« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 362 363 364 365 366 [367]   Go Down

Author Topic: Atmosphere at Anfield  (Read 1742344 times)

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,784
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14640 on: March 30, 2024, 04:02:05 pm »
Quote from: kesey on March 30, 2024, 03:13:39 pm
In the mid 80's I had a flag and used a mop pole and the flag wouldn't stay on so I nailed it it at the top . Imagine that these days .

Recall Coventry away just before they where in cup final (81?)...we had a regular pre game pub... there a  few Coventry fans who come over and sat with  us " Can we ask you some questions about Wembley?we've never been"...sure we answered...." Can you take a pole into Wembley? "..I couldn't help meself and amnswered  " Depends how tall he is!".... God bless 'em they where so happy about going to a Cup final
Logged

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,423
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14641 on: March 30, 2024, 04:48:59 pm »
We had our flag pole for the 84 final against the Blueshite confiscated by a twat of a bizzy at Lime St when we were getting on the special.

So after we got down there, me mate robbed a bamboo cane that was holding a big plant up outside a shop by Wembley. The bottom twelve inches of it was full of mud, so he took it into a public bog and filled a sink up to wash it. The bogs were full of arl fellas there for the match.

As he stood six foot away from the sink twirling the cane around in the water, one fella shouted you wont catch many fish in there you dickhead.
Logged

Offline Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,067
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14642 on: March 30, 2024, 11:52:31 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on March 30, 2024, 04:48:59 pm
We had our flag pole for the 84 final against the Blueshite confiscated by a twat of a bizzy at Lime St when we were getting on the special.

So after we got down there, me mate robbed a bamboo cane that was holding a big plant up outside a shop by Wembley. The bottom twelve inches of it was full of mud, so he took it into a public bog and filled a sink up to wash it. The bogs were full of arl fellas there for the match.

As he stood six foot away from the sink twirling the cane around in the water, one fella shouted you wont catch many fish in there you dickhead.
:lmao :wellin
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Offline scouse neapolitan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,200
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14643 on: April 1, 2024, 11:29:55 am »
What was it like yesterday?
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,588
  • Seis Veces
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14644 on: April 1, 2024, 11:35:15 am »
Quote from: scouse neapolitan on April  1, 2024, 11:29:55 am
What was it like yesterday?

Okay, a bit nervy though. Definitely not on the level of some other games recently and I can see it being similarly nervy against Sheffield United if we aren't completely battering them early on. No need for it really. Hoping it'll be good the last four in the league but can see the nerves creeping in regardless.

Needs to be good in Europe too, we haven't had many big European atmospheres in the last few years besides the start of the Madrid match last season. Hopefully two more opportunities for memorable atmospheres there.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 528
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14645 on: April 1, 2024, 11:36:16 am »
Quote from: scouse neapolitan on April  1, 2024, 11:29:55 am
What was it like yesterday?

Quite good. Crowd behind the team throughout the game, never became negative or quiet. Liked how no one really seemed phased by going a goal down. On the ref's back throughout the match also.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,807
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14646 on: April 1, 2024, 11:41:57 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on April  1, 2024, 11:35:15 am
Okay, a bit nervy though. Definitely not on the level of some other games recently and I can see it being similarly nervy against Sheffield United if we aren't completely battering them early on. No need for it really. Hoping it'll be good the last four in the league but can see the nerves creeping in regardless.

Needs to be good in Europe too, we haven't had many big European atmospheres in the last few years besides the start of the Madrid match last season. Hopefully two more opportunities for memorable atmospheres there.

It's ether been first leg at home - which makes it just a first half of the tie - or we've won well away in the first leg which then takes the tension out of it a bit for the Anfield game. Therefore Atalanta won't be that big European night but if we get through the semi final would bring that.

In the league obviously Wolves would be massive if the title is on the line. Spurs promises to be a big one as well. Hoping for more low key wins against Sheff U and Palace without the stress and drama because it catches up with you having to go flat out every game.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Teapot Bob

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 17
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14647 on: April 1, 2024, 11:43:45 am »
Quote from: scouse neapolitan on April  1, 2024, 11:29:55 am
What was it like yesterday?

Wasn't great at all, especially given where we are in the season. Parts were OK but too many sustained periods of quiet when those of us trying to get it going were fighting an uphill battle. Songs not catching on. We've had some good ones in the last couple of months, yesterday not so much.

Klopp did his thing where he said he enjoyed the atmosphere and then talked about everyone not letting the nerves dictate the mind-set. Said we have a better chance if everyone pulls together sort of thing. Wasn't directly talking specifically about the noise in the ground... but think that's clearly what he was talking about. So let's up our game!
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,807
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14648 on: April 1, 2024, 11:46:45 am »
Quote from: Teapot Bob on April  1, 2024, 11:43:45 am
Wasn't great at all, especially given where we are in the season. Parts were OK but too many sustained periods of quiet when those of us trying to get it going were fighting an uphill battle. Songs not catching on. We've had some good ones in the last couple of months, yesterday not so much.

