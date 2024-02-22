« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 359 360 361 362 363 [364]   Go Down

Author Topic: Atmosphere at Anfield  (Read 1723940 times)

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,809
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14520 on: February 22, 2024, 03:21:15 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on February 22, 2024, 03:16:24 pm
"I'm with Stupid".

Nick gave me that one. Told me to wear it when we went for a pint.

How rude. :D
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,019
  • The first five yards........
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14521 on: February 22, 2024, 03:39:05 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 22, 2024, 03:21:15 pm
How rude. :D

Sorry Nick - have no idea what happened there.

Yes, I do. I was hacked.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,809
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14522 on: February 22, 2024, 03:46:34 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on February 22, 2024, 03:39:05 pm
Sorry Nick - have no idea what happened there.

Yes, I do. I was hacked.

You will be.
Logged

Offline bossjon

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 30
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14523 on: February 22, 2024, 04:50:04 pm »
Quote from: HomesickRed on February 22, 2024, 11:14:12 am
Agree on that, especially as it often gets in the way of the start of YNWA.
By the way, speaking of YNWA, since the Anfield Rd opened up a few games ago, the Kop seems to be racing way ahead of the song and the rest of the crowd. It quickly gets to about a line ahead and the song just gets muddy. I wish there was some way of everyone singing it in unison.
It's a conundrum, because using the song, means it needs to be played LOUD and YNWA has always been best sung without it as backing, but with everyone at the same pace.
Any ideas folks?

Yeah we have discussed it a bit earlier in the thread, YNWA has been a mess last couple of seasons (espacilly since the new main stand and George only play it halfway through).

The best (and only) solution if you ask me is to just blast it out all the way, don't let it fade away after the first verse and let the fans try to sing over the tune. That is the only way all the stands can sing together and keep the tempo. Think acctually that set up really spur the players on even more, proper "here we go" crescendo in the end. We used to do it before, just listen to this from 2005.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0EQ_kI4Bnng


The atmosphere yesterday for 15minutes in the second half was as good as you will get in English football, if you rewatch it you just know that we gonna score. Been the same for the last 50years when we attack the kop under the floodlights and get the crowd going, just ask Barcelona in 2001, 2019, Madrid in 2009, Inter 2008, Juventus 2005 etc etc. No wonder Luton couldn't handle it.

Just hope George will sort out YNWA and we can get FOAR going again for the rest of the season (Allez chant is loud but I cant fucking stand it, especially when every team in england and europe is singing it now. I rather have us singing "greatest team" to be honest).
Logged

Offline Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,398
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14524 on: February 22, 2024, 05:07:10 pm »
It was brilliant in the second half, certainly the first half hour. Losing and kicking towards the Kop, the crowd were really up for it and I sensed the players were too especially after the first half. It reminded me a little bit of the Auxerre game in terms of noise level and raw emotion.....superb !
Logged

Offline Saus76

  • Complete and utter embarrassment
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 336
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14525 on: February 22, 2024, 06:20:38 pm »
Chatting with the lads yesterday at half time; I had no real complaints about the team - only our atmosphere. Second half, the crowd were on fire and the atmosphere at times was electric. The fans literally won that game last night as they pushed the players so much and they responded with superb counter pressing and a level of intensity that left Luton bamboozled.

The combination of the fans and the team working together like that makes us truly unique and unbeatable. I love the Kop when its on fire like that; it just makes it that extra bit special. The Cody goal and celebration- although not a realistic comparison, reminded me of the moment Wjnaldum scored his second against Barca. Scoring a quick second when the crowd is bouncing is great. Bodies everywhere and hugging strangers.you cant beat it.

The 12th man is needed every game now. This could end up being a very special season, the lads need pushing over the line..its upto us to do that.
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,286
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14526 on: February 22, 2024, 06:39:08 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on February 22, 2024, 03:01:14 pm
Another one I've just found from twitter

Think I'm on my 37th season watching us and I can't think of a set of supporters that have created more noise than they did last night. If they're like that against Luton, f*** knows what it's like on a big European night!

