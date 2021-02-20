I don't actually think the atmosphere was bad on Wednesday at all. I'm always in the 300's in the KOP so it's hard to get a feeling of what the ground sounds like from the other stands but Sunday was definitely worse.



I've been going to Anfield regularly now for 20 years and my first game was 30 years ago. I can't honestly remember a game that where the atmosphere was 'great' throughout, without us scoring in the first half. When we think of the big European nights or big rival games, there's early goals, there's drama, maybe a red card, there's comebacks, there's build up and importantly there are goals.



The UTD game was absolutely shite to watch. The atmosphere in the first 15 minutes was great - the fans were singing at least 15 minutes before kickoff too. But that excitement and anticipation for a 'big game & big performance' quickly turned to frustration at the lack of quality in the final 3rd and the thought of missed opportunity to extend a lead against City & go back to the top of the league.



Score a goal and the fuckin roof would have gone off, I can assure you. That's not saying that we only sing when we're winning, but there's no arguing that goals create atmosphere & poor passes, missed opportunities & fear of loss play a big factor in the outcome of what we experience in the stands.



Look back on this thread at the start and we had the same discussions 10-15 years:



'We have too may old STH's who dont sing like they used to'

'We dont have enough local lads'

'There's too many tourists'

'The stewards dont let us stand up'

etc etc



And yet, we've had hundreds of games/nights like Barcelona, Dortmund, Chelsea, City, UTD, Roma, Arsenal, etc where Anfield was absolutely rocking & I have no doubt we'll have them again this season.



FWIW, my idea would be section off the 100's section of the KOP and have that open to under 25 year old supporters only. You'll need ID to get in to ensure nobody outside of that demographic is in there - cap the ticket price at £10 and watch what happens. Relocate the STH's in those sections to any part of the ground they want at the same price as they have now. Having local £9 tickets in U9 of the upper Main Stand where young locals have no influence whatsoever on the atmosphere is pointless.



The powers that be need to decide what they want - you cant promote 'atmosphere' and ask fans to 'be on their toes' whilst also handing out leaflets reminding people to sit down. You cant have it both ways.