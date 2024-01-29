« previous next »
Author Topic: Atmosphere at Anfield  (Read 1691543 times)

Offline Theoldkopite

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14320 on: January 29, 2024, 07:15:48 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on January 29, 2024, 12:14:44 pm
Heard some bloke in the back of the Kop trying to get the Alonso song going :butt

Not heard that announcement about the lower Kop sitting before, not sure anyone took any notice though!

The first 30 rows on the Kop havent had the rail seating installed so I assume that was the reason for the announcement..and no, nobody sat down  :D
Online redgriffin73

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14321 on: January 30, 2024, 11:07:38 am »
Quote from: Theoldkopite on January 29, 2024, 07:15:48 pm
The first 30 rows on the Kop havent had the rail seating installed so I assume that was the reason for the announcement..and no, nobody sat down  :D

I am usually in the 100s for the league and haven't sat down there since we had an officious arsehole trying to make us every game about 7 or 8 years ago. I always worry when it's a different crowd like you get in cup games rather than regulars that people will just follow instructions though so I'm glad to hear no one did!

They need to just install the rails down there, is it being done at some point soon?
Online ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14322 on: January 30, 2024, 07:54:12 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on January 30, 2024, 11:07:38 am
I am usually in the 100s for the league and haven't sat down there since we had an officious arsehole trying to make us every game about 7 or 8 years ago. I always worry when it's a different crowd like you get in cup games rather than regulars that people will just follow instructions though so I'm glad to hear no one did!

They need to just install the rails down there, is it being done at some point soon?

In the summer down to row 10ish I think but they are finishing most of the Kop this summer.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14323 on: January 30, 2024, 08:34:22 pm »
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on January 30, 2024, 07:54:12 pm
In the summer down to row 10ish I think but they are finishing most of the Kop this summer.

:thumbup
Offline Shearer

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14324 on: January 30, 2024, 08:37:59 pm »
Its a flag day at Anfield tomorrow against Chelsea DONT forget. If youve got a flag take it. If you need to get one get one and the 1906 lads have loads down at the bottom corner of the Kop if you havent got one go and get one off the lads down there.

And if you do bring one you dont have to bin it off after YNWA. Proper atmosphere killer when all the flags go away after YNWA.

At the very least take a scarf for YNWA.



Offline Shearer

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14325 on: January 30, 2024, 08:42:36 pm »
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14326 on: January 30, 2024, 09:11:09 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on January 29, 2024, 03:29:19 pm
Can't understand this either and it was one of the reasons we chose seats in the middle of the row. What's wrong with people that they can't go 90 (or even 45 minutes) without a drink or a bite to eat?

Yet supporters like me, on the ST list for 21 years now, never got a fucking look in
Offline Lad

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14327 on: Yesterday at 01:07:09 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 30, 2024, 09:11:09 pm
Yet supporters like me, on the ST list for 21 years now, never got a fucking look in

Theres some underhand stuff that goes on with season tickets Rob. When I moved to London 20+ years ago a mate would use my ticket for the games I couldnt get up to. I eventually decided to give the ST up. Wasnt sure how to go about it anyway the mate contacted the club and asked if it could be transferred to him.

Within hours a lady from the ticket office (which still existed back then) rang me and said if I could put it writing to them that Im happy for that to happen then all was good !

Im sure thats not the correct procedure and it wont please those on the waiting list but thats what actually happened.
Offline GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14328 on: Yesterday at 10:15:42 pm »
Absolutely brilliant tonight - this last few months is going to be a ride.
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14329 on: Yesterday at 10:18:17 pm »
Yes, take a bow Anfield you truly were the 12th man tonight.  :wellin
Offline TipTopKop

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14330 on: Yesterday at 10:19:02 pm »
Wonderful atmosphere, we need this for the remainder of the season.
Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14331 on: Yesterday at 10:27:02 pm »
This is all very well and that but the SHHOOOOOTT every time Gomez has the ball is some of the most small time middle England lower league soccer AM shite Ive ever heard in Anfield. And Im convinced its the real reason Jurgens leaving.
Online tubby

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14332 on: Yesterday at 10:45:17 pm »
Pitch looked a little rough tonight, no?
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14333 on: Yesterday at 10:49:47 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:45:17 pm
Pitch looked a little rough tonight, no?
Worst I've seen it in quite some time. Not too surprising given the endlessly appalling weather we've had this winter, though.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14334 on: Yesterday at 10:50:59 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 10:19:02 pm
Wonderful atmosphere, we need this for the remainder of the season.

Definitely
Offline deanloco9

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14335 on: Yesterday at 11:31:26 pm »
Offline sheepfest

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14336 on: Today at 12:10:07 am »
We even managed a rendition of London Bridge is falling down in the upper main.

Onwards we march humming there's only one Conor Bradley.....
Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14337 on: Today at 03:52:08 am »
Upper Anfield Road was a lot of fun tonight. Very little voice left. Atmosphere matched the performance
Online bossjon

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14338 on: Today at 09:47:18 am »
Good atmosphere (at least from the telly). Thought the crowd put pressure on the referee and the opposition from the start, which is arguably more important then a loud rendition of Poor scouser tommy.

