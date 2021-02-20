Well this needs sorting / bringing to Jürgens attention. On our toes? Or on our arses? Which fuckin is it LFC?



Spent about 10 minutes of the second half debating with one of the stewards in the Upper Anny about this... I said Jurgens after a big atmosphere and showed them the paragraph in the programme where he said he wants us on our toes, they said they hadnt been briefed on it and theyd be sacked if they didnt try to make us sit down, the head of stewards was knocking about in his nice coat, apparently he had the authority to sack them on the spot.I was complaining that theyre coming for us, but not the Arsenal fans below, they said they need to be strict on anywhere that isnt rail seating to avoid fans falling over rows in big moments, though they agreed when I said its daft seeing as well all be stood up if theres a moment worth going mad over anyway. They also noted that they were expecting the ARU to be as calm/compliant as the MSU.Ultimately, the club need to get their communications and actions in order. If Klopp wants something, the entire club should be working towards that, not actively fighting against it. We need Klopps attention on this, and could really do with SoS getting involved to help make that happen.