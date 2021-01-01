Please
Author
Topic: Atmosphere at Anfield (Read 1729513 times)
Redric1970
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,912
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
«
Reply #14600 on:
Yesterday
at 11:34:10 am
Definitely more flags appearing on the kop looked superb on Sunday, be great if that could keep growing in number.
Logged
Wool
eBack
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,308
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
«
Reply #14601 on:
Today
at 01:30:14 pm
Echoing what others have said; I was in the upper Annie and the atmosphere was superb. Think its actually my fav stand after the Kop now based on my experiences so far.
Logged
