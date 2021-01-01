There were a few of us up by me trying and I sang every song at the top of my voice like I always do. But most around me werent joining in. Ive sat in the same seat the whole campaign. ACS. I know all the seats around me are also ACS because me and my brother couldnt get seats together - hes one row down from me. Other than a grandad and his granddaughter behind me, it hasnt been the same people around us for any of the games. The 4 seats next to me have been empty for 3 of the games. Empty! 3/4 seats taken last night. Not by the same people that sat there in the one other game there were people there.



People couldnt be arsed with the Europa League. Everyone was excited about Dublin werent they, but not many of them could be arsed for LASK or Atalanta.



I get that we all have to pick and choose to some extent. I cant go Sunday. I cant afford to do every one. But when Im in that ground Im there to get behind the team 100000%. Didnt feel like there were than many others that felt the same yesterday.



Was it after Istanbul that someone said the Milan fans came to watch the game, but the Liverpool fans came to participate in it?



Too many coming to watch the game and not to participate in it.



Doesnt help that the team didnt give us a single spark to help get things going. Maybe if Mo wasnt offside it would have kicked into life for the last 10.



The flag protest was irrelevant. Anfield was flat as a pancake and no amount of flags could have changed that. And unless youre one of those going to that fucking effort week in, week out to get those flags out, you dont get to criticise them, sorry.