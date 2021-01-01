I cant see the atmosphere every returning to what is was a few years ago. The British football landscape has changed. Nowadays a person will Liverpool are playing arsenal around Xmas time while they are visiting the uk.They will go on whatever website and buy a ticket. They can then tell their mates Ive been to anfield and they are football fans not Liverpool fans. Plus the touting situation is worse abroad as its legal. Nothing stops someone going middle/far east setting up a company and selling lfc tickets for whatever price including a hotel.The buyers will think its a bargain compared to American pricing so they will pay that. Out of the 61k odd when Annie Road is done. Less than half are regular match goers, even less go every game.