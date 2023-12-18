« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 344 345 346 347 348 [349]   Go Down

Author Topic: Atmosphere at Anfield  (Read 1631478 times)

Online Mouldy Christmas cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,683
  • Seis Veces
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13920 on: Yesterday at 01:24:21 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 01:03:56 pm
I think I heard somewhere its 1,000 new season tickets and 3,000 new general admission tickets for Members. So does that mean another 3,000 to half n half wearers? If this is the case, then its a huge opportunity lost. More should have gone to people who have been waiting the longest for a ST. This in turn would free up more seats for members and give loyal fans the chance to get to more games.

How does someone with a half n half scarf on their first visit get into the ground ahead of someone on the waiting list half their life or a member who goes to half the games but desperately wants to go to more? How does it make those fans feel watching someone sitting filming the game with a Man United scarf round their neck? (albeit only half of it, its still there!)

If were just creating more and more package tours for tourists who want to visit once in their lifetime when theyre over on holiday, then loyal supporters are very quickly going to become disillusioned when they cant get a ticket. At that point, were in big trouble. I know this is not a new issue, but the new stand opening should have been a new conversation with fan groups and the club about the direction were heading. Maybe it has been, if so does anyone know the outcome?

Honestly, I couldnt really care less about the atmosphere. It is what it is on any given day. It masks the real issue. Id rather have someone in the ground (and I dont care where they come from before someone accuses me of that) who merits being there who goes regularly but doesnt sing over a half n half wearer who sings their head off the one time they go.

Absolutely. Can't imagine anything serious happened but there should have been some initiative shown by the fans to get in contact with the club, because it was never going to happen the other way round. The owners will be delighted with thousands more corporate hospitality seats, they'll be fucking raking it in. Looks like we've missed a glorious chance there. In an ideal world it'd be a ground without hospitality, it never existed when we were younger, but that's how it is now. I was hoping they'd view the Main Stand as the corporate one, unfortunately it looks like they've gone all in for it in the Anfield Road end now too, imagine telling someone that in the 70s or 80s!

1000 new season tickets is a disgrace by the way.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,281
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13921 on: Yesterday at 01:30:19 pm »
End of the day, you can write eloquently about the traditions of supporting the Reds at Anfield (and Scouse Neapolitan does exactly that, I love his posts) but the thousands of regulars already know all that. So who is the audience? The ones who go once on a corporate? Well theyre not going to be there next week or the week after that are they. So whats the point in educating them? We need some corporates I get that. Revenue etc. but its getting out of hand.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,204
  • The first five yards........
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13922 on: Yesterday at 01:41:11 pm »
The problem is that everyone is arguing from a level of ignorance. We just don't know enough. A few examples:

We don't know how many people wear half-and-halves. Reading back through this thread it sometimes feels as if it's thousands. But that doesn't sound right.

Nor do we know if the half-and-halves sing more or less than the hardened regular. Perhaps they sing more. After all part of the 'experience of Anfield' is to join in the famous singing. And of course if they do sing more, while wearing their half and half scarves (or indeed any scarf at all), what effect does that have on the hardened regular? A negative one maybe. Real fans, he may conclude, don't wear scarves....or sing. Only newbies do that. One way of demonstrating your integrity, after all, is to sit on your hands and grumble. Grumblers have "seen it all before", which is just another way of saying they are veterans and therefore 'real fans'.

Certainly the best bit of the ground for the cameras to zoom in on during YNWA is not the Kop. It's the corner of the Annie Road and the Kemlyn. That's the reddest part. That's where the tourists are.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline scouse neapolitan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,156
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13923 on: Yesterday at 01:46:16 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 01:03:56 pm
I think I heard somewhere its 1,000 new season tickets and 3,000 new general admission tickets for Members. So does that mean another 3,000 to half n half wearers? If this is the case, then its a huge opportunity lost. More should have gone to people who have been waiting the longest for a ST. This in turn would free up more seats for members and give loyal fans the chance to get to more games.

How does someone with a half n half scarf on their first visit get into the ground ahead of someone on the waiting list half their life or a member who goes to half the games but desperately wants to go to more? How does it make those fans feel watching someone sitting filming the game with a Man United scarf round their neck? (albeit only half of it, its still there!)

