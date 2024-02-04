Im not sure what this is and given that my first match was 1989 the timeline checks out!
(Google doesnt help for obvious flying machine reasons)
Liiiiiiiiiiiiivvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvvveeerrrrpoooooooooooooollllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllll.
Shout Liverpool but hold the Liv as long as you can then finish....erpool, repeat when you draw breath, different people starting at different times so sounds like a constant drone. Very intimidating and can go on for several minutes.