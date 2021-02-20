« previous next »
Quote from: Andy Murrays Christmas Jumper on Yesterday at 01:40:26 pm
Not aimed at you personally mate but honestly who give a fucking shite what opposition fans do or say?? Theyve been mocking the dead for years I couldnt give a monkeys if they repeat what Klopp has said, which he was absolutely fucking spot on with by the way.

Just cant stand some modern day fans now bleating on about banter and rival digs. If some are giving a shit what a desperate, knuckle dragging, fucking mutant from Manchester says they need a break.

Klopp will face backlash such as in here about the club pushing back on standing etc but that along with half an halfs, wools, tourists etc etc etc is all just excuses to me.

Some games back in the glory years where dead as fuck, it happens, but not usually in big games like last week. Just felt to me like an entitled bunch expecting a thrashing and sitting like miso twats when it didnt happen.

Klopp is spot on though if you cant get up for cheering them on for at least a little bit then dont turn up.


No, that's fair.  I'm not disagreeing with what Klopp has said, and I agree he's thinking about the game on Saturday when he said it.

Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:27:13 pm
It's not even about singing, it's the roar of the crowd that makes Anfield what it is (on a good night). A sudden loud verse of something helps with the effect. And it might only need to be loud for 10 minutes to effect the game properly, like Fulham the other week. Less is often more when done right, a lot of English fans just chant absolute shite through the game and it has no effect on the match. Of course for a really big game, like a CL semi final, then the noise is more constant but they're the special occasions, and it's the general noise levels rather than a choir practice like Old Trafford.

United might sing more but their crowd hardly effect the game with their inane chanting - most of it about us.
I agree but that does happen. The reason it was quiet on Sunday was because fuck all was happening most of the game.
Chelsea 05, awesome and only 43000 in the ground that night.

And only 23000 against Auxerre which was one of the best ever atmospheres.

Not all about more in the ground, it is about the people who are in the ground.  Put 61000 tourists in the ground and you will hear a pin drop.

And Klopp needs to take issue with those in The Club that determine the ticketing strategy.  They are the ones who decide how tickets are sold, where standing is permitted, how many local young adults are (not) catered  for and what action (or lack of action) is taken against against touts who make a fortune every game.
klopp has heard a few shouts or groans from the main stand and reacted, if you ask any left back or right back who has played for liverpool he would tell you he has had a few shouts at him, carragher when he played right back used to get it all the time pass the fucking ball jamie.
Quote from: mainone on Yesterday at 11:10:24 pm
klopp has heard a few shouts or groans from the main stand and reacted, if you ask any left back or right back who has played for liverpool he would tell you he has had a few shouts at him, carragher when he played right back used to get it all the time pass the fucking ball jamie.

What exact point are you trying to make? Do you think that's the first time he's heard stuff?
I see the new Manc shout since Sunday is that "Anfield pumps chants out through the PA system". Seeing it everywhere on comment section etc. It's their new "inhalers" and other ridiculous things they make up about Liverpool and report it as fact absolutely everywhere instead of focusing on the club they supposedly support.
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 11:19:24 pm
I see the new Manc shout since Sunday is that "Anfield pumps chants out through the PA system". Seeing it everywhere on comment section etc. It's their new "inhalers" and other ridiculous things they make up about Liverpool and report it as fact absolutely everywhere instead of focusing on the club they supposedly support.

Maybe we should start pumping medication through the PA...
no klopp has kicked off at the fans behind him loads of times
People think it's small time but I love that type of atmosphere in the massive games when we're getting on the opposition every touch. Klopp knows how important a win against Arsenal could be and he is definitely trying to whip the crowd up for a raucous atmosphere. Arsenal will be a very confident team and we need the fans to beat them down a bit and lift up our lads for a special night.
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 11:19:24 pm
I see the new Manc shout since Sunday is that "Anfield pumps chants out through the PA system". Seeing it everywhere on comment section etc. It's their new "inhalers" and other ridiculous things they make up about Liverpool and report it as fact absolutely everywhere instead of focusing on the club they supposedly support.
That's not new. They've been spouting that utter nonsense for quite a while now.  ::)

Ironically, a couple of years ago I heard it said that this is exactly what they do at Old Trafford to boost the abysmal 'atmosphere'.
Quote from: Son of Mary on Today at 12:14:12 am
That's not new. They've been spouting that utter nonsense for quite a while now.  ::)

Ironically, a couple of years ago I heard it said that this is exactly what they do at Old Trafford to boost the abysmal 'atmosphere'.

They have to type something with all those extra fingers
Quote from: Son of Mary on Today at 12:14:12 am
That's not new. They've been spouting that utter nonsense for quite a while now.  ::)

Ironically, a couple of years ago I heard it said that this is exactly what they do at Old Trafford to boost the abysmal 'atmosphere'.

