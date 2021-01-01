« previous next »
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #14000 on: Today at 10:06:12 am
Queue up and pay at the friggin' gate....Bollox to tickets
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #14001 on: Today at 10:08:11 am
Would it be an idea to have a couple of drummers in to kickstart a song or two at various times in the match? Kind of like what we see from European clubs, only not a continuous onslaught like they do. It might get the tourists going as they are probably used to it in their respective countries. There may not be many songs that would need continuous drumming but it could be handy just keeping a beat going?
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #14002 on: Today at 10:12:10 am
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 01:31:52 am
Please can we stop playing Thunderstruck, It's cool every now and then but every single game is getting really tedious

What happened to them playing Allez Allez Allez as the team was waiting in the tunnel! That was amazing!

Yeah definitely agree with this. The away fans are belting out their chants at this stage and that shite is just playing loud as fuck. Allez or fields of Anfield Road should be played there and then turned down as the fans get going with it.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #14003 on: Today at 10:12:23 am
Quote from: Sven cops off at the chrimbo doo on Today at 10:08:11 am
Would it be an idea to have a couple of drummers in to kickstart a song or two at various times in the match? Kind of like what we see from European clubs, only not a continuous onslaught like they do. It might get the tourists going as they are probably used to it in their respective countries. There may not be many songs that would need continuous drumming but it could be handy just keeping a beat going?


No
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #14004 on: Today at 10:12:52 am
Quote from: Sven cops off at the chrimbo doo on Today at 10:08:11 am
Would it be an idea to have a couple of drummers in to kickstart a song or two at various times in the match? Kind of like what we see from European clubs, only not a continuous onslaught like they do. It might get the tourists going as they are probably used to it in their respective countries. There may not be many songs that would need continuous drumming but it could be handy just keeping a beat going?
I think theyd quite quickly have their drums inserted somewhere, sideways.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #14005 on: Today at 10:13:53 am
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 08:11:37 am
Was in SKD Lower last night and although I thought it wasnt that bad around me on the whole, when it was apparent that we were comfortable, it did drop off aside from a few of us that still sang. Not the best effort however.

Said elsewhere but I will make an observation about the daytrippeers last night - there were thousands of them. Really noticed that there was a lot there that didnt engage in talking about the game, didnt know about the buses, quite a few young kids (good news of course), etc but had so many around me taking videos and on their phones during the game as well that obviously had not been at the ground much before, so I can totally get why it was that bad.
Agree on all points here. I suspect if the game had been closer - like he Leicester game a couple of seasons back - then it would have been noisier.

There were lots of newbies and kiddies in the Main Stand and they were quiet.

Quote from: reddazforever on Yesterday at 07:57:58 am
Seeing the loss of atmosphere being blamed on corporates, the new stand and generally out of towners and half and half scarf wearers on this thread but the reality is far more deep rooted. Against Utd in Saturday the atmosphere was brilliant for the first 15 minutes but then died a death and rightly so got slaughtered in the media. But lets look at the Kop. Can you blame the quietness and lack of atmosphere on corporates? No, we dont have any in the Kop. Can you blame the new stand? No again. The kop leads the other stands follow and join in.
Agree with this too. I started my match going in the early 70s standing in the Paddock (it felt a bit less intimidating for a young girl). I then moved to standing in the Anny Road before "graduating" to the Kop. During all those years it was the Kop that drove the singing and the atmosphere. If it was quiet it was because the Kop was quiet and it's no different these days so the constant blaming of people in the SKD and Main Stand for poor atmosphere is nonsense. I don't think there's a single reason for it. There will be some who, for reasons of age or medical conditions, no longer feel able to stand and sing for 90 minutes but younger people offer no guarantees. Too many fans these days fall into the instant gratification category - writing players off and moaning if they're not world beaters from day 1. I think the fact that games are all ticket has made a big difference. Fans used to get in much earlier and for a big games against the likes of Leeds United the gates could be locked an hour and a half before kick-off. With nowt else to do then the singing got going. It's happened on occasions in modern times. In 2005 for the Chelsea CL semi, the ground was full before the players came out to warm up and the atmosphere was already fever pitch; at kick-off it was off the scale. When we played Newcy in the Prem and there was a floodlight problem, kick-off got delayed late on and so the fans amused themselves by singing. By the time the game started, it was buzzing inside Anfield. It's almost as if the fans need a warm up as much as the players.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #14006 on: Today at 10:14:23 am
The atmosphere has been steadily worsening for a number of years now, but the NFC rollout has completely accelerated it. You're always going to get touts - people who treat ticket hoarding and re-selling at a massive mark-up almost like a full time job. Now with the introduction of NFC, it's essentially created a vacuum for anybody, anywhere in the country (or even world), to become a part time tout with minimal effort. You no longer need to hang about in boozer by the ground anymore, passing cards back and forth. You can be sat on your couch in Dublin, Yorkshire or London purchasing tickets and forwarding them on for a mark-up without even having to leave the house.

The amount of ticket pages popping up on Twitter is ridiculous, since people have cottoned on to the fact there's a load of useful idiots on the internet that are willing to essentially build up your credits or purchase a touted ticket without you barely having to lift a finger - This has all now contributed to a culture where people will buy tickets to pretty much any game knowing full well that they won't have any issues shifting them on if they can't be arsed going. Creating a new generation of e-touts & e-"regulars", who have tickets to every game but very rarely go themselves unless it's a fashionable fixture.



Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #14007 on: Today at 10:18:42 am
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Today at 09:53:16 am
He is clearly talking about match day hospitality tickets mate.

But they aren't real tickets - they are just some Disneyland shite.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #14008 on: Today at 10:18:48 am
Quote from: upthereds1993 on Today at 10:14:23 am
The atmosphere has been steadily worsening for a number of years now, but the NFC rollout has completely accelerated it. You're always going to get touts - people who treat ticket hoarding and re-selling at a massive mark-up almost like a full time job. Now with the introduction of NFC, it's essentially created a vacuum for anybody, anywhere in the country (or even world), to become a part time tout with minimal effort. You no longer need to hang about in boozer by the ground anymore, passing cards back and forth. You can be sat on your couch in Dublin, Yorkshire or London purchasing tickets and forwarding them on for a mark-up without even having to leave the house.

The amount of ticket pages popping up on Twitter is ridiculous, since people have cottoned on to the fact there's a load of useful idiots on the internet that are willing to essentially build up your credits or purchase a touted ticket without you barely having to lift a finger - This has all now contributed to a culture where people will buy tickets to pretty much any game knowing full well that they won't have any issues shifting them on if they can't be arsed going. Creating a new generation of e-touts & e-"regulars", who have tickets to every game but very rarely go themselves unless it's a fashionable fixture.
Yep. Perfectly explained.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #14009 on: Today at 10:19:25 am
Where were the steawards issuing these yellow cards?
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Reply #14010 on: Today at 10:21:35 am
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 10:19:25 am
Where were the steawards issuing these yellow cards?

A few of them were going to VAR so don't think many did get issued in the end.
