This stuff around Trent is all bluff. They’re shit scared of Anfield and want to give themselves some sort of edge and focus to concentrate on, when they know deep down, all it is, when talking about Trent, is something to take their mind off what scares them most - Anfield. Our ground, our fans, our noise - they can’t deal with it and are just babbling on abar Trent because if they didn’t, the nasty would come into their heads and they’d shit it.



Bring our noise people.