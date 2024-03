One for the ages that. Best since Barca which was needed. The 15 minutes or so after the goal was wild and it never fully died down. I was in lower Annie in the corner and we could see when Ederson was down that Micah Richards was trying to quieten us down and Carra was loving it. The FOAR just before that was the best we've had in a very long time I think. All 4 stands stood up screaming it. Looking forward to listening to it back. Just a shame we don't get the let off at the end for a winner- would have been crazy, but we'll save that for another day. Don't think City could cope with the noise second half. Barely kept possession, so many challenges in the midfield. Again, it shows how powerful the atmosphere, combined with the incredible work rate of the team can be. Best team in the world them and we looked as though we could score 4 against them. Gutting not to get the winner, but if you're looking for encouragement for the run in, there was plenty of that.