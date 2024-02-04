Anyone else ever notice when watching a home game on TV that the crowds singing is always out of sync? one stand is always behind the others esepcially during YNWA



Never mind two stands, two sides of one block can't keep in sync with each other most of the time. Yesterday I was in the corner of lower Annie and trying to bring songs over that I could hear on the Kop. You're about 100m away there which probably contributes. Then you have to try to match the pace exactly and if one or two people around you that join in ramp it up a little (and I'm guilty of this too sometimes- not intentionally though), that's all you can hear and you match that pace. You probably have this process happening in 5 different areas of the stand now, so once the whole stand sings in unison, it can be very out of sync and you often have to stop and readjust the pace and where in the song you are. I'm usually back of 305 and it's bad enough there, despite how most of the time we're just continuing chants that have started in that block. Think it's a sign of a good atmosphere though if you can't sing in time, as the more people singing the more difficult it becomes.