One major takeaway though - George really need to stop fading away YNWA. It has been a mess for a couple of seasons now, completely out of sync not only between the stands but also within the kop. Just play it loud, all the way through, and let the crowd sing over it. Strange that someone within the club hasn´t told him (arguably not even his fault, only a directive from above).
Either that or just start the song 1min before the players walk out like we did years ago, and then the players walk into a crescendo of noise and the last verves of YNWA. Great to see all the flags though.

Still strange that FOAR cant get a good going anymore at Anfield, even "show them the way" or other less known chants by the general public gets a louder rendition.
Used to blame it on the new Main Stand and the acoustics, but it is probably more to do with The Kop sing the song to fast now so its all over the place on the kop as well.

Beside the above, which could in some way easily be fixed, I thought the atmosphere sounded really good.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14339 on: Today at 09:49:40 am »
Sounded great last night. Couple of occasions some areas sounded like they weren't at the same speed as other areas of the ground in the songs though.
Offline John C

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14340 on: Today at 12:03:10 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:52:08 am
Upper Anfield Road was a lot of fun tonight. Very little voice left. Atmosphere matched the performance
It was superb wasn't it mate. I was in the lower Kenny (Kop end) and I could appreciate what was going on in the Anny Rd end. It certainly created its own atmosphere and got a couple of songs going before the Kop. I'd be interested to know if when you're in the lower Anny if you get the vibe from the upper Anny - probably not.

It was great around us also. Overall far far better than the Norwich game.
Online storkfoot

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14341 on: Today at 12:13:12 pm »
Quote from: bossjon on Today at 09:47:18 am
Good atmosphere (at least from the telly). Thought the crowd put pressure on the referee and the opposition from the start, which is arguably more important then a loud rendition of Poor scouser tommy.

One major takeaway though - George really need to stop fading away YNWA. It has been a mess for a couple of seasons now, completely out of sync not only between the stands but also within the kop. Just play it loud, all the way through, and let the crowd sing over it. Strange that someone within the club hasn´t told him (arguably not even his fault, only a directive from above).
Either that or just start the song 1min before the players walk out like we did years ago, and then the players walk into a crescendo of noise and the last verves of YNWA. Great to see all the flags though.

Still strange that FOAR cant get a good going anymore at Anfield, even "show them the way" or other less known chants by the general public gets a louder rendition.
Used to blame it on the new Main Stand and the acoustics, but it is probably more to do with The Kop sing the song to fast now so its all over the place on the kop as well.

Beside the above, which could in some way easily be fixed, I thought the atmosphere sounded really good.

Id much rather we went back to the old days where only the beginning of Youll Never Walk Alone was played and the Kop sang the rest. George only started playing the whole song as the Kops attempts to sing the whole song loudly became pitiful at one time.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14342 on: Today at 12:14:28 pm »
Lower Annie was brilliant last night, I was really impressed, even got a few songs you don't often hear on the Kop. Didn't hear the Chelsea fans once either (which, going by the announcement first half, is probably a good thing, the absolute arseholes).
Online G a r y

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14343 on: Today at 12:20:19 pm »
Quote from: storkfoot on Today at 12:13:12 pm
Id much rather we went back to the old days where only the beginning of Youll Never Walk Alone was played and the Kop sang the rest. George only started playing the whole song as the Kops attempts to sing the whole song loudly became pitiful at one time.
Have to agree. I prefer it being faded out, the problem we've got is for some reason people are singing it at different speeds around the ground - don't even get me started on repeating the chorus over and over.

I also wish he'd jib Jamie Webster at the start of matches. Years ago it was good fun to try and get through the starting line-ups songs before YNWA with a few renditions of FOAR etc thrown in the middle.

Atmosphere last night was a big improvement but I thought at the end it was a bit rubbish considering we'd just battered Chelsea.
Online bossjon

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14344 on: Today at 12:38:17 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 12:20:19 pm
Have to agree. I prefer it being faded out, the problem we've got is for some reason people are singing it at different speeds around the ground - don't even get me started on repeating the chorus over and over.


That is the best option, look at the YNWA against Dortmund eight years ago. Probably the last great YNWA https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j72tBjGNlxI&t=91s

But as you say in the second sentence, for certain reasons we cant seem to do that version nowadays, thats why I think the best option is to just blast it all the way through, so all stands can keep the tempo. Now it is just a mess, some try to sing the second verse, other just the walk on part, some start to clap and sit down, some sing but in a faster tempo etc etc.
 It becomes a bit more of a crescendo and "lets fucking go" of it if we play it all the way through, like against Chelsea in 2005. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0EQ_kI4Bnng
Online G a r y

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14345 on: Today at 12:46:05 pm »
Another solution would be to have a load of banners at the front facing the kop that say "slow down" and "stop" so we don't have to hear it over and over ;-)

We've got so many great songs, we should be able to build a decent atmosphere every game between now and May
Online Buck Pete

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14346 on: Today at 12:48:09 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:49:40 am
Sounded great last night. Couple of occasions some areas sounded like they weren't at the same speed as other areas of the ground in the songs though.

I've noticed that has happened a few times in the few home games.

Weird.  Wonder why that has suddenly started happening?

No biggie like. As long as people are singing it's all good.
