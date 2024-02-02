Chopper makes a good tounge in cheek point about the scarf police on here, Id be banned from the match by some of yous because I dont wear a scarf, havent since the end of silkies, around the mid seventies. I was a teenager then and started going the aways with no money, so often hitched with no scarf and as you were separated from the mob and it was less ofa fashion statement more a survival strategy and because we were little dickheads then you never faced the indignity of hiding your colours by not wearing them. It was an organic thing and if the truth be told differentiated ourselves from others, especially those who used to go with two scarves around their wrists and a bought Leeds or United scarves around their necks. making out they were some sort of big hooligans, while never doing any aways. Most of the time us actually going the aways just wanted to slip in and out of places having adventures with out getting jumped on by gangs of donkey jacketed grown men, twice our age, decorated like Christmas trees who wanted to jump on our heads and rob our scarves to impress their backward mates who should have grown out of it years before. Our clothes soon separated us anyway but like lots of things from youth you keep some things and discard others, Ive just never felt the need to go back to wearing Birmingham bags and two inch platforms.





Now Im not bothered about those that choose to wear scarves and would never want them banned from the ground and it does look good during walk on, but dont try and ban me, live and let live. I just never got back into wearing scarves at the match, it seems alien to me but Im also loud as fuck at the match, sadly cant stop wearing Adidas trainees, too old for 110s, tend to favour dark clothes and still call the Glenbuck the Stanley but Im not taking the blame for bad atmospheres just because I dont wear a scarf. 😂