Don't know about that but I was in the Stretford end one year for the Super League Grand Final and they had the (abysmal) words to their shit songs plastered all over the walls and notices basically begging the scruffs to generate an atmosphere
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 04:43:07 pm
Anfield needs more young Scousers in it...simple as that...

The club tried to do that by offering hundreds of £9 local tickets, only for many to be touted to tourists for hundreds of quid.
In the pissed up slurred words of a certain chef from Norwich: We need a twelfth man here, where are you? Lets be avin you!
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 11:19:24 pm
I see the new Manc shout since Sunday is that "Anfield pumps chants out through the PA system". Seeing it everywhere on comment section etc. It's their new "inhalers" and other ridiculous things they make up about Liverpool and report it as fact absolutely everywhere instead of focusing on the club they supposedly support.

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZGeNhvS8k/

Must be his first match, bless him.
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on Yesterday at 04:34:28 pm
** Paging Mr. Russ Abbot. Repeat: Paging Mr. Russ Abbott. Could Mr. Russ Abbott please make his way to Anfield **
Dreadful.  ;-)
I don't actually think the atmosphere was bad on Wednesday at all. I'm always in the 300's in the KOP so it's hard to get a feeling of what the ground sounds like from the other stands but Sunday was definitely worse.

I've been going to Anfield regularly now for 20 years and my first game was 30 years ago. I can't honestly remember a game that where the atmosphere was 'great' throughout, without us scoring in the first half. When we think of the big European nights or big rival games, there's early goals, there's drama, maybe a red card, there's comebacks, there's build up and importantly there are goals.

The UTD game was absolutely shite to watch. The atmosphere in the first 15 minutes was great - the fans were singing at least 15 minutes before kickoff too. But that excitement and anticipation for a 'big game & big performance' quickly turned to frustration at the lack of quality in the final 3rd and the thought of missed opportunity to extend a lead against City & go back to the top of the league.

Score a goal and the fuckin roof would have gone off, I can assure you. That's not saying that we only sing when we're winning, but there's no arguing that goals create atmosphere & poor passes, missed opportunities & fear of loss play a big factor in the outcome of what we experience in the stands.

Look back on this thread at the start and we had the same discussions 10-15 years:

'We have too may old STH's who dont sing like they used to'
'We dont have enough local lads'
'There's too many tourists'
'The stewards dont let us stand up'
etc etc

And yet, we've had hundreds of games/nights like Barcelona, Dortmund, Chelsea, City, UTD, Roma, Arsenal, etc where Anfield was absolutely rocking & I have no doubt we'll have them again this season.

FWIW, my idea would be section off the 100's section of the KOP and have that open to under 25 year old supporters only. You'll need ID to get in to ensure nobody outside of that demographic is in there - cap the ticket price at £10 and watch what happens. Relocate the STH's in those sections to any part of the ground they want at the same price as they have now. Having local £9 tickets in U9 of the upper Main Stand where young locals have no influence whatsoever on the atmosphere is pointless.

The powers that be need to decide what they want - you cant promote 'atmosphere' and ask fans to 'be on their toes' whilst also handing out leaflets reminding people to sit down. You cant have it both ways.
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 08:50:20 am
I don't actually think the atmosphere was bad on Wednesday at all. I'm always in the 300's in the KOP so it's hard to get a feeling of what the ground sounds like from the other stands but Sunday was definitely worse.

I've been going to Anfield regularly now for 20 years and my first game was 30 years ago. I can't honestly remember a game that where the atmosphere was 'great' throughout, without us scoring in the first half. When we think of the big European nights or big rival games, there's early goals, there's drama, maybe a red card, there's comebacks, there's build up and importantly there are goals.

The UTD game was absolutely shite to watch. The atmosphere in the first 15 minutes was great - the fans were singing at least 15 minutes before kickoff too. But that excitement and anticipation for a 'big game & big performance' quickly turned to frustration at the lack of quality in the final 3rd and the thought of missed opportunity to extend a lead against City & go back to the top of the league.

Score a goal and the fuckin roof would have gone off, I can assure you. That's not saying that we only sing when we're winning, but there's no arguing that goals create atmosphere & poor passes, missed opportunities & fear of loss play a big factor in the outcome of what we experience in the stands.

Look back on this thread at the start and we had the same discussions 10-15 years:

'We have too may old STH's who dont sing like they used to'
'We dont have enough local lads'
'There's too many tourists'
'The stewards dont let us stand up'
etc etc

And yet, we've had hundreds of games/nights like Barcelona, Dortmund, Chelsea, City, UTD, Roma, Arsenal, etc where Anfield was absolutely rocking & I have no doubt we'll have them again this season.

