Author Topic: Atmosphere at Anfield  (Read 1703036 times)

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14400 on: February 4, 2024, 01:24:47 pm »
Quote from: scouse neapolitan on February  4, 2024, 11:34:36 am
Though they'd probably speed that up as well!!

 ;D
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14401 on: February 4, 2024, 02:38:36 pm »
Quote from: scouse neapolitan on February  4, 2024, 11:33:10 am
Please start the Drone again!!!!

The Drone was brilliant - weird the way it just kind of quietly dropped out of the repertoire over the years - think the last ime I can remember it in the ground was the late 80's /early 90's . Would be the perfect noise to drown out the knobhead songs from the away fans .

Millwall do their version which sounds good to be fair.
Before you criticise a man, walk a mile in his shoes. Then, when you do criticise him, you're a mile away and you have his shoes.

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14402 on: February 4, 2024, 04:07:16 pm »
Quote from: Spongebob Redpants on February  4, 2024, 02:38:36 pm
The Drone was brilliant - weird the way it just kind of quietly dropped out of the repertoire over the years - think the last ime I can remember it in the ground was the late 80's /early 90's . Would be the perfect noise to drown out the knobhead songs from the away fans .

Millwall do their version which sounds good to be fair.

Im not sure what this is and given that my first match was 1989 the timeline checks out! 

(Google doesnt help for obvious flying machine reasons)
Believer

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14403 on: February 4, 2024, 04:25:59 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on February  4, 2024, 04:07:16 pm
Im not sure what this is and given that my first match was 1989 the timeline checks out! 

(Google doesnt help for obvious flying machine reasons)

Liiiiiiiiiiiiivvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvveeerrrrpoooooooooooooollllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllll.

Shout Liverpool but hold the Liv as long as you can then finish....erpool,   repeat when you draw breath,  different people starting at different times so sounds like a constant drone.  Very intimidating and can go on for several minutes.
We are Loyal Supporters

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14404 on: February 4, 2024, 08:09:38 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on February  4, 2024, 04:25:59 pm
Liiiiiiiiiiiiivvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvveeerrrrpoooooooooooooollllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllll.

Shout Liverpool but hold the Liv as long as you can then finish....erpool,   repeat when you draw breath,  different people starting at different times so sounds like a constant drone.  Very intimidating and can go on for several minutes.

Ta mate, does ring a bell from old VHS highlights Ive watched now youve described it.
Believer

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14405 on: February 5, 2024, 10:38:54 pm »
Quote from: kesey on February  3, 2024, 11:37:35 am
Totally agree . Last time  I wore a scarf was my HJC in Istanbul with my Shankly t shirt. Before that I honestly can't remember . Sometime in the early 80's.I use to have a bobble hat in the mid 80's . How did you wear yours Chopper ? Mine was with the bobble off and tucked in at the front and back  ;D


Wore a sun hat for Wembley in 86, think that was abar my limit. Loved a pin badge though, the small circle one with the liverbird in, none finer.

See your brothers(?) banner has got a regular and rightful place on the kop these days on the rhs. Class that.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14406 on: February 5, 2024, 10:40:14 pm »
Very few scarves in our end yesterday. Rubbish I guess.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14407 on: February 6, 2024, 09:50:44 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on February  5, 2024, 10:40:14 pm
Very few scarves in our end yesterday. Rubbish I guess.

No half 'n' halves either. Disappointing that.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14408 on: February 6, 2024, 07:12:54 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on February  5, 2024, 10:38:54 pm
Wore a sun hat for Wembley in 86, think that was abar my limit. Loved a pin badge though, the small circle one with the liverbird in, none finer.

See your brothers(?) banner has got a regular and rightful place on the kop these days on the rhs. Class that.

Our kids banner does make an appearance every now and then I hear off me mates. Me da ' got fed up with one of the lads waving it saying he couldn't wave it properly so got someone else on the case. Speaking of me da ' he's been to a few home games this season and his first since he got volleyed all over the shop in Paris ( the C unts ) . I see Gerry Mcivers banner was out last week which is always nice to see . God bless him . Take it easy .
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14409 on: February 6, 2024, 10:05:01 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on February  5, 2024, 10:38:54 pm
Wore a sun hat for Wembley in 86, think that was abar my limit. Loved a pin badge though, the small circle one with the liverbird in, none finer.


Ditto.
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14410 on: February 7, 2024, 02:49:58 pm »
With the spring coming and we have the run in both in Europe and the league, I think everyone should really make an effort to make the kop red and white again.

I get the "I´m to cool to wear a liverpool shirt" crowd, but at least come spring time everyone should be able to wear something red or white, even if it is a north face t-shirt or a red lacoste shirt.
At least do that and you don't have to bring a lfc shirt,scarf or a flag (even if I can´t see a reason for not having a scarf if you stand on the Kop on a European night in april/may).

Chelsea 2007, not to many flags but everyone wears red or white or at least have a scarf, a wall of red.

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14411 on: February 7, 2024, 09:38:02 pm »
Help get the drone going and I'd wear what you like!!
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14412 on: February 7, 2024, 09:49:28 pm »
The game v City needs to match the atmosphere from those Chelsea semi finals, particularly the first one. I wasnt there but remember watching footage on the club website purely of the crowd and noise from just before the final whistle for about 5 minutes after it.

Never heard anything like it. So loud. Gave me goose bumps. You could almost feel it.
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14413 on: February 8, 2024, 09:53:33 am »
The atmosphere for the hour in the ground BEFORE the Chelsea semi is up there in its own right as one of the best. The place was bouncing, you just knew then we were going to win.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14414 on: February 8, 2024, 10:42:28 am »
Quote from: Stevo on February  8, 2024, 09:53:33 am
The atmosphere for the hour in the ground BEFORE the Chelsea semi is up there in its own right as one of the best. The place was bouncing, you just knew then we were going to win.

