The atmosphere has been steadily worsening for a number of years now, but the NFC rollout has completely accelerated it. You're always going to get touts - people who treat ticket hoarding and re-selling at a massive mark-up almost like a full time job. Now with the introduction of NFC, it's essentially created a vacuum for anybody, anywhere in the country (or even world), to become a part time tout with minimal effort. You no longer need to hang about in boozer by the ground anymore, passing cards back and forth. You can be sat on your couch in Dublin, Yorkshire or London purchasing tickets and forwarding them on for a mark-up without even having to leave the house.
The amount of ticket pages popping up on Twitter is ridiculous, since people have cottoned on to the fact there's a load of useful idiots on the internet that are willing to essentially build up your credits or purchase a touted ticket without you barely having to lift a finger - This has all now contributed to a culture where people will buy tickets to pretty much any game knowing full well that they won't have any issues shifting them on if they can't be arsed going. Creating a new generation of e-touts & e-"regulars", who have tickets to every game but very rarely go themselves unless it's a fashionable fixture.