Atmosphere at Anfield

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Today at 12:57:50 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 12:35:07 pm

Not quite sure what the fuck Jurgen was thinking there after a 5-1 win.   If he was referring to the Manc game, I stand corrected, but last night was a nice atmosphere and the crowd was up for it before and after we scored.

He deffo had a little go at the bit of crowd that sits just behind him at one point in the first half last night, you could see him gesticulating at them and saying something.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Today at 01:20:02 pm
Quote from: grinchgriffin73 on Today at 12:57:50 pm
He deffo had a little go at the bit of crowd that sits just behind him at one point in the first half last night, you could see him gesticulating at them and saying something.

It was two aul fellas in the main stand arguing over who had more of the blanket.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Today at 01:25:34 pm
I cant see the atmosphere every returning to what is was a few years ago. The British football landscape has changed. Nowadays a person will Liverpool are playing arsenal around Xmas time while they are visiting the uk.They will go on whatever website and buy a ticket. They can then tell their mates Ive been to anfield and they are football fans not Liverpool fans. Plus the touting situation is worse abroad as its legal. Nothing stops someone going middle/far east setting up a company and selling lfc tickets for whatever price including a hotel.The buyers will think its a bargain compared to American pricing so they will pay that. Out of the 61k odd when Annie Road is done. Less than half are regular match goers, even less go every game.
