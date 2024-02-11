« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 357 358 359 360 361 [362]   Go Down

Author Topic: Atmosphere at Anfield  (Read 1706639 times)

Offline paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,693
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14440 on: February 11, 2024, 12:41:44 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 11, 2024, 11:28:44 am
I sit in the lower Kenny and I dont know what it is, but the ST holders there are seemingly resistant to join in with songs and contribute to the atmosphere, to the point where I think I have started to feel awkward when getting something going or contributing. The larger groups around me feel like they only make noise if its to slate the close-by lino etc.

I think Jurgen has as noticed that's why you don't get a fist pump.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,906
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14441 on: February 11, 2024, 12:43:18 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 11, 2024, 11:28:44 am
I sit in the lower Kenny and I dont know what it is, but the ST holders there are seemingly resistant to join in with songs and contribute to the atmosphere, to the point where I think I have started to feel awkward when getting something going or contributing. The larger groups around me feel like they only make noise if its to slate the close-by lino etc.

Never let anything put you off from singing mate, just do your own things. I always did wherever I sat.  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,179
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14442 on: February 11, 2024, 01:51:03 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 11, 2024, 11:28:44 am
I sit in the lower Kenny and I dont know what it is, but the ST holders there are seemingly resistant to join in with songs and contribute to the atmosphere, to the point where I think I have started to feel awkward when getting something going or contributing. The larger groups around me feel like they only make noise if its to slate the close-by lino etc.
I sit in the lower Kenny as well mate and honestly, there's people there that never utter a peep and always shout for people to sit down if you dare get up during a chance on goal. Just sing and chant mate, do what you want as long as it's supporting the team and adding to the atmosphere.

There's a fella in front of me who's the most miserable negative fucker ever, just shakes his head all game at everything and was disgusted with the teams taking a knee before games - he has no shame in being a miserable fucker, so don't feel any shame in being a positive, loud fucker mate.
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Offline iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,179
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14443 on: February 11, 2024, 01:52:46 pm »
Quote from: mattyyt on February 11, 2024, 10:00:02 am
I was in U1 right above the Burnley fans and didnt hear a peep from them except for a single rendition of wheres your famous atmosphere, quite ironic
That's the quietest away fans I think I've ever seen at Anfield, only woke up after their goal and was only for a couple of minutes. They looked proper dejected, which was excellent to see.
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,316
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14444 on: February 11, 2024, 03:01:26 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 11, 2024, 11:28:44 am
I sit in the lower Kenny and I dont know what it is, but the ST holders there are seemingly resistant to join in with songs and contribute to the atmosphere, to the point where I think I have started to feel awkward when getting something going or contributing. The larger groups around me feel like they only make noise if its to slate the close-by lino etc.

6 of us were sharing 4 STs back in the 00's and we had a vote and moved to the Kop in 07 because of how shite it was in there
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,485
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14445 on: February 11, 2024, 04:20:25 pm »
This is a fuckin happy thread isn't it ?
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Offline iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,179
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14446 on: February 11, 2024, 08:03:06 pm »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on February 11, 2024, 04:20:25 pm
This is a fuckin happy thread isn't it ?
Where in Anfield is your seat? I'm very jealous that you don't have anything to moan about it to be honest! ;D
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,616
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14447 on: February 11, 2024, 08:11:31 pm »
I shouldnt moan too much because I do appreciate the gilded position of actually having a season ticket. Will be looking to get in the Kop if the opportunity presents itself though. The bloke that sits next to me veers between comic relief and an absolute nuisance. Always leaves at around 80 mins too, regardless of the situation with the game.

It was great to have the new stand full yesterday too, I do wonder at what stage they think enough is enough with development? Cant imagine theyd try and make the Kop two tiers.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,178
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14448 on: February 11, 2024, 08:44:30 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 11, 2024, 11:28:44 am
I sit in the lower Kenny and I dont know what it is, but the ST holders there are seemingly resistant to join in with songs and contribute to the atmosphere, to the point where I think I have started to feel awkward when getting something going or contributing. The larger groups around me feel like they only make noise if its to slate the close-by lino etc.

It was like that in the late 90s when I used to frequent it!
Logged

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,859
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14449 on: February 11, 2024, 10:11:15 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 11, 2024, 11:28:44 am
I sit in the lower Kenny and I dont know what it is, but the ST holders there are seemingly resistant to join in with songs and contribute to the atmosphere, to the point where I think I have started to feel awkward when getting something going or contributing. The larger groups around me feel like they only make noise if its to slate the close-by lino etc.

