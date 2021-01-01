The Kremlin, as it was also known due to the number of wise old men smoking their pipes (that sweet smell) always had the reputation of being a more restrained yet communal stand. I remember in 94 some Kopites came in when it was getting rebuilt and tried to get everyone to sing: sit down and watch the game, which they duly did.
Yesterday, I was in the Upper Anny Road and thought it was a good atmosphere - a healthy mix of out of towners and locals and plenty of attempts to sing, even if it didnt always take off. Apart from the usual mobile gripe, my main one was the number who came back to their seats 5 minutes after half time with their hot dog - shades of Wembley and that is definitely not acceptable in the Kemlyn😊