« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 350 351 352 353 354 [355]   Go Down

Author Topic: Atmosphere at Anfield  (Read 1643226 times)

Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,074
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14160 on: Yesterday at 11:11:38 am »
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,649
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14161 on: Yesterday at 11:44:44 am »
Out of all the ace improvements to Anfield, improving the 4G coverage was not a good one
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,005
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14162 on: Yesterday at 01:31:18 pm »
I disagree . If there were less OTTs then there would be more tickets available for locals. Isnt it about a 30year wait still for season tickets?
Logged

Offline Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14163 on: Yesterday at 03:54:23 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 01:31:18 pm
I disagree . If there were less OTTs then there would be more tickets available for locals. Isnt it about a 30year wait still for season tickets?

Ive got 3 locals who sit behind me and have done for years, they are the biggest whingers in The block, what does it matter where your from.
Logged

Offline Chakan Stevens

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,812
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14164 on: Yesterday at 06:02:26 pm »
Least that woke the crowd up...
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,629
  • ....mmm
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14165 on: Yesterday at 06:27:19 pm »
I said it last week and I'll say it again. I'm not sure what Sky are doing with the audio, judging by the comments I've seen.

Watching on FuboTV on the official Premiere League feed and it's been good today.
Logged
:D

Online GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,695
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14166 on: Yesterday at 07:29:52 pm »
Now that was an atmosphere.
Logged
JFT97

Offline mattyyt

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 324
  • He drinks sangria
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14167 on: Yesterday at 08:02:12 pm »
Was really good in the Upper Anny, despite the stewards and polices efforts; if the main man at the club wants a big atmosphere then the employees of the same club shouldnt be fighting against that.

Was a noticeable difference between the front and back of the stand starting around row 35. Front all sat down filming, back all stood up singing and shouting.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,759
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14168 on: Yesterday at 08:11:41 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 06:27:19 pm
I said it last week and I'll say it again. I'm not sure what Sky are doing with the audio, judging by the comments I've seen.

Watching on FuboTV on the official Premiere League feed and it's been good today.
They artificially reduced the crowd noise for some reason...

Gary Neville is a plonker. Before we equalised, he was going on about how an Arsenal side that haven't won anything are better than us.
Logged

Offline CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 492
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14169 on: Yesterday at 08:32:23 pm »
Possibly the best atmosphere we've produced this decade? Voice went 10 mins before KO, just wild.
Logged

Offline reddazforever

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 286
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14170 on: Yesterday at 09:24:58 pm »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Yesterday at 08:32:23 pm
Possibly the best atmosphere we've produced this decade? Voice went 10 mins before KO, just wild.
Hope youre being sarcastic? Was a great game and very good atmosphere but nothing brilliant and certainly been lots of better atmospheres this decade
Logged
Proudest ever moment was in the Ataturk stadium - i'm sure the wife will understand!

Offline Andar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,188
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14171 on: Yesterday at 09:27:48 pm »
Reminded me of the Anfield atmosphere 20 years back.
Logged

Offline deanloco9

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14172 on: Yesterday at 09:28:14 pm »
Atmosphere was great! Only downside was Upper Anfield Road had a full force of stewards and police demanding people to sit
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,303
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14173 on: Yesterday at 09:43:18 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 09:28:14 pm
Atmosphere was great! Only downside was Upper Anfield Road had a full force of stewards and police demanding people to sit
Well this needs sorting / bringing to Jürgens attention. On our toes? Or on our arses? Which fuckin is it LFC?
Logged

Offline CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 492
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14174 on: Yesterday at 10:09:18 pm »
Quote from: reddazforever on Yesterday at 09:24:58 pm
Hope youre being sarcastic? Was a great game and very good atmosphere but nothing brilliant and certainly been lots of better atmospheres this decade

Nah serious. Haven't had many post covid though. Wolves last game of 21/22, Leicester in the cup in 21/22, City games and of course the 7-0 against United. To get a consistent atmosphere that never fully drops during the game is very rare. United in 19/20 was probably better than this, but mainly due to the let off at the end, the atmosphere in general throughout the game wasn't as good as this game imo.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:15:42 pm by CornerTakenQuickly »
Logged

Offline Tombellylfc

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 525
  • YNWA
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14175 on: Yesterday at 10:11:02 pm »
Was right at it today. Anybody saying that wasn't a great atmosphere is mad. Was fantastic throughout
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,697
  • @tharris113
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14176 on: Yesterday at 10:40:03 pm »
Was brilliant tonight, loads of fun
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline mattyyt

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 324
  • He drinks sangria
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14177 on: Yesterday at 10:53:22 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 09:43:18 pm
Well this needs sorting / bringing to Jürgens attention. On our toes? Or on our arses? Which fuckin is it LFC?