Loads got in early, and started making noise well before kick-off. I think this had a huge impact on the Chelsea players when they warmed up.

It absolutely has to be the same for City. It's got to have that big game atmosphere where winning is the only thing that will do.
JFT97

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14415 on: February 8, 2024, 10:55:44 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on February  7, 2024, 09:49:28 pm
The game v City needs to match the atmosphere from those Chelsea semi finals, particularly the first one. I wasnt there but remember watching footage on the club website purely of the crowd and noise from just before the final whistle for about 5 minutes after it.

Never heard anything like it. So loud. Gave me goose bumps. You could almost feel it.


You won't ever get a repeat of that night - it was utterly feral, even Barcelona was it's own thing.

I imagine it'll be similar to City in 13-14, that was the most important league game at Anfield in decades. What a day that was too.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/E_AUXWA35LM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/E_AUXWA35LM</a>
:D

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14416 on: February 8, 2024, 11:20:15 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on February  8, 2024, 10:55:44 am
You won't ever get a repeat of that night - it was utterly feral, even Barcelona was it's own thing.

I imagine it'll be similar to City in 13-14, that was the most important league game at Anfield in decades. What a day that was too.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/E_AUXWA35LM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/E_AUXWA35LM</a>
I know its probably not repeatable but it should be the aim for that game. We still havent won the league with fans in the ground for 34 years. We should be trying to recreate that feral atmosphere for City to give us and the team the best chance to do so
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14417 on: February 9, 2024, 01:28:17 am »
Quote from: Saus76 on February  2, 2024, 08:07:27 pm
Like Ive said many times before. Is it that hard to bring a scarf the match?

Somebody should raise this with the club. Can we leave our scarves on the Kop? Can arrangements be made for season tickets holders or people that have a regular spec to leave their scarves on the back of their seat or under it for each game? Wouldnt be long before there was one on every seat.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14418 on: February 9, 2024, 02:09:32 am »

Right. Ive managed to aquire 10 3m x 3m chequered flags for the Kop. Obviously I cant wave all 10 so does anybody want one? If you do I can meet you outside the ground and pass one on to you. Youll just need a pole. They cost me only about 15 quid each. Not gonna post them out because I really want them going to people who are gonna actually take them into the ground. I use a 5m telescopic fishing pole for mine and its perfect.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14419 on: Yesterday at 06:19:50 pm »
Great to see Jürgen giving his appreciation to the three stands that sing at Anfield with the fist bumps at the end.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14420 on: Yesterday at 07:05:31 pm »
Kop was crap today. The large majority cant even be arsed to sing our managers name or top of the league. Out sung at times by the Annie Road too, which looked great from where I sit.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14421 on: Yesterday at 07:13:39 pm »
Quote from: Saus76 on Yesterday at 07:05:31 pm
Kop was crap today. The large majority cant even be arsed to sing our managers name or top of the league. Out sung at times by the Annie Road too, which looked great from where I sit.

Klopp doesn't want his name sung.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14422 on: Yesterday at 07:24:07 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:13:39 pm
Klopp doesn't want his name sung.

At the end of the game.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14423 on: Yesterday at 08:00:25 pm »
Quote from: GinKop on February  8, 2024, 10:42:28 am
Loads got in early, and started making noise well before kick-off. I think this had a huge impact on the Chelsea players when they warmed up.

It absolutely has to be the same for City. It's got to have that big game atmosphere where winning is the only thing that will do.

I was in about 6:30 and it was amazing how loud we were with only a few thousand on The Kop.  It was special that night.
We are Loyal Supporters

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14424 on: Yesterday at 08:02:13 pm »
Quote from: Saus76 on Yesterday at 07:05:31 pm
Kop was crap today. The large majority cant even be arsed to sing our managers name or top of the league. Out sung at times by the Annie Road too, which looked great from where I sit.

These games happen, today was one of them.  And a bit of healthy rivalry between the Kop and the Rd End is long overdue.
We are Loyal Supporters

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14425 on: Yesterday at 08:05:38 pm »
Great noise from the Anfield Road today George doing the announcements and playing the Smiths at half time and This place at full time. Loads more scarves today and no effin Thunderstruck.   Someone is reading this thread.  :scarf :scarf :scarf
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14426 on: Yesterday at 08:21:23 pm »
Scarves during YNWA in the Annie Rd looked great today.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14427 on: Yesterday at 08:30:48 pm »
Quote from: Saus76 on Yesterday at 08:21:23 pm
Scarves during YNWA in the Annie Rd looked great today.

It's not about YNWA. It's about Adidas.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14428 on: Yesterday at 09:54:02 pm »
Quote from: Saus76 on Yesterday at 08:21:23 pm
Scarves during YNWA in the Annie Rd looked great today.

Good. Kopites are gobshites anyway.
JFT97

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14429 on: Yesterday at 11:02:44 pm »
7 home league games left ladies and gents. Make it fucking count
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14430 on: Today at 12:06:29 am »
So pleased the Annie is a thing again. Sounds like its the place to be.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14431 on: Today at 12:32:34 am »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Yesterday at 08:05:38 pm
Great noise from the Anfield Road today George doing the announcements and playing the Smiths at half time and This place at full time. Loads more scarves today and no effin Thunderstruck.   Someone is reading this thread.  :scarf :scarf :scarf

Class, what Smiths tunes?
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14432 on: Today at 05:15:11 am »
Quote from: your djemba djembas on Today at 12:32:34 am
Class, what Smiths tunes?

This Charming man hes saving There is a light and it never goes out for Klopps last game.