If were just creating more and more package tours for tourists who want to visit once in their lifetime when theyre over on holiday, then loyal supporters are very quickly going to become disillusioned when they cant get a ticket. At that point, were in big trouble. I know this is not a new issue, but the new stand opening should have been a new conversation with fan groups and the club about the direction were heading. Maybe it has been, if so does anyone know the outcome?

Honestly, I couldnt really care less about the atmosphere. It is what it is on any given day. It masks the real issue. Id rather have someone in the ground (and I dont care where they come from before someone accuses me of that) who merits being there who goes regularly but doesnt sing over a half n half wearer who sings their head off the one time they go.


Thats more or less why I wrote what I did a few posts back. I no longer live in the city and even when I get home I can never get a ticket and end up sitting in the pub with the others. It doesnt help coming from a mainly  blue- nose family mind!
 Do I have any right to a fast-track ticket ? Just because I went to Coventrys and Derby Countys away on foggy evenings in the 1970s and stood on the Kop for freezing cold League Cup matches through the 70s and 80s?  Or that Im from the city ? Does that give me any right? Probably not if Im honest with myself.
I should probably just take my place in the pot with all the other LFC members or whatever the corporate word for it is. Maybe the half and half scarf wearers and people from other places round the world even deserve their tickets more than me. After all theyve got no sentimental attachment to follow a team from a city that isnt theirs and theyve probably spent big money on supporting our team. After all it was easy for me growing up near the ground in the 60s.
Then again , maybe you should have to sit an exam about the clubs history before you even get a sniff at a ticket?  Eg.
Q: Hum Larry Lloyds song from the 1970s...
All that myself and people of my generation can offer is to pass on an idea of what went on in the past and to inform. I dont want to say educate because that sounds pompous. And to remind people that nothing will be lost forever on the Kop. Our history runs through the revamped pillars. The atmosphere will always be there somewhere bubbling under the surface even on the quietest of 12.30 Saturday starts.
I definitely  think though  that these are the conversations that the club should be having with the supporters groups that represent us. Whether they do or not is a different kettle of fish.


Logged

Offline bossjon

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 21
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13924 on: Yesterday at 03:17:19 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on December 18, 2023, 08:25:11 pm

I used to think you could sort it out by making everything young and Scouse but Im not even sure that would work anymore. I cant be upset by it now, I think its beyond saving.

Still think the best and only way to save the atmosphere is to bring in more young and scouse (this is coming from an old swede).
Earmark 1000-2000 tickets in the Kop to people u-25 with an L-postcode. With the new stand we could easily free up many seats in the kop.
I think it is always good to be in the 300s, but we need more of those concentrated pockets of loud supporters.

You see at some away games groups of youths that bring a lot of noise, we need them concentrated on the Kop as well.

I just think it is laziness and lack of interest/knowledge from the club, not about money actually. It is such a small % of our revenue that comes from Anfield, and to bring in 2k cheaper tickets for locals would cost the club not even 1£ million a year.

Some other easily fixed things to do would be to bring the tourist tickets in the annie road/kemlyn to the upper stands as well.
George also needs to play YNWA all the way and loud, with the new stands it seems to be a mess every match now with people singing all over the place.

So there are some things that can easily be done and would improve the atmosphere a lot. But as stated earlier, it is also just to accept the way society goes it wont be the same as it was just even 15 years ago in terms of peoples attitudes (the argument against that would be that the atmosphere in many parts of Europe is improving).
Logged

Online reddazforever

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 284
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13925 on: Today at 07:57:58 am »
Seeing the loss of atmosphere being blamed on corporates, the new stand and generally out of towners and half and half scarf wearers on this thread but the reality is far more deep rooted. Against Utd in Saturday the atmosphere was brilliant for the first 15 minutes but then died a death and rightly so got slaughtered in the media. But lets look at the Kop. Can you blame the quietness and lack of atmosphere on corporates? No, we dont have any in the Kop. Can you blame the new stand? No again. The kop leads the other stands follow and join in. Were there too many half and half wearers in on Sunday? Agan no - very few from what I could see. The issue is simply that the kop is ageing. Ive been a Kop ST holder since the early 90s and am in 207. Am 52 years of age and physically fit but I look around and would guess most of the ST holders are probably older than me. The reality is when you get into your 40s/50s/60s your lungs just dont have the capacity to sing like they did when you were younger so you finish your songs earlier, dont hold the notes as high or as loud. The problem with the atmosphere at Anfield is the kop itself. It needs new blood from supporters in their teens, 20s and 30s. Personally Id ask the club to incentivise older ST holders to move to other parts of the ground - you probably need to replace 3-4,000. Sort that and youll sort the atmosphere for the kop and the rest of the ground will follow.
Logged
Proudest ever moment was in the Ataturk stadium - i'm sure the wife will understand!