Spent about 10 minutes of the second half debating with one of the stewards in the Upper Anny about this... I said Jurgens after a big atmosphere and showed them the paragraph in the programme where he said he wants us on our toes, they said they hadnt been briefed on it and theyd be sacked if they didnt try to make us sit down, the head of stewards was knocking about in his nice coat, apparently he had the authority to sack them on the spot.

I was complaining that theyre coming for us, but not the Arsenal fans below, they said they need to be strict on anywhere that isnt rail seating to avoid fans falling over rows in big moments, though they agreed when I said its daft seeing as well all be stood up if theres a moment worth going mad over anyway. They also noted that they were expecting the ARU to be as calm/compliant as the MSU.

Ultimately, the club need to get their communications and actions in order. If Klopp wants something, the entire club should be working towards that, not actively fighting against it. We need Klopps attention on this, and could really do with SoS getting involved to help make that happen.
Logged

Offline Always_A_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,458
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14178 on: Yesterday at 10:54:46 pm »
Awesome tonight. Was absolutely desperate for a winner as we can all imagine the scenes, but alas, it wasn't to be.

More of the same against Newcastle on NYD please lads/lasses  :scarf
Logged
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,013
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14179 on: Yesterday at 11:08:53 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 11:11:38 am

The look on her face after "where are you?" is hilarious, like she just heard someone let off a wet stinking fart.
Logged

Offline emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 847
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14180 on: Yesterday at 11:14:44 pm »
Quote from: mattyyt on Yesterday at 10:53:22 pm
They also noted that they were expecting the ARU to be as calm/compliant as the MSU.

I do get the impression that's what they were expecting. Maybe they need to think again and get some rail seats up top instead.
Logged

Offline stevied

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,536
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14181 on: Yesterday at 11:54:57 pm »
Belting atmosphere tonight
Logged
i can tip em but cant back em

RAWK Aintree tipping champ 2013

Offline Twoturtleduvvas

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,108
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14182 on: Today at 02:08:03 am »
I thought it was a good atmosphere - my voice is rather hoarse. Was toward the front of Anfield Upper so didnt see any of the bother. Great view though but as someone who watches more on tv I do find sitting behind the goals a strange place to watch from
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline kj999

  • 180 + 90 = ...............er..............hang on................ oh yeah 180........ :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,336
  • Maths Mug!
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14183 on: Today at 07:26:49 am »
I was in Kop 304
First time I've been there since the rail seats
It's fucking great up there
On me feet all game
Pretty much constant singing
I had a boss time
Logged
Clarity of Thought before Rashness of Action...

Offline Sinatra was Singing

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,024
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14184 on: Today at 07:37:53 am »
Voice completely went within the first 10 and still isnt all there yet.

Brilliant night, more of that please against Newcastle.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,303
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14185 on: Today at 07:48:53 am »
Quote from: emitime on Yesterday at 11:14:44 pm
I do get the impression that's what they were expecting. Maybe they need to think again and get some rail seats up top instead.
Would it be the steepness? A condition of the safety cert maybe? (bit odd as everyones on their feet for a goal anyway). No idea, but if so then rail seats probably not a bad shout.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,026
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14186 on: Today at 08:17:03 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 03:54:23 pm
Ive got 3 locals who sit behind me and have done for years, they are the biggest whingers in The block, what does it matter where your from.

The atmosphere was pretty to very good. I am a proud OOT, my neighbour sold me two season ticket seats to take my son. We sang louder than some around us in the Sir Kenny who were either quiet or going for a wee all the time (fair enough I'm in my 40S I get the older bladder).

I do think the club should sort out more affordable tickets for young lads and lasses from Liverpool, as well as keeping a spot or two for passionate OOTs who are up for it.

Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias
Pages: 1 ... 350 351 352 353 354 [355]   Go Up
« previous next »
 