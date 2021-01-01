« previous next »
Author Topic: Atmosphere at Anfield  (Read 1705279 times)

Offline paisley1977

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14440 on: Yesterday at 12:41:44 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:28:44 am
I sit in the lower Kenny and I dont know what it is, but the ST holders there are seemingly resistant to join in with songs and contribute to the atmosphere, to the point where I think I have started to feel awkward when getting something going or contributing. The larger groups around me feel like they only make noise if its to slate the close-by lino etc.

I think Jurgen has as noticed that's why you don't get a fist pump.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14441 on: Yesterday at 12:43:18 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:28:44 am
I sit in the lower Kenny and I dont know what it is, but the ST holders there are seemingly resistant to join in with songs and contribute to the atmosphere, to the point where I think I have started to feel awkward when getting something going or contributing. The larger groups around me feel like they only make noise if its to slate the close-by lino etc.

Never let anything put you off from singing mate, just do your own things. I always did wherever I sat.  :D
Offline iamnant

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14442 on: Yesterday at 01:51:03 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:28:44 am
I sit in the lower Kenny and I dont know what it is, but the ST holders there are seemingly resistant to join in with songs and contribute to the atmosphere, to the point where I think I have started to feel awkward when getting something going or contributing. The larger groups around me feel like they only make noise if its to slate the close-by lino etc.
I sit in the lower Kenny as well mate and honestly, there's people there that never utter a peep and always shout for people to sit down if you dare get up during a chance on goal. Just sing and chant mate, do what you want as long as it's supporting the team and adding to the atmosphere.

There's a fella in front of me who's the most miserable negative fucker ever, just shakes his head all game at everything and was disgusted with the teams taking a knee before games - he has no shame in being a miserable fucker, so don't feel any shame in being a positive, loud fucker mate.
Offline iamnant

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14443 on: Yesterday at 01:52:46 pm »
Quote from: mattyyt on Yesterday at 10:00:02 am
I was in U1 right above the Burnley fans and didnt hear a peep from them except for a single rendition of wheres your famous atmosphere, quite ironic
That's the quietest away fans I think I've ever seen at Anfield, only woke up after their goal and was only for a couple of minutes. They looked proper dejected, which was excellent to see.
Offline rob1966

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14444 on: Yesterday at 03:01:26 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:28:44 am
I sit in the lower Kenny and I dont know what it is, but the ST holders there are seemingly resistant to join in with songs and contribute to the atmosphere, to the point where I think I have started to feel awkward when getting something going or contributing. The larger groups around me feel like they only make noise if its to slate the close-by lino etc.

6 of us were sharing 4 STs back in the 00's and we had a vote and moved to the Kop in 07 because of how shite it was in there
Offline Bangin Them In

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14445 on: Yesterday at 04:20:25 pm »
This is a fuckin happy thread isn't it ?
Offline iamnant

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14446 on: Yesterday at 08:03:06 pm »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Yesterday at 04:20:25 pm
This is a fuckin happy thread isn't it ?
Where in Anfield is your seat? I'm very jealous that you don't have anything to moan about it to be honest! ;D
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14447 on: Yesterday at 08:11:31 pm »
I shouldnt moan too much because I do appreciate the gilded position of actually having a season ticket. Will be looking to get in the Kop if the opportunity presents itself though. The bloke that sits next to me veers between comic relief and an absolute nuisance. Always leaves at around 80 mins too, regardless of the situation with the game.

It was great to have the new stand full yesterday too, I do wonder at what stage they think enough is enough with development? Cant imagine theyd try and make the Kop two tiers.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14448 on: Yesterday at 08:44:30 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:28:44 am
I sit in the lower Kenny and I dont know what it is, but the ST holders there are seemingly resistant to join in with songs and contribute to the atmosphere, to the point where I think I have started to feel awkward when getting something going or contributing. The larger groups around me feel like they only make noise if its to slate the close-by lino etc.

It was like that in the late 90s when I used to frequent it!
Offline andy07

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14449 on: Yesterday at 10:11:15 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:28:44 am
I sit in the lower Kenny and I dont know what it is, but the ST holders there are seemingly resistant to join in with songs and contribute to the atmosphere, to the point where I think I have started to feel awkward when getting something going or contributing. The larger groups around me feel like they only make noise if its to slate the close-by lino etc.

I believe The Kemlyn (as it was) has had this sort of reputation since it was rebuilt in the early 1960s.  Many in there will have had season tickets since this time, and will be into their 70s and 80s by now.  They were quiet in their youth so no hope for them now.
Offline Oh Jimmy Jimmy

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14450 on: Yesterday at 11:10:00 pm »
The Kremlin, as it was also  known due to the number of wise old men smoking their pipes (that sweet smell) always had the reputation of being a more  restrained yet communal stand. I remember in 94 some Kopites came in when it was getting rebuilt and tried to get everyone to sing: sit down and watch the game, which they duly did.

Yesterday, I was in the Upper Anny Road and thought it was a good atmosphere - a healthy mix of out of towners and locals and plenty of attempts to sing, even if it didnt always take off. Apart from the usual mobile gripe, my main one was the number who came back to their seats 5 minutes after half time with their hot dog - shades of Wembley and that is definitely not acceptable in the Kemlyn😊

Offline ScubaSteve

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14451 on: Today at 10:17:27 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 08:11:31 pm
I shouldnt moan too much because I do appreciate the gilded position of actually having a season ticket. Will be looking to get in the Kop if the opportunity presents itself though. The bloke that sits next to me veers between comic relief and an absolute nuisance. Always leaves at around 80 mins too, regardless of the situation with the game.

It was great to have the new stand full yesterday too, I do wonder at what stage they think enough is enough with development? Cant imagine theyd try and make the Kop two tiers.

Id love to go every week but having the same seat for every game is what would put me off having a ST. Im always happy to move from block to block or stand to stand.

You know who the STHs are around you as they get to their seat saying hello to everyone around them. Couldnt be dealing with that, makes for a civilised atmosphere

Have really enjoyed the upper Annie this season, may it continue. Just keep me away from the Kenny stand
Online Saus76

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14452 on: Today at 10:45:04 am »
Old time ST holders in the 60s and 70s are everywhere in the Kop. There are 6 miserable fuckers who set next to me who never, ever sing. I think once you reach a certain age these supporters need to be moved to other parts of the stadium to allow a younger, more passionate fan to take their place. Im 47 and have my Kop ST since 92. Im as passionate as ever, but if I ever reach the Victor Meldrew part of my life then fuck me off to the upper Kenny if need be and get the next generation of fan to take my seat.