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,247
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13926 on: Today at 08:12:17 am »
In an ideal world, the crowd would drive on the team regardless of what was happening on the pitch. But its not an ideal world and more often than not its the team that has to drive the crowd. Thats the case more often than not.
Logged

Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,891
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13927 on: Today at 09:10:30 am »
Quote from: bossjon on Yesterday at 03:17:19 pm
Still think the best and only way to save the atmosphere is to bring in more young and scouse (this is coming from an old swede).
Earmark 1000-2000 tickets in the Kop to people u-25 with an L-postcode. With the new stand we could easily free up many seats in the kop.
I think it is always good to be in the 300s, but we need more of those concentrated pockets of loud supporters.

You see at some away games groups of youths that bring a lot of noise, we need them concentrated on the Kop as well.

I just think it is laziness and lack of interest/knowledge from the club, not about money actually. It is such a small % of our revenue that comes from Anfield, and to bring in 2k cheaper tickets for locals would cost the club not even 1£ million a year.

Some other easily fixed things to do would be to bring the tourist tickets in the annie road/kemlyn to the upper stands as well.
George also needs to play YNWA all the way and loud, with the new stands it seems to be a mess every match now with people singing all over the place.

So there are some things that can easily be done and would improve the atmosphere a lot. But as stated earlier, it is also just to accept the way society goes it wont be the same as it was just even 15 years ago in terms of peoples attitudes (the argument against that would be that the atmosphere in many parts of Europe is improving).

You don't need an L postcode, you just need to be passionate. Yeah, I'm from Liverpool, but my kids live in an M postcode, but they sing and shout and scream when they are on the Kop with me.

What has fucked me off is my first game was 1975, regular for ages, one and off for a bit, then back to regular - went on the ST list 20 years ago as decided time I had one - didn't get a fucking sniff for the new Anny, even though my number is in the 3,000's - my lads are pissed off about it, the eldest turns 16 next summer and wanted to use my ST to go on his own, no chance I'll get one before I die at this fucking rate - if I had £5k to spare, he'd be going the game though.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,037
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13928 on: Today at 12:08:42 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 01:03:56 pm
I think I heard somewhere its 1,000 new season tickets and 3,000 new general admission tickets for Members. So does that mean another 3,000 to half n half wearers? If this is the case, then its a huge opportunity lost. More should have gone to people who have been waiting the longest for a ST. This in turn would free up more seats for members and give loyal fans the chance to get to more games.

How does someone with a half n half scarf on their first visit get into the ground ahead of someone on the waiting list half their life or a member who goes to half the games but desperately wants to go to more? How does it make those fans feel watching someone sitting filming the game with a Man United scarf round their neck? (albeit only half of it, its still there!)

If were just creating more and more package tours for tourists who want to visit once in their lifetime when theyre over on holiday, then loyal supporters are very quickly going to become disillusioned when they cant get a ticket. At that point, were in big trouble. I know this is not a new issue, but the new stand opening should have been a new conversation with fan groups and the club about the direction were heading. Maybe it has been, if so does anyone know the outcome?

Honestly, I couldnt really care less about the atmosphere. It is what it is on any given day. It masks the real issue. Id rather have someone in the ground (and I dont care where they come from before someone accuses me of that) who merits being there who goes regularly but doesnt sing over a half n half wearer who sings their head off the one time they go.

In terms of fairness and deserving it should be more season tickets. From an atmosphere point of view it doesn't do much though. People who've been waiting decades for a season ticket will already be pushing on a bit, which is fine but it's not getting younger lads in. It's like with Kop season tickets people who got those ST's in 1994 might have been 30 at the time, now they'll be 60. Point being, the crowd just gets older.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,891
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13929 on: Today at 01:44:31 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:08:42 pm
In terms of fairness and deserving it should be more season tickets. From an atmosphere point of view it doesn't do much though. People who've been waiting decades for a season ticket will already be pushing on a bit, which is fine but it's not getting younger lads in. It's like with Kop season tickets people who got those ST's in 1994 might have been 30 at the time, now they'll be 60. Point being, the crowd just gets older.

