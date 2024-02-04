With the spring coming and we have the run in both in Europe and the league, I think everyone should really make an effort to make the kop red and white again.



I get the "I´m to cool to wear a liverpool shirt" crowd, but at least come spring time everyone should be able to wear something red or white, even if it is a north face t-shirt or a red lacoste shirt.

At least do that and you don't have to bring a lfc shirt,scarf or a flag (even if I can´t see a reason for not having a scarf if you stand on the Kop on a European night in april/may).



Chelsea 2007, not to many flags but everyone wears red or white or at least have a scarf, a wall of red.



