Author Topic: Atmosphere at Anfield  (Read 1651079 times)

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14200 on: Yesterday at 12:23:19 pm »
Do we think there is potential to turn the upper Annie into safe standing? They havent put a lift or escalator in so its not attractive to older fans because of the number of stairs and could be a very lively area. Its lifted the atmosphere in the lower main at that end I think.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14201 on: Yesterday at 01:43:53 pm »
They need to in my opinion. Was electric up there for Arsenal until the stewards came in, and sounds like theyll be even heavier on it tonight if that article in the echo is true. SOS have said theyre having an emergency meeting with the club about it.

Rail seating is the answer, its brilliant in the Kop. Cant be arsed getting taunted by some shirtless Geordie tonight when were all getting told to sit down and theyre stood up below us.

Though, Im interested how the demographics of the Upper Anny will look like later in the season, the Arsenal game felt like it was full of locals, probably because of how late notice the sale was and it only being people who cared enough to cancel Xmas plans on a Saturday night. Could become very different once the tourists and amateur cameramen start getting tickets for their day out up there.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14202 on: Yesterday at 09:42:02 pm »
Is is just me or is the crowd pretty quiet l, I know its raining but Anfield should be electric at 3-1. Thats why Klopp was trying to gee up the crowd after the goal, weird
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14203 on: Yesterday at 10:47:35 pm »
Thought it was good tonight
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14204 on: Today at 12:32:02 am »
For those in the Upper Anny.  All stand up and dont sit down.  A couple of jobsworths are not going to make 7000 sit down.  No idea why The Club employs staff that actually seek to reduce the backing that the crowd gives.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14205 on: Today at 12:35:08 am »
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 12:32:02 am
For those in the Upper Anny.  All stand up and dont sit down.  A couple of jobsworths are not going to make 7000 sit down.
so it gets closed down?  good move, that.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14206 on: Today at 12:38:24 am »
One Kiss at full time may be the best thing George has ever done.

Boss again in the Upper Anny tonight; the concourse designers have done a great job with how fast you can get served, no need to dart a few minutes early up there, which helps a lot with maintaining an atmosphere just before halftime.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14207 on: Today at 12:40:15 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:35:08 am
so it gets closed down?  good move, that.

It wont get closed down.  Why would it get closed down?  Are all 7000 going to fall into the lower tier if they stand up?
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14208 on: Today at 01:27:50 am »
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 12:40:15 am
It wont get closed down.  Why would it get closed down?  Are all 7000 going to fall into the lower tier if they stand up?
The club are talking about reducing capacity in there now due to persistent standing. That's according to a piece in the Echo.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14209 on: Today at 01:29:19 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:27:50 am
The club are talking about reducing capacity in there now due to persistent standing. That's according to a piece in the Echo.

They should have installed safe standing then.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14210 on: Today at 01:33:54 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:29:19 am
They should have installed safe standing then.
They should.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14211 on: Today at 02:47:14 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:35:08 am
so it gets closed down?  good move, that.

The Kop would have been closed down 20 years ago then.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14212 on: Today at 03:44:44 am »
Not sure if it's different at the ground, but on tv the new Upper Annie clearly drowns out the away support. Have barely heard a whimper out of United, Arsenal or Newcastle's fans since the stand was opened.