Age makes fuck all difference, I'm just turned 57, mates are similar ages, one is 61, we stand all game, sing all game. IF I'd have got my ST in the Anny Upper, I already had to seat picked in the Kop I was going to ask to transfer it to. The fella who starts the singing in 306 just in front of me has gotta be late 40's/early 50's now, he's being doing it for well over a decade and I doubt he'll stop. 50's and 60's isn't what it used to be. Plus, its our kids who use the tickets when we don't, well when mine are old enough seeing as you cannot go in unaccompanied U16 any more. And what the fuck is that all about? I was 12 when I went in the Kop on my own ffs
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline butchersdog

  • Scouse Tiger.....grrrr :)
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13930 on: Today at 02:39:45 pm »
Im not sure the locals vs OOT debate really speaks to the atmosphere problems.  Im of the view that as the national sport, football fans reflect society.. if there are a lot of whoppers attending our matches these days, for me thats symptomatic of a societal shift to whopper like attitudes and behaviour across the board.

If I completely ignore the atmosphere debate, I remain of the view that LFC, as a match going experience, should exist primarily for the people of the city. By that, I mean people who were born in or come from the city. That doesnt necessitate that anyone else is a problem, not a proper fan, doesnt engage in the right way, or is inherently unwelcome, more that football in the city is a deeply cultural thing, and many people in the city are deprived of any regular match going experience or deepened personal engagement with the club beyond watching on TV. The city is the lifeblood of the club, historically and culturally. Its what the club trades on, and that many locals now cant afford to go or cannot procure tickets feels fundamentally wrong (thats without getting into the carbon footprint of people travelling internationally to attend, which is another matter).

OOTs should always be welcome, however IMO they shouldnt be prioritised, and should behave in accordance with the established norms of our fanbase. On the latter (which could also apply to locals), I feel that in the main, its something that the club should be reacting to; the debate around behaviour at the match is divisive, and the club should recognise that and take steps themselves, and engage with recognised supporter groups, rather than simply leaving supporters to it. I dont personally see why it needs to be a big deal, and doesnt necessitate hair splitting, finger pointing, or absolutism. It would be relatively easy in the age of social media to make subtle references to half and half scarves to discourage people from wearing them, without resorting to humiliation or bullying, for instance. I assume the club pay people who are experts in coms; I would therefore expect them to be able to come up with an appropriate solution to these sorts of issues.

As others have alluded to, if there are problems with fan culture at the moment, IMO its because the clubs operating model is making it that way, I would imagine through focusing on bottom line above all else.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:44:46 pm by butchersdog »
Logged

Offline PaulD

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 186
  • Some things are more important .......
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13931 on: Today at 02:48:37 pm »


 that is one tough read
Logged

Offline Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,270
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13932 on: Today at 02:55:28 pm »
Quote from: butchersdog on Today at 02:39:45 pm
Im not sure the locals vs OOT debate really speaks to the atmosphere problems.  Im of the view that as the national sport, football fans reflect society.. if there are a lot of whoppers attending our matches these days, for me thats symptomatic of a societal shift to whopper like attitudes and behaviour across the board.

If I completely ignore the atmosphere debate, I remain of the view that LFC, as a match going experience, should exist primarily for the people of the city. By that, I mean people who were born in or come from the city. That doesnt necessitate that anyone else is a problem, not a proper fan, doesnt engage in the right way, or is inherently unwelcome, more that football in the city is a deeply cultural thing, and many people in the city are deprived of any regular match going experience or deepened personal engagement with the club beyond watching on TV. The city is the lifeblood of the club, historically and culturally. Its what the club trades on, and that many locals now cant afford to go or cannot procure tickets feels fundamentally wrong (thats without getting into the carbon footprint of people travelling internationally to attend, which is another matter).

OOTs should always be welcome, however IMO they shouldnt be prioritised, and should behave in accordance with the established norms of our fanbase. On the latter (which could also apply to locals), I feel that in the main, its something that the club should be reacting to; the debate around behaviour at the match is divisive, and the club should recognise that and take steps themselves, and engage with recognised supporter groups, rather than simply leaving supporters to it. I dont personally see why it needs to be a big deal, and doesnt necessitate hair splitting, finger pointing, or absolutism. It would be relatively easy in the age of social media to make subtle references to half and half scarves to discourage people from wearing them, without resorting to humiliation or bullying, for instance. I assume the club pay people who are experts in coms; I would therefore expect them to be able to come up with an appropriate solution to these sorts of issues.