I believe The Kemlyn (as it was) has had this sort of reputation since it was rebuilt in the early 1960s.  Many in there will have had season tickets since this time, and will be into their 70s and 80s by now.  They were quiet in their youth so no hope for them now.
« Last Edit: February 11, 2024, 10:13:38 pm by andy07 »
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline Oh Jimmy Jimmy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 71
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14450 on: February 11, 2024, 11:10:00 pm »
The Kremlin, as it was also  known due to the number of wise old men smoking their pipes (that sweet smell) always had the reputation of being a more  restrained yet communal stand. I remember in 94 some Kopites came in when it was getting rebuilt and tried to get everyone to sing: sit down and watch the game, which they duly did.

Yesterday, I was in the Upper Anny Road and thought it was a good atmosphere - a healthy mix of out of towners and locals and plenty of attempts to sing, even if it didnt always take off. Apart from the usual mobile gripe, my main one was the number who came back to their seats 5 minutes after half time with their hot dog - shades of Wembley and that is definitely not acceptable in the Kemlyn😊

Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,148
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14451 on: Yesterday at 10:17:27 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on February 11, 2024, 08:11:31 pm
I shouldnt moan too much because I do appreciate the gilded position of actually having a season ticket. Will be looking to get in the Kop if the opportunity presents itself though. The bloke that sits next to me veers between comic relief and an absolute nuisance. Always leaves at around 80 mins too, regardless of the situation with the game.

It was great to have the new stand full yesterday too, I do wonder at what stage they think enough is enough with development? Cant imagine theyd try and make the Kop two tiers.

Id love to go every week but having the same seat for every game is what would put me off having a ST. Im always happy to move from block to block or stand to stand.

You know who the STHs are around you as they get to their seat saying hello to everyone around them. Couldnt be dealing with that, makes for a civilised atmosphere

Have really enjoyed the upper Annie this season, may it continue. Just keep me away from the Kenny stand
Logged

Offline Saus76

  • Complete and utter embarrassment
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 320
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14452 on: Yesterday at 10:45:04 am »
Old time ST holders in the 60s and 70s are everywhere in the Kop. There are 6 miserable fuckers who set next to me who never, ever sing. I think once you reach a certain age these supporters need to be moved to other parts of the stadium to allow a younger, more passionate fan to take their place. Im 47 and have my Kop ST since 92. Im as passionate as ever, but if I ever reach the Victor Meldrew part of my life then fuck me off to the upper Kenny if need be and get the next generation of fan to take my seat.
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,749
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14453 on: Yesterday at 11:32:57 am »
Seeing as we are on about the Kemlyn . I've only ever been in it three times. Tommy Smith's testimonial in 1977. The first game of the season against West Ham I think in 2001 when Owen scored and we won 1 - 0 . Somebody gave me stick as I had an Ajax top on that I bought in the pre season in Amsterdam a few weeks before . I told them to fuck off. The other one was my favourite one in 1985 when we beat United 2 - 1 in the Milk Cup the Molby goal one. I was right at the back right next to the Mancs and lets just say it was fun !
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,178
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14454 on: Yesterday at 11:40:07 am »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 11:32:57 am
Seeing as we are on about the Kemlyn . I've only ever been in it three times. Tommy Smith's testimonial in 1977. The first game of the season against West Ham I think in 2001 when Owen scored and we won 1 - 0 . Somebody gave me stick as I had an Ajax top on that I bought in the pre season in Amsterdam a few weeks before . I told them to fuck off. The other one was my favourite one in 1985 when we beat United 2 - 1 in the Milk Cup the Molby goal one. I was right at the back right next to the Mancs and lets just say it was fun !

I was at that West Ham one. Think it was a 2-1 win because Di Camino scored a penalty for them and for some reason Pegguy Arpxhad was in goal!
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,749
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14455 on: Yesterday at 11:44:23 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:40:07 am
I was at that West Ham one. Think it was a 2-1 win because Di Camino scored a penalty for them and for some reason Pegguy Arpxhad was in goal!

My memory is a bit hazy which may have something to do with 10 days in Amsterdam  ;D. Another memory of that though is Iam sure some bellends started singing ' stand up if you hate Man U ' and got told to fuck off.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,681
  • The first five yards........
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14456 on: Yesterday at 12:36:07 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:40:07 am
I was at that West Ham one. Think it was a 2-1 win because Di Camino scored a penalty for them and for some reason Pegguy Arpxhad was in goal!

He'd been selected hadn't he?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Stevo

  • Not unique in his worship of Erik Meijer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,253
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14457 on: Yesterday at 01:15:09 pm »
I dont have an issue with the Kelly and Main Stand being quite or even a bit moany at times. There should be places people can go and be less involved, some people just dont want to sing and thats ok.

The problem is there are people stuck down the sides who do want to get involved and in the road end and Kop who dont and theres no easy way of people moving or being able to pick your seat before the game.

