Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14680 on: Yesterday at 10:44:05 pm »
That was dire. Beyond pathetic.

Wasn't just because the performance was so bad either. There was no energy in the ground from our lot. Anyone who goes regularly knows we can be as quiet as any fan base, but we're supposed to turn up in the right moments - that's supposedly what makes anfield famous. Klopp's (probably) last European home. Under the lights. And we serve up that monastic effort. Hard to work out what happened on or off the pitch tonight.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14681 on: Yesterday at 10:46:10 pm »
Just want to get back in the ground for Palace and scream. Should be feral if it wasn't going to be already
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14682 on: Yesterday at 10:55:10 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 10:24:06 pm
No flags though, that showed 'em.

Said that before the game kicked off - does anyone think the owners give a shit if we bring flags or not. In a massive game, just get the fuck behind the team, wholly. It was a ridiculous decision, that sets a negative tone that the team and staff that went out tonight had fuck all to do with. Whomever drove this got it wrong and needs to give their head a wobble.
« Reply #14683 on: Yesterday at 11:21:46 pm »
The famous European night atmosphere shot down good and proper tonight.  That was about as bad as it gets.  Lethargy on and off the pitch, its only Atalanta we dont need to put in a shift tonight. When visiting fans taunt us about our atmosphere we are always able to say that we deliver when it matters, and nowhere else is like Anfield on European nights. 
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14684 on: Yesterday at 11:28:24 pm »
Its been the worst European season for years for atmosphere. Tonight topped it off. Not much going on at all. Didnt feel like a big European night.

It probably did rub off on the players. Just like the need to sub some of our players tonight, its a shame we cant sub off some of the fans too. Loads of empty seats next to us and have been all season. They shouldve be allowed to purchase again

If youre not bothered or youre not in the ground to shout, sing, clap or whatever, then just stop going!!

Far too many hospitality and far too many day trippers for a European night. The atmosphere has gone stale
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14685 on: Yesterday at 11:31:06 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 10:55:10 pm
Said that before the game kicked off - does anyone think the owners give a shit if we bring flags or not. In a massive game, just get the fuck behind the team, wholly. It was a ridiculous decision, that sets a negative tone that the team and staff that went out tonight had fuck all to do with. Whomever drove this got it wrong and needs to give their head a wobble.
Give over, it was a legitimate protest. As if a lack of flags made the team play poorly or the atmosphere be shite. Be upset after tonights defeat by all means but dont blame the supporters that work hard to make the Kop look great week in week out.
« Reply #14686 on: Yesterday at 11:31:30 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 10:55:10 pm
Said that before the game kicked off - does anyone think the owners give a shit if we bring flags or not. In a massive game, just get the fuck behind the team, wholly. It was a ridiculous decision, that sets a negative tone that the team and staff that went out tonight had fuck all to do with. Whomever drove this got it wrong and needs to give their head a wobble.

Agreed, a massive shoot yourselves in the foot decision from Spion Kop 1906 and SOS. Yes the lack of consultation with supporters over price rises was wrong, but to throw the teddy out of the pram on a European QF night is incredibly short sighted.  There are other opportunities to make the point.  Our support in general and The Kop in particular is the catalyst for our players and the fear factor for the opposition.  When the Atalanta players took to the pitch with only the sound of their own fans in their ears it must have been one hell of a boost, hey Anfield is not all it is cracked up to be.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14687 on: Yesterday at 11:32:44 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 11:28:24 pm
Its been the worst European season for years for atmosphere. Tonight topped it off. Not much going on at all. Didnt feel like a big European night.

It probably did rub off on the players. Just like the need to sub some of our players tonight, its a shame we cant sub off some of the fans too. Loads of empty seats next to us and have been all season. They shouldve be allowed to purchase again

If youre not bothered or youre not in the ground to shout, sing, clap or whatever, then just stop going!!