Klopp did his thing where he said he enjoyed the atmosphere and then talked about everyone not letting the nerves dictate the mind-set. Said we have a better chance if everyone pulls together sort of thing. Wasn't directly talking specifically about the noise in the ground... but think that's clearly what he was talking about. So let's up our game!

Early Sunday kick off never helps (losing the hour on top) and the pressure to win knowing City-Arsenal playing right after and then we're 1-0 down within a minute. Palace early Sunday as well. I'm guessing Spurs will be moved to the later Sunday game.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14649 on: April 1, 2024, 11:53:13 am »
Quote from: scouse neapolitan on April  1, 2024, 11:29:55 am
What was it like yesterday?

Poorest weve had for a while to be honest, day tripper central on a bank holiday weekend. Add on the tension from a tight game where the win was imperative and then you have those who like to go through the old song repotoir at the strangest of times, so yep it had all the recipes for a poor atmosphere.
Logged

Offline Teapot Bob

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 17
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14650 on: April 1, 2024, 12:02:48 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on April  1, 2024, 11:46:45 am
Early Sunday kick off never helps (losing the hour on top) and the pressure to win knowing City-Arsenal playing right after and then we're 1-0 down within a minute. Palace early Sunday as well. I'm guessing Spurs will be moved to the later Sunday game.

I take your point and no doubt that can play a part. But im not sure those sort of details should be determining whether we properly get behind the lads for a 3 way title fight in Klopp's last games as our manager. We know we can make a bit of noise when we want to because we've done it quite recently. Of course there are explanations (some more valid than others) for whenever it's flat, and nerves are real at this point. But anfield at its best can make our players feel 10 feet tall, and I struggle to relate to those who go the game and don't want to add to the noise of the 12th man - especially in the current context. I'm hopeful the place will be more alive for the remaining few homes
Logged

Offline Kloppage Time

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 335
  • ¯⁠\⁠_⁠(⁠⊙⁠_⁠ʖ⁠⊙⁠)⁠_⁠/⁠¯
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14651 on: April 1, 2024, 12:18:54 pm »
From the Brighton match thread, be proud!

My first time in Anfield, it really does leave places like Old Trafford, the various Emirates and Stamford Bridge in the dust for atmosphere, light years ahead.

https://www.northstandchat.com/threads/liverpool-vs-brighton-hove-albion-official-match-thread.407231/page-35#post-11078087

Anfield is the best experience available to travelling fans in England. The stadium, the singing, the atmosphere, the surrounding streets and murals, the sense of heritage, and obviously the football they're playing. A pretty unbeatable package IMO.

https://www.northstandchat.com/threads/liverpool-vs-brighton-hove-albion-official-match-thread.407231/page-35#post-11078250
Logged
Anyone can have a good day, but you have to be able to perform on a bad day.

Jurgen Klopp

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,161
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14652 on: April 1, 2024, 12:55:20 pm »
Thought it was ok for a 2pm Sunday kickoff against a mid table side. Some of the biggest reactions were due to the shite officiating. Brighton supporters seemed like a decent lot, respectful when it mattered.

Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline BCCC

  • Or B square
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,921
  • Blessed are the Cheesemakers
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14653 on: April 1, 2024, 12:58:15 pm »
Hilarious how we make excuses for a lack of atmosphere with early Sunday kick off this, bank holiday weekend that then jump straight on a player thread and slag them to high heaven for being off form.
Logged
*****LFC Purveyors of fine football tradition since 1892*****

Offline zamagiure

  • tujenkins
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,903
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14654 on: April 1, 2024, 01:06:17 pm »
It was ok, nothing special. It picked up when we went on front but the offside goal seemed to spook everyone and it became a very nervous situation.
Logged
mines a pint

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,410
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14655 on: April 2, 2024, 02:19:50 pm »
i'm usually on the Kop but have ended up with some Annie Lowers this half of the season. i actually thought it was poor!? maybe it's a perception thing, but it just felt pretty flat. could literally hear a pindrop at points. and i've been in plenty bad 3pm matches, it just felt pretty flat all round

a few people who'd paid a stupid amount to be there too, who'd knocked off at about 85minutes weirdly.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,807
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14656 on: April 2, 2024, 03:59:17 pm »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on April  1, 2024, 12:18:54 pm
From the Brighton match thread, be proud!

My first time in Anfield, it really does leave places like Old Trafford, the various Emirates and Stamford Bridge in the dust for atmosphere, light years ahead.

https://www.northstandchat.com/threads/liverpool-vs-brighton-hove-albion-official-match-thread.407231/page-35#post-11078087

Anfield is the best experience available to travelling fans in England. The stadium, the singing, the atmosphere, the surrounding streets and murals, the sense of heritage, and obviously the football they're playing. A pretty unbeatable package IMO.

https://www.northstandchat.com/threads/liverpool-vs-brighton-hove-albion-official-match-thread.407231/page-35#post-11078250

They're okay Brighton fans in general. Helps that the city has its own vibe to it and sense of place, rather than Tory suburbia or some shithole in the Midlands. Very complimentary towards Mac as well and they fucking hate Chelsea.

