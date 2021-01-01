« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 348 349 350 351 352 [353]   Go Down

Author Topic: Atmosphere at Anfield  (Read 1636998 times)

Online AllyouneedisRush

  • One leg, musical nostrils, itchy crotch. Is actually Louis Walsh.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,087
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14080 on: Today at 08:33:27 pm »
Quote from: Andy Murrays Christmas Jumper on Today at 01:40:26 pm
Not aimed at you personally mate but honestly who give a fucking shite what opposition fans do or say?? Theyve been mocking the dead for years I couldnt give a monkeys if they repeat what Klopp has said, which he was absolutely fucking spot on with by the way.

Just cant stand some modern day fans now bleating on about banter and rival digs. If some are giving a shit what a desperate, knuckle dragging, fucking mutant from Manchester says they need a break.

Klopp will face backlash such as in here about the club pushing back on standing etc but that along with half an halfs, wools, tourists etc etc etc is all just excuses to me.

Some games back in the glory years where dead as fuck, it happens, but not usually in big games like last week. Just felt to me like an entitled bunch expecting a thrashing and sitting like miso twats when it didnt happen.

Klopp is spot on though if you cant get up for cheering them on for at least a little bit then dont turn up.


No, that's fair.  I'm not disagreeing with what Klopp has said, and I agree he's thinking about the game on Sunday when he said it.

Logged
Justice 97 - YNWA

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,696
  • @tharris113
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #14081 on: Today at 08:56:12 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:27:13 pm
It's not even about singing, it's the roar of the crowd that makes Anfield what it is (on a good night). A sudden loud verse of something helps with the effect. And it might only need to be loud for 10 minutes to effect the game properly, like Fulham the other week. Less is often more when done right, a lot of English fans just chant absolute shite through the game and it has no effect on the match. Of course for a really big game, like a CL semi final, then the noise is more constant but they're the special occasions, and it's the general noise levels rather than a choir practice like Old Trafford.

United might sing more but their crowd hardly effect the game with their inane chanting - most of it about us.
I agree but that does happen. The reason it was quiet on Sunday was because fuck all was happening most of the game.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads
Pages: 1 ... 348 349 350 351 352 [353]   Go Up
« previous next »
 