, I overheard a guy near me ask a steward and he said it was official Atalanta delegates.
Online RainbowFlick

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14719 on: Today at 11:43:19 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:40:52 am
Yeah, I overheard a guy near me ask a steward and he said it was official Atalanta delegates.

ahh i see, i'm generally oblivious to such things so only noticed when someone pointed out
