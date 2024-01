It’s a flag day at Anfield tomorrow against Chelsea DONT forget. If you’ve got a flag take it. If you need to get one get one and the 1906 lads have loads down at the bottom corner of the Kop if you haven’t got one go and get one off the lads down there.



And if you do bring one you don’t have to bin it off after YNWA. Proper atmosphere killer when all the flags go away after YNWA.



At the very least take a scarf for YNWA.