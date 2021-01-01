The atmosphere in Europe's been crap since Barca. Since then you look at the big ones, Atletico before Covid (okay, bit strange given what was happening) then none in attendance the next season. Strolled to the final in 2021/22 and it was genuinely shit in every game bar everyone singing the Klopp song against Benfica. Last season, nothing in the groups though the first twenty minutes of that Madrid game was special until it all came tumbling down. Could see it being crap a mile off this season when we were in this competition. United/Dortmund/Villarreal/City/Roma/Barca all famous nights of course under Klopp but in the last five years nothing.



There's been a few league matches where it's been decent this season but I don't think in the league we've ever sustained a great atmosphere throughout the entirety of the game since ... I actually don't know really. The whole thing is disillusioning. Regardless of the situation we're in Wolves will probably be alright but I wouldn't expect much even if we were still top for Palace/Spurs, and do you know how mad that sounds when we've not seen a league title win in front of our own eyes since 1990? Ultimately, some people might have different views about what constitutes a good atmosphere though. What others might think is electric I'd possibly describe as average.



Really think nothing will change. We'll always have moments but it's been moments for far too long.