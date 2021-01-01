Not aimed at you personally mate but honestly who give a fucking shite what opposition fans do or say?? Theyve been mocking the dead for years I couldnt give a monkeys if they repeat what Klopp has said, which he was absolutely fucking spot on with by the way.



Just cant stand some modern day fans now bleating on about banter and rival digs. If some are giving a shit what a desperate, knuckle dragging, fucking mutant from Manchester says they need a break.



Klopp will face backlash such as in here about the club pushing back on standing etc but that along with half an halfs, wools, tourists etc etc etc is all just excuses to me.



Some games back in the glory years where dead as fuck, it happens, but not usually in big games like last week. Just felt to me like an entitled bunch expecting a thrashing and sitting like miso twats when it didnt happen.



Klopp is spot on though if you cant get up for cheering them on for at least a little bit then dont turn up.





No, that's fair. I'm not disagreeing with what Klopp has said, and I agree he's thinking about the game on Sunday when he said it.