We cant have everyone singing and going crazy on the ground, that just isnt realistic anywhere. We should though make it easier for people to congregate together if theyre of a similar mindset.
Logged

Offline K-Lo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 95
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14458 on: Yesterday at 01:15:14 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:40:07 am
I was at that West Ham one. Think it was a 2-1 win because Di Camino scored a penalty for them and for some reason Pegguy Arpxhad was in goal!

Its funny, I've been in the Kemlyn twice in my life and that West Ham game was one of them. My strongest memory from the game is Redknapp coming on in the second half and just steaing the show. I remember watching him thinking that's what world class looks like. To be fair Igor played that day and the difference in technical ability was just immense.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,178
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14459 on: Yesterday at 01:17:25 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:36:07 pm
He'd been selected hadn't he?

I think he staged a coup to overthrow Westerveld. That must have been the season we then signed Dudek and Kirkland at the end of August so we must have played 4 keeper that season.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,178
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14460 on: Yesterday at 01:18:38 pm »
Quote from: K-Lo on Yesterday at 01:15:14 pm
Its funny, I've been in the Kemlyn twice in my life and that West Ham game was one of them. My strongest memory from the game is Redknapp coming on in the second half and just steaing the show. I remember watching him thinking that's what world class looks like. To be fair Igor played that day and the difference in technical ability was just immense.

Think Fowler had been bombed out of the squad after a fall out with Phil Thomson too. All going off! I do remember Redknapp coming on now you mention it. Think he pinged one out wide for Owens winner.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,404
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14461 on: Yesterday at 01:39:46 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:40:07 am
I was at that West Ham one. Think it was a 2-1 win because Di Camino scored a penalty for them and for some reason Pegguy Arpxhad was in goal!

Pegguy!!!
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,373
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14462 on: Yesterday at 02:56:07 pm »
Quote from: K-Lo on Yesterday at 01:15:14 pm
Its funny, I've been in the Kemlyn twice in my life and that West Ham game was one of them. My strongest memory from the game is Redknapp coming on in the second half and just steaing the show. I remember watching him thinking that's what world class looks like. To be fair Igor played that day and the difference in technical ability was just immense.


How dare you insult Igors technical ability





« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:57:46 pm by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline K-Lo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 95
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14463 on: Yesterday at 04:35:10 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 02:56:07 pm

How dare you insult Igors technical ability






😉
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,404
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14464 on: Yesterday at 05:24:20 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 02:56:07 pm

How dare you insult Igors technical ability







Hammer hasn't aged especially well...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,178
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14465 on: Yesterday at 06:19:13 pm »
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,404
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14466 on: Yesterday at 06:47:02 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:19:13 pm


Disappointed, would have thought you'd have enjoyed the Hammer bit further up...

Perhaps like William...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,070
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14467 on: Today at 12:16:06 am »
Quote from: andy07 on February 11, 2024, 10:11:15 pm
I believe The Kemlyn (as it was) has had this sort of reputation since it was rebuilt in the early 1960s.  Many in there will have had season tickets since this time, and will be into their 70s and 80s by now.  They were quiet in their youth so no hope for them now.
Tommy Smith would have a go at the moaners by saying "friggin hell, you've usually pissed off by now!" on 75 minutes
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Online only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,070
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14468 on: Today at 12:18:09 am »
Quote from: Saus76 on Yesterday at 10:45:04 am
Old time ST holders in the 60s and 70s are everywhere in the Kop. There are 6 miserable fuckers who set next to me who never, ever sing. I think once you reach a certain age these supporters need to be moved to other parts of the stadium to allow a younger, more passionate fan to take their place. Im 47 and have my Kop ST since 92. Im as passionate as ever, but if I ever reach the Victor Meldrew part of my life then fuck me off to the upper Kenny if need be and get the next generation of fan to take my seat.
You gonna pay for them to be moved?
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Online only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,070
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14469 on: Today at 12:24:25 am »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 11:32:57 am
Seeing as we are on about the Kemlyn . I've only ever been in it three times. Tommy Smith's testimonial in 1977. The first game of the season against West Ham I think in 2001 when Owen scored and we won 1 - 0 . Somebody gave me stick as I had an Ajax top on that I bought in the pre season in Amsterdam a few weeks before . I told them to fuck off. The other one was my favourite one in 1985 when we beat United 2 - 1 in the Milk Cup the Molby goal one. I was right at the back right next to the Mancs and lets just say it was fun !
Boxed me mate with my Kop season ticket as a lad in work boxed me with his Kemlyn seat, heard some prick to his mate "hate these part timers coming in here" about me. Got well and truly put straight about my decades of match going.
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40
Pages: 1 ... 357 358 359 360 361 [362]   Go Up
« previous next »
 