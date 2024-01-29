Good atmosphere (at least from the telly). Thought the crowd put pressure on the referee and the opposition from the start, which is arguably more important then a loud rendition of Poor scouser tommy.



One major takeaway though - George really need to stop fading away YNWA. It has been a mess for a couple of seasons now, completely out of sync not only between the stands but also within the kop. Just play it loud, all the way through, and let the crowd sing over it. Strange that someone within the club hasn´t told him (arguably not even his fault, only a directive from above).

Either that or just start the song 1min before the players walk out like we did years ago, and then the players walk into a crescendo of noise and the last verves of YNWA. Great to see all the flags though.



Still strange that FOAR cant get a good going anymore at Anfield, even "show them the way" or other less known chants by the general public gets a louder rendition.

Used to blame it on the new Main Stand and the acoustics, but it is probably more to do with The Kop sing the song to fast now so its all over the place on the kop as well.



Beside the above, which could in some way easily be fixed, I thought the atmosphere sounded really good.