Far too many hospitality and far too many day trippers for a European night. The atmosphere has gone stale
All spot on.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14688 on: Yesterday at 11:37:11 pm »
The atmosphere in Europe's been crap since Barca. Since then you look at the big ones, Atletico before Covid (okay, bit strange given what was happening) then none in attendance the next season. Strolled to the final in 2021/22 and it was genuinely shit in every game bar everyone singing the Klopp song against Benfica. Last season, nothing in the groups though the first twenty minutes of that Madrid game was special until it all came tumbling down. Could see it being crap a mile off this season when we were in this competition. United/Dortmund/Villarreal/City/Roma/Barca all famous nights of course under Klopp but in the last five years nothing.

There's been a few league matches where it's been decent this season but I don't think in the league we've ever sustained a great atmosphere throughout the entirety of the game since ... I actually don't know really. The whole thing is disillusioning. Regardless of the situation we're in Wolves will probably be alright but I wouldn't expect much even if we were still top for Palace/Spurs, and do you know how mad that sounds when we've not seen a league title win in front of our own eyes since 1990? Ultimately, some people might have different views about what constitutes a good atmosphere though. What others might think is electric I'd possibly describe as average.

Really think nothing will change. We'll always have moments but it's been moments for far too long.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14689 on: Today at 12:22:38 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:37:11 pm
The atmosphere in Europe's been crap since Barca. Since then you look at the big ones, Atletico before Covid (okay, bit strange given what was happening) then none in attendance the next season. Strolled to the final in 2021/22 and it was genuinely shit in every game bar everyone singing the Klopp song against Benfica. Last season, nothing in the groups though the first twenty minutes of that Madrid game was special until it all came tumbling down. Could see it being crap a mile off this season when we were in this competition. United/Dortmund/Villarreal/City/Roma/Barca all famous nights of course under Klopp but in the last five years nothing.

There's been a few league matches where it's been decent this season but I don't think in the league we've ever sustained a great atmosphere throughout the entirety of the game since ... I actually don't know really. The whole thing is disillusioning. Regardless of the situation we're in Wolves will probably be alright but I wouldn't expect much even if we were still top for Palace/Spurs, and do you know how mad that sounds when we've not seen a league title win in front of our own eyes since 1990? Ultimately, some people might have different views about what constitutes a good atmosphere though. What others might think is electric I'd possibly describe as average.

Really think nothing will change. We'll always have moments but it's been moments for far too long.

Agree with pretty much every word of this. It's been said many times on here and elsewhere, but ultimately we have a fatal combination of elements at play. Fatal, that is, in terms of having a sustained atmosphere, aside from the very occasional special night. As you say, it's about moments. We get angry, or we smell blood in a big game or coming from behind. Otherwise, it's generally somewhere between eerily quiet and scraping average. I love making noise and getting behind the lads. As do plenty of others. There's nothing better than when it really gets going, but we'd probably need to replace half the kop with younger, vocal reds to really change it up. I know this from first hand experience.

As you say, perceptions are different. I come back from a game that's had sporadic noise, decent for a few minutes after we've scored, but with plenty of flat periods, and on here people are talking it up in glowing terms.

While the make up of the crowd is as it is, especially behind the goals, it's hard to imagine things improving. And for the change that would need to happen to make the difference, the owners would have to make some very unpopular (in some quarters) moves
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14690 on: Today at 12:35:51 am »
Well my throat is fucked, what about the rest of you?
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14691 on: Today at 01:06:28 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 11:31:06 pm
Give over, it was a legitimate protest. As if a lack of flags made the team play poorly or the atmosphere be shite.

Whats the point of flags then, if you dont think they affect the atmosphere? Further, whats the point of an atmosphere, if you dont think it affects performance?
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14692 on: Today at 08:35:36 am »
Was in my Europa League Lower Main stand last night. It was so grim. Klopp going mad shouting 'GET UP'. Guy behind me said 'We're not allowed to'.

Most just holding conversations with each other.

Just one of those nights. It's a shame