The new stand should help a lot though, as it brings more noise and accoustics to that end.
« Last Edit: April 2, 2024, 04:04:47 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,588
  • Seis Veces
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14657 on: April 2, 2024, 06:13:12 pm »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on April  1, 2024, 12:18:54 pm
From the Brighton match thread, be proud!

Luton fans were similarly complimentary over the 2nd half atmosphere recently too, though it was much louder for that than it was on Sunday. In fact there was twenty minutes or so in that game which I've  enjoyed more than anything since about 2019 in terms of the match-going experience. That's not to say big atmospheres are alien to a long-time lower league club but in that sort of stadium with that sort of support in pursuit of success, there's nothing else like it in England.

Quote from: Fromola on April  1, 2024, 11:41:57 am
It's ether been first leg at home - which makes it just a first half of the tie - or we've won well away in the first leg which then takes the tension out of it a bit for the Anfield game. Therefore Atalanta won't be that big European night but if we get through the semi final would bring that.

In the league obviously Wolves would be massive if the title is on the line. Spurs promises to be a big one as well. Hoping for more low key wins against Sheff U and Palace without the stress and drama because it catches up with you having to go flat out every game.

I think if we go in to the Wolves match top and needing a point/three for the title you'd see scenes perhaps only bettered by St Etienne or Chelsea '05. Spurs match is the closest to the 30th year anniversary of the old Kop's final game and I think there's already been word of that being celebrated in some way, maybe a flag day or something.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,878
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14658 on: April 2, 2024, 07:00:27 pm »
On disgraced cakes post above, that period of time between chasing the equaliser against Luton and chasing the goal to go ahead is the best atmosphere Ive felt in the place for a sustained period in a league match in years. Beat even the very good atmosphere in the City game.

Yesterday seemed more a combination of nerves and fury. At 1-1 there was a spell where the sound and atmosphere picked up but the cheer at the final whistle was massively one of relief.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,608
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14659 on: April 2, 2024, 08:43:00 pm »
https://twitter.com/KouroshAMM/status/1774578787490955648?s=19

Are we going to make a RAWK tiktok against Sheffield Utd on Thursday? Jesus christ.

Logged

Online fridgepants

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 54
  • They should let everybody be a giant for a day
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14660 on: April 3, 2024, 11:07:14 am »
Every so often I keep remembering this and wondering how the thread starter got on https://www.reddit.com/r/Liverpool/comments/1bdtemk/is_it_common_to_order_an_uber_from_liverpool_to/

Was all set to try and get a ticket to tomorrow night's game after registering for the sale and then realised there was no way for me to actually get there and back thanks to train strikes and the nightbus consequently selling out.

I listened to the Fulham game on the radio and the sound coming from the ground was immense, came across much more clearly than on TV - was it just that that was a mental game or is Sky just a bit rubbish at allowing it to come through? Some guy near John Murray was giving it Ring Of Fire for about ten minutes straight.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,437
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14661 on: April 3, 2024, 11:17:14 am »
Going tomorrow with the kids, we'll be hoarse by FT I can guarantee that
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline tunred

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 147
  • ici c'est liverpool
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14662 on: Yesterday at 10:12:34 pm »
thought upper annie was brilliant tonight
Logged

Offline mattyyt

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 385
  • He drinks sangria
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14663 on: Yesterday at 10:50:40 pm »
Not gonna say it nicely anymore, fuck off shouting shout at Gomez you nobheads.
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,131
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14664 on: Yesterday at 10:57:26 pm »
Quote from: mattyyt on Yesterday at 10:50:40 pm
Not gonna say it nicely anymore, fuck off shouting shout at Gomez you nobheads.

I think the Premier league should seriously look at docking us points because of this.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,338
  • The first five yards........
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14665 on: Yesterday at 10:59:16 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 10:57:26 pm
I think the Premier league should seriously look at docking us points because of this.

They just have done.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14666 on: Yesterday at 11:01:08 pm »
Quote from: mattyyt on Yesterday at 10:50:40 pm
Not gonna say it nicely anymore, fuck off shouting shout at Gomez you nobheads.

He can be a bit quiet to be fair.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online fridgepants

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 54
  • They should let everybody be a giant for a day
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14667 on: Today at 07:35:52 pm »
I just want him to get a goal so that we, and the commentators, can all just move on with our lives.

Also Jurgen said he'd give his wife some money when it happens, she can treat herself to one of the fancy £5 meal deals they do now.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 362 363 364 365 366 [367]   Go Up
« previous next »
 