Seriously, not sure how it came out on TV but it was fucking explosive in the second half. That crowd, when it knows the team needs something, and feel we're going to get it, is second to none.

Had to rub my eyes and shake my head to make sure it wasn't a Wednesday night Champions League game. The second half was the loudest Anfield has sounded on the TV this season IMO. It was electric.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,517
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14527 on: February 22, 2024, 08:35:24 pm »
Logged

Offline StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,956
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14528 on: February 22, 2024, 08:42:09 pm »
Quote from: Saus76 on February 22, 2024, 06:20:38 pm
Chatting with the lads yesterday at half time; I had no real complaints about the team - only our atmosphere. Second half, the crowd were on fire and the atmosphere at times was electric. The fans literally won that game last night as they pushed the players so much and they responded with superb counter pressing and a level of intensity that left Luton bamboozled.

Not sure there's a stadium in world football that's comparable in its ability to help win matches. It's a genuinely unique ground that I think would secretly be my favourite even if I wasn't a Liverpool fan.
« Last Edit: February 22, 2024, 08:59:17 pm by StevoHimself »
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,688
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14529 on: February 22, 2024, 08:43:15 pm »
Honestly Ive still been smiling today, even if Ive been knackered all day! Thats the best Ive known it in the Premier League for at least the last two seasons.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Kalito

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 986
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14530 on: February 22, 2024, 11:39:29 pm »
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,809
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14531 on: February 22, 2024, 11:57:14 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on February 22, 2024, 08:35:24 pm
https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/s/uTTg9uka5d

Wow! A wall of sound, 2 goals, 4 other shots on target, the Diaz blocked shot, a penalty shout and in those 12 minutes I dont think Luton completed a single pass in our half!
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,431
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14532 on: February 23, 2024, 12:19:47 am »
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,620
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14533 on: February 23, 2024, 11:18:45 am »
Watched the full 12 mins. Glorious
Logged
YNWA

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,729
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14534 on: February 23, 2024, 12:55:49 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on February 23, 2024, 11:18:45 am
Watched the full 12 mins. Glorious
Me too. Big screen on computer monitor, sound right up. Lovely.  :scarf
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,640
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14535 on: February 23, 2024, 02:11:21 pm »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=trDfwgNRrSE

keep an eye on Lucho when Klopp does the fist pumps ;D
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,431
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14536 on: February 23, 2024, 03:13:41 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on February 23, 2024, 02:11:21 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=trDfwgNRrSE

keep an eye on Lucho when Klopp does the fist pumps ;D
Sneaking his own mini fist pumps in. Love Diaz
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,726
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14537 on: February 23, 2024, 04:12:39 pm »
Also made me laugh that his Dad was dressed the exact same as him in the crowd, including a short sleeved shirt and black gloves, but with the addition of a gold chain.  :D
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,620
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14538 on: February 28, 2024, 08:31:53 pm »
Stop shouting shooooooot ffs
Logged
YNWA

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,431
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14539 on: February 28, 2024, 08:33:43 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on February 28, 2024, 08:31:53 pm
Stop shouting shooooooot ffs
At anyone, ever
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online mattyyt

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 372
  • He drinks sangria
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14540 on: February 28, 2024, 08:52:07 pm »
Jib the shoot shouts. Its not a fucking testimonial.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,729
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14541 on: February 28, 2024, 08:55:54 pm »
Quote from: mattyyt on February 28, 2024, 08:52:07 pm
Jib the shoot shouts. Its not a fucking testimonial.
Tedious now, isn't it.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,181
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14542 on: February 28, 2024, 09:35:21 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on February 28, 2024, 08:55:54 pm
Tedious now, isn't it.
it's doing my head in.
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,980
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14543 on: February 28, 2024, 10:00:15 pm »
Lifetime season tickets for those who started we havent won a trophy since Sunday afternoon.
Lifetime bans for every person who shouted shooooooot tonight.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,991
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14544 on: February 28, 2024, 11:14:53 pm »
Plenty of scarfs around me tonight Chops.
All good Reds showing their colours for YNWA.