FWIW, my idea would be section off the 100's section of the KOP and have that open to under 25 year old supporters only. You'll need ID to get in to ensure nobody outside of that demographic is in there - cap the ticket price at £10 and watch what happens. Relocate the STH's in those sections to any part of the ground they want at the same price as they have now. Having local £9 tickets in U9 of the upper Main Stand where young locals have no influence whatsoever on the atmosphere is pointless.

The powers that be need to decide what they want - you cant promote 'atmosphere' and ask fans to 'be on their toes' whilst also handing out leaflets reminding people to sit down. You cant have it both ways.
Of course, the atmosphere will be better when we're winning. The United game wasn't bad for what was effectively a drab 0-0.

Fans react to what's going on but like I said earlier, there was a bit of arrogance going into that game.

For example,  was the Arsenal game last season a good atmosphere before Xhaka got into a scuffle???
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:12:21 am
Of course, the atmosphere will be better when we're winning. The United game wasn't bad for what was effectively a drab 0-0.

Fans react to what's going on but like I said earlier, there was a bit of arrogance going into that game.

Perhaps. But I go to Anfield expecting to win every game.
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 09:24:48 am
Perhaps. But I go to Anfield expecting to win every game.
But some went into it expecting a cricket score. That's a lot different from expecting a win because there is less patience if we don't score early.
I have zero problem with fans from far and wide attending the game. We are one of the biggest clubs on the planet, if you want a closed shop of locals then youd have to accept a reduced level of football that would likely come with that.

That said, every time Im at Anfield, I join in every song. When I was younger, if I didnt know the words to one Id heard Id remember a few words to it and then try and find the lyrics on our old slow dial up internet when I got back home. In an ideal world everyone would do that but it doesnt make them any less of a valuable fan.

There was one game a couple of years ago that I was in one of the main stand upper tier areas. I joined in everything the Kop was singing on my own for a while and then people gradually started joining me and it spread to other areas. Sometimes it can just take a bit of perseverance if you have a ticket in a quieter area! 
Eh Jurgen. Speak to your bosses not the fans. They control it. If you want support you need a few of the naughty kids about - you know the ones from school who give everything a bit of an edge  -the sort that might sneak a pyro in. Your bosses don't want them so you've got what you've got. However you sell people a dream of what we had and it's catching you up. Or caught. I'll go with caught. It's never coming back either in the next 10-15 years it won't change. It might if it all implodes but otherwise no. Got what you've got now.

Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:12:21 am
Of course, the atmosphere will be better when we're winning. The United game wasn't bad for what was effectively a drab 0-0.

Fans react to what's going on but like I said earlier, there was a bit of arrogance going into that game.

For example,  was the Arsenal game last season a good atmosphere before Xhaka got into a scuffle???
All true. It's not all about goals and United did what Mourinho's teams often do - they quietened the crowd. They made no real attempt to attack, wasted time from the get-go, hit the deck whenever they could and generally disrupted the match. They frustrated the team and they frustrated the fans and we fell for it.
Quote from: bradders1011 on December 20, 2023, 09:30:19 pm
Was the home end just singing "You're not singing any more?"

That shit started in the main, I was in U2 and when it started I was looking round wondering if I'd been transported to league 2. Funny though, cos the c*nts who joined in on that were quiet for most of the game.

There was a post mentioning flag days, reckon we should try and bring them back, encourage people to get in early and build the atmosphere. Wasn't there a thing with cheap(er?) pints before the KO to get people in early.
Quote from: davidsteventon on Today at 09:46:49 am
Eh Jurgen. Speak to your bosses not the fans. They control it. If you want support you need a few of the naughty kids about - you know the ones from school who give everything a bit of an edge  -the sort that might sneak a pyro in. Your bosses don't want them so you've got what you've got. However you sell people a dream of what we had and it's catching you up. Or caught. I'll go with caught. It's never coming back either in the next 10-15 years it won't change. It might if it all implodes but otherwise no. Got what you've got now.

This. Hundreds of pounds to bring a family to a match and all you are left with is day trippers and well off middle and upper class fans but sure at least the sales in the superstore are good.
Quote from: davidsteventon on Today at 09:46:49 am
Eh Jurgen. Speak to your bosses not the fans. They control it. If you want support you need a few of the naughty kids about - you know the ones from school who give everything a bit of an edge  -the sort that might sneak a pyro in. Your bosses don't want them so you've got what you've got. However you sell people a dream of what we had and it's catching you up. Or caught. I'll go with caught. It's never coming back either in the next 10-15 years it won't change. It might if it all implodes but otherwise no. Got what you've got now.



This! Well said.  Aren't we supposed to have supporters representatives who raise these issues with the club?
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 10:15:24 am
That shit started in the main, I was in U2 and when it started I was looking round wondering if I'd been transported to league 2. Funny though, cos the c*nts who joined in on that were quiet for most of the game.

