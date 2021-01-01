Not aimed at you personally mate but honestly who give a fucking shite what opposition fans do or say?? Theyve been mocking the dead for years I couldnt give a monkeys if they repeat what Klopp has said, which he was absolutely fucking spot on with by the way.
Just cant stand some modern day fans now bleating on about banter and rival digs. If some are giving a shit what a desperate, knuckle dragging, fucking mutant from Manchester says they need a break.
Klopp will face backlash such as in here about the club pushing back on standing etc but that along with half an halfs, wools, tourists etc etc etc is all just excuses to me.
Some games back in the glory years where dead as fuck, it happens, but not usually in big games like last week. Just felt to me like an entitled bunch expecting a thrashing and sitting like miso twats when it didnt happen.
Klopp is spot on though if you cant get up for cheering them on for at least a little bit then dont turn up.
No, that's fair. I'm not disagreeing with what Klopp has said, and I agree he's thinking about the game on Sunday when he said it.