It was quite unusual actually because there was so many, but I approved  ;D
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,432
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14545 on: February 29, 2024, 12:28:29 am »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on February 28, 2024, 08:31:53 pm
Stop shouting shooooooot ffs

This. A million times this.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline SingFongFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 656
  • L-I-V, E-R-P, Double O L, Liverpool FC
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14546 on: February 29, 2024, 12:35:43 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on February 29, 2024, 12:28:29 am
This. A million times this.

Absolutely superb that Jurgens called it out. Hopefully that should put an end to it. Quite a few shouts on the Kop for people to knock it off tonight as well
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,242
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14547 on: February 29, 2024, 02:47:04 am »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on February 28, 2024, 08:31:53 pm
Stop shouting shooooooot ffs
And IBOU every time he does something. League One stuff.

Any chance of a new chant? The last fine a player chant caught on was Jotas. Is it not a thing anymore? Feels like this throughout football.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,517
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14548 on: February 29, 2024, 07:00:50 am »
Quote from: John C on February 28, 2024, 11:14:53 pm
Plenty of scarfs around me tonight Chops.
All good Reds showing their colours for YNWA.

It was quite unusual actually because there was so many, but I approved  ;D

Inspired by Sunday possibly. Great to see.
Logged

Offline Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,910
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14549 on: Yesterday at 10:15:52 am »
Call to arms reds for Sunday scarves flags and lets make a right old noise and show city what a real ground can do.
Logged

Offline GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,758
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14550 on: Yesterday at 10:51:13 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 10:15:52 am
Call to arms reds for Sunday scarves flags and lets make a right old noise and show city what a real ground can do.

If RAWK had reactions to posts, this would be a double thumbs up.

Let's show them the thing that they can never buy and will never have - a soul.

This has to be one of those games at Anfield.
Logged
JFT97

Offline Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,910
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14551 on: Yesterday at 11:32:40 am »
Quote from: GinKop on Yesterday at 10:51:13 am
If RAWK had reactions to posts, this would be a double thumbs up.

Let's show them the thing that they can never buy and will never have - a soul.

This has to be one of those games at Anfield.

100% there has been some epic days and nights at anfield and seen great teams and players melt Sunday needs to be maybe even a level above those, as many flags and scarves, everyone in every stand if you have a flag in the cupboard hunt it out and scream you bloody heads off.
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,359
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14552 on: Today at 11:13:38 am »
If you go, its down to us tomorrow to make the difference - if youre not going to give it your all to get behind the team, then give your ticket to someone who will.

All 4 stands need to be on this tomorrow, they cant deal with us, their players dont know atmosphere like this, they flap every time and this time we need to be their for the team.
Intimidate these cheating shitehawks.
If you dont come out the ground with a hoarse voice, you havent tried hard enough.

Up the Pool!
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,517
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14553 on: Today at 11:40:10 am »
Upper main beside these c*nts for this one as had a horrid time in the 13+ sale. Will be giving it loads!!

An early goal would be fucking delightful!

Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,431
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14554 on: Today at 01:06:29 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 11:13:38 am
If you go, its down to us tomorrow to make the difference - if youre not going to give it your all to get behind the team, then give your ticket to someone who will.

All 4 stands need to be on this tomorrow, they cant deal with us, their players dont know atmosphere like this, they flap every time and this time we need to be their for the team.
Intimidate these cheating shitehawks.
If you dont come out the ground with a hoarse voice, you havent tried hard enough.

Up the Pool!
Scarves? Yes/No? :)
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online RedDeadRejection

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 370
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14555 on: Today at 01:29:17 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 11:13:38 am
If you go, its down to us tomorrow to make the difference - if youre not going to give it your all to get behind the team, then give your ticket to someone who will.

All 4 stands need to be on this tomorrow, they cant deal with us, their players dont know atmosphere like this, they flap every time and this time we need to be their for the team.
Intimidate these cheating shitehawks.
If you dont come out the ground with a hoarse voice, you havent tried hard enough.

Up the Pool!

Fuck yeah! I'm off to buy a bottle of Koppenberg and lob it at anyone I see wearing a parka.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 359 360 361 362 363 [364]   Go Up
« previous next »
 