As others have alluded to, if there are problems with fan culture at the moment, IMO its because the clubs operating model is making it that way, I would imagine through focusing on bottom line above all else.

I find statements like this bizarre.

If someone like me, born and bred in Belfast can pick up tickets for pretty much any game I want, then there's nothing to stop someone living on Breck Road doing the same. There are plenty of games throughout a long season that tickets can be obtained with very little to no effort.

To say they are deprived is nonsense.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline butchersdog

  • Scouse Tiger.....grrrr :)
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13933 on: Today at 02:56:50 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 02:55:28 pm
I find statements like this bizarre.

If someone like me, born and bred in Belfast can pick up tickets for pretty much any game I want, then there's nothing to stop someone living on Breck Road doing the same. There are plenty of games throughout a long season that tickets can be obtained with very little to no effort.

My point was principally based on finances Barney, apologies, I thought that was inferred.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:00:42 pm by butchersdog »
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,003
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13934 on: Today at 03:04:25 pm »
Football's new approach is to encourage 'tourists' who also spend money in the shop and do the tour. In practice that enables 'locals' not able to get tickets to save some money and buy some beer instead which they can enjoy whilst they battle with a dodgy stream to watch the match.


I remember getting locked out of Anfield because I turned up late against Spurs, it's a bit like that but without making the journey (or the parking ticket I picked up which was the same as the admission price I'd just saved).


(at least we get to see matches these days instead of following by judging the crowd noise outside the ground)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,270
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13935 on: Today at 03:14:28 pm »
Quote from: butchersdog on Today at 02:56:50 pm
My point was principally based on finances Barney, apologies, I thought that was inferred.

The cost of going to watch a load of multi millionaire's kick a ball around and throw themselves to the floor when their hair is out of place is definitely an issue, but that's not limited to people with a purple bin.

The fact remains that any local that wanted a ticket bad enough could get one for almost every game they wanted. It doesn't take moving of mountains to get a new membership up to 13+ and be guaranteed every home league game.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,571
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13936 on: Today at 03:35:50 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 03:14:28 pm
The cost of going to watch a load of multi millionaire's kick a ball around and throw themselves to the floor when their hair is out of place is definitely an issue, but that's not limited to people with a purple bin.

The fact remains that any local that wanted a ticket bad enough could get one for almost every game they wanted. It doesn't take moving of mountains to get a new membership up to 13+ and be guaranteed every home league game.

I mean, I simply don't think that's true. Certainly not my experience. I don't know how you normally get your tickets. But for most of my 20s me and my mates regularly tried, and mostly without success. Buying the membership to then be waiting in some online queue twice a season, and maybe getting a few (£45+) matches out of it. L-Postcode tickets when they first came out - we were having some success getting up for the online queues the week before the match. Those were amazing while they lasted, but then those dried up as well (and the increasing amount of blatant tourists sitting in the £9 L-Postcode seats made realise that was becoming a waste of time). Cup games are a bit easier at least. The only other way I've had success is scouting around for spares.

In the end its just easier and well cheaper to go the pub, and you can sit with your mates doing it. As a local, I do think it's shit that the club that forms such a massive part of the city's identity is largely out of reach for most, aside from maybe a few games a year if you're lucky or else have match-going connections. The city itself is poorer for it. And that's why we've basically missed out on two whole generations of potential regular match-going fans.

I'm in my 30s now and live away. I've accepted that I'll simply never have a regular match-going experience with LFC. I guess that's the price of being a globally recognised and successful club. But it most definitely leaves a sour taste.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:40:56 pm by Indomitable_Carp »
Logged

Offline butchersdog

  • Scouse Tiger.....grrrr :)
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13937 on: Today at 04:05:34 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 03:14:28 pm
The cost of going to watch a load of multi millionaire's kick a ball around and throw themselves to the floor when their hair is out of place is definitely an issue, but that's not limited to people with a purple bin.

The fact remains that any local that wanted a ticket bad enough could get one for almost every game they wanted. It doesn't take moving of mountains to get a new membership up to 13+ and be guaranteed every home league game.

