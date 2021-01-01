Was in SKD Lower last night and although I thought it wasnt that bad around me on the whole, when it was apparent that we were comfortable, it did drop off aside from a few of us that still sang. Not the best effort however.



Said elsewhere but I will make an observation about the daytrippeers last night - there were thousands of them. Really noticed that there was a lot there that didnt engage in talking about the game, didnt know about the buses, quite a few young kids (good news of course), etc but had so many around me taking videos and on their phones during the game as well that obviously had not been at the ground much before, so I can totally get why it was that bad.



Seeing the loss of atmosphere being blamed on corporates, the new stand and generally out of towners and half and half scarf wearers on this thread but the reality is far more deep rooted. Against Utd in Saturday the atmosphere was brilliant for the first 15 minutes but then died a death and rightly so got slaughtered in the media. But lets look at the Kop. Can you blame the quietness and lack of atmosphere on corporates? No, we dont have any in the Kop. Can you blame the new stand? No again. The kop leads the other stands follow and join in.



Agree on all points here. I suspect if the game had been closer - like he Leicester game a couple of seasons back - then it would have been noisier.There were lots of newbies and kiddies in the Main Stand and they were quiet.Agree with this too. I started my match going in the early 70s standing in the Paddock (it felt a bit less intimidating for a young girl). I then moved to standing in the Anny Road before "graduating" to the Kop. During all those years it was the Kop that drove the singing and the atmosphere. If it was quiet it was because the Kop was quiet and it's no different these days so the constant blaming of people in the SKD and Main Stand for poor atmosphere is nonsense. I don't think there's a single reason for it. There will be some who, for reasons of age or medical conditions, no longer feel able to stand and sing for 90 minutes but younger people offer no guarantees. Too many fans these days fall into the instant gratification category - writing players off and moaning if they're not world beaters from day 1. I think the fact that games are all ticket has made a big difference. Fans used to get in much earlier and for a big games against the likes of Leeds United the gates could be locked an hour and a half before kick-off. With nowt else to do then the singing got going. It's happened on occasions in modern times. In 2005 for the Chelsea CL semi, the ground was full before the players came out to warm up and the atmosphere was already fever pitch; at kick-off it was off the scale. When we played Newcy in the Prem and there was a floodlight problem, kick-off got delayed late on and so the fans amused themselves by singing. By the time the game started, it was buzzing inside Anfield. It's almost as if the fans need a warm up as much as the players.