There was a post mentioning flag days, reckon we should try and bring them back, encourage people to get in early and build the atmosphere. Wasn't there a thing with cheap(er?) pints before the KO to get people in early.

I mentioned the flag days, they used to throw up thousands of leaflets calling for a flag day on the kop for the next game, at the moment we have the same amount of flags every game, where as back then everyone or should I say most made an effort, theres 0 excuse for not even having a scarf up on the kop,  I used to be really sad I used to collect the leaflets and stick them on the rear window
Of my shitty old Astra, Saturday everyone try and bring at least a scarf get the kop covered in colour not the same and may I say brilliant few that people bring everyone have a bloody go. Watch the last game on the kop video on YouTube I was bang in the middle that day (shit result) but the kop look unreal and the scarey thing was the police were confiscating flag poles on entry that day but it still looked amazing, lets get the whole kop covered in flags and scarves.
Klopp's comments were a call to arms, placed strategically in a press conference. He knows it'll be misconstrued - like nearly everything he talk abouts. But it's had huge traction and may well be seen as a stroke of genius come 7:30 on Saturday evening.

10,000 of these in the Kop, u21's only, first come first served, open at 1.30.

(It's a 90's pic so ignore the prices  ;))

4,000 empty seats on Wednesday night going by the attendance reported, I could certainly see lots in the upper Anfield Road and there were some in the main stand where I was. Why are these not going on general sale?

That could be 4,000 more local fans in the stadium for the game.
As people have said a number of times, there are numerous reasons why the atmosphere is not what it used to be. The Club, and the game itself, plays a big part though. It's not all down to the fans. The club have sanitised the ground so much now. Games are more like school trips these days. Do this, don't do that. Sit here, don't sit there. Pipe down over there.

The irony being the club actively trade off the reputation of the Kop. It's a selling point when attracting fans to hospitality packages. The manager wants raw emotion and support, yet the ground is set up to stifle the very thing he wants. Passionate singers are scattered all over the place, isolated, rather than sat together giving it loads.

One way or another, the Kop needs sorting out. The club and fan groups need to get together and work something out. The right people are there. No doubt about it. But they need to be together.

Flag days? They are definitely welcome. Maybe we need more of them. But it's a nod to just how much fan culture has changed, because we never used to have to be asked to bring a flag. We took them anyway. It was what we did.
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 07:55:39 am
Don't know about that but I was in the Stretford end one year for the Super League Grand Final and they had the (abysmal) words to their shit songs plastered all over the walls and notices basically begging the scruffs to generate an atmosphere
I've no idea of the truth of it. I just remember it being mentioned somewhere that they use their PA system to amplify their crowd. I wish I could remember where I read that now. It was the first time I'd ever heard anything like that about a football stadium.

Not too long afterwards I started seeing Mancs lying about us supposedly doing it at Anfield. Particularly on YouTube videos of their lot at Anfield. Maybe they get confused because George starts YNWA off through the PA before we take over?



Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 11:46:19 am
4,000 empty seats on Wednesday night going by the attendance reported, I could certainly see lots in the upper Anfield Road and there were some in the main stand where I was. Why are these not going on general sale?

That could be 4,000 more local fans in the stadium for the game.

I thought the attendance was just over 57k which is full
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 10:50:30 am
This. Hundreds of pounds to bring a family to a match and all you are left with is day trippers and well off middle and upper class fans but sure at least the sales in the superstore are good.

My dad bought me my first season ticket for the Anfield Road End in 1967. He was only a factory worker but he could afford the £4.40 (each) for my ticket and his; 21 games (and Central League). If the cost had risen with inflation the same tickets today would cost arond £70. Of course my original ticket was standing, but the thing is an ordinary bloke could afford a season ticket for himselfand his lad without too much worry. Today the cheapest package would be £864. Football is being turned into a pastime aimed at the more wealthy, who probably don't see the game in the same way as local working class or less wealthy people do. For me and my family, supporting the Club and going to the match was something that was a very important part of our lives not a hobby, a nice day out or something to brag about on social media. Today my whole extended family has two Main Stand season tickets which we share and discuss every season if we can renew. I dispair sitting amongst people who are there simply to tick off from a 'to do' list, or those who get tickets from whatever source and seem completely uninterested in play, never mind singing or adding vocal support. I don't have a solution given that LFC can't divorce itself from footbal economics and the ever rising costs of transfers, wages and facilities, and whilst I sympathise with Jurgen's plea, Liverpool's reputation for atmosphere/support originated from a local, young and passionate set of supporters with equally committed families behind them. How you get that back is probably impossible today.
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 12:08:47 pm
I thought the attendance was just over 57k which is full
Yep. Attendance was 57,332. A club record for an all seater Anfield. The empty seats were the ARE hospitality section which is not yet finished to a standard where tickets can be sold.
