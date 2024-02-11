The Kremlin, as it was also known due to the number of wise old men smoking their pipes (that sweet smell) always had the reputation of being a more restrained yet communal stand. I remember in 94 some Kopites came in when it was getting rebuilt and tried to get everyone to sing: sit down and watch the game, which they duly did.



Yesterday, I was in the Upper Anny Road and thought it was a good atmosphere - a healthy mix of out of towners and locals and plenty of attempts to sing, even if it didnt always take off. Apart from the usual mobile gripe, my main one was the number who came back to their seats 5 minutes after half time with their hot dog - shades of Wembley and that is definitely not acceptable in the Kemlyn😊