Yeah true enough Barney, however I didnt suggest that cost was limited to people who live in the city, but (to expand) that the city has historical and modern poverty issues, and so these fans, who in years gone by would have had access to go to matches, are increasingly excluded through the commercialisation of football. That feels wrong to me. Credits are fine if youre comfortable, but if youre close to skint, youre also effectively excluded from attending a big game ever again, ergo some cannot procure tickets, unless you win the £8 quid ticket lottery. Its £27 quid for a light membership, for the privilege of being able to buy a ticket. Yes, some of this will undoubtedly apply to some OOTs too, but I think comparing people who travel long distance to games to someone who lives on Breck Road is likely a little incongruous in terms of finances.
Logged

Offline Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,237
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13938 on: Today at 04:22:51 pm »
It's easy blaming out of towners or people on the hospitality packages, but they're not the issue. There are more than enough people in the stadium who 'get' what the club is about compared to the out of towners who apparently don't and yet they remain silent all match.

The real issue, as it has been for years, is the increase in age of the crowd at Anfield with people just sitting on their arses being miserable all game. They go the game because that's what you do, you go the game. Sing or make noise? Nah been there done that, not anymore. I agree with everyone saying more tickets need to be freed up for younger Liverpool fans. How you go about that I have no idea and pretty clearly the club isn't interested in doing anything about it. It's sad to see.
Logged

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,967
  • Press your space face close to mine love.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13939 on: Today at 04:32:33 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 04:22:51 pm
It's easy blaming out of towners or people on the hospitality packages, but they're not the issue. There are more than enough people in the stadium who 'get' what the club is about compared to the out of towners who apparently don't and yet they remain silent all match.

The real issue, as it has been for years, is the increase in age of the crowd at Anfield with people just sitting on their arses being miserable all game. They go the game because that's what you do, you go the game. Sing or make noise? Nah been there done that, not anymore. I agree with everyone saying more tickets need to be freed up for younger Liverpool fans. How you go about that I have no idea and pretty clearly the club isn't interested in doing anything about it. It's sad to see.

Well the Club did allocate a certain amount of tickets for young locals when they expanded the main stand but I'm reliably informed by a few who go every game that these get touted to tourists. Not all obviously but you get the gist.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,571
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13940 on: Today at 04:41:14 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Today at 04:32:33 pm
Well the Club did allocate a certain amount of tickets for young locals when they expanded the main stand but I'm reliably informed by a few who go every game that these get touted to tourists. Not all obviously but you get the gist.

There was (maybe still is?) 500 £9 tickets allocated each game for those with an L-Postcode (you didn't even need to be a paying member, just have an account).

In addition, there were L-Postcode seats for young members (I think 25 and below), I think in the Anny Road. There was also a seperate L-Postcode general sale for tickets in the Anny Road.

But you're right. For about 1.5 seasons (2017/2018) we were regularly getting hold of the £9 tickets. It felt like a miracle while it lasted. But as time went on, it became increasingly difficult, and I noticed more and more tourists sat in those sections. By the start of the 2018/2019 season it was practically impossible to get a hold of them.

I've also been in on the L-Postcode general members sale seats as well, and plenty of locals for sure, but also a lot of tickets clearly being touted.

Quote from: butchersdog on Today at 04:05:34 pm
Yeah true enough Barney, however I didnt suggest that cost was limited to people who live in the city, but (to expand) that the city has historical and modern poverty issues, and so these fans, who in years gone by would have had access to go to matches, are increasingly excluded through the commercialisation of football. That feels wrong to me. Credits are fine if youre comfortable, but if youre close to skint, youre also effectively excluded from attending a big game ever again, ergo some cannot procure tickets, unless you win the £8 quid ticket lottery. Its £27 quid for a light membership, for the privilege of being able to buy a ticket. Yes, some of this will undoubtedly apply to some OOTs too, but I think comparing people who travel long distance to games to someone who lives on Breck Road is likely a little incongruous in terms of finances.

It's not even just £27 for the privilege of being able to buy a ticket. It's £27 for the possibility of being able to buy a ticket. I've come out of more than a few sales empty handed.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:42:55 pm by Indomitable_Carp »
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,381
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13941 on: Today at 08:53:04 pm »
Funny enough the atmosphere is much better tonight.

Klopp geeing up the crowd at times
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,384
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13942 on: Today at 09:30:19 pm »
Was the home end just singing "You're not singing any more?"
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline nfletcher23

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 454
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13943 on: Today at 09:33:31 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 09:30:19 pm
Was the home end just singing "You're not singing any more?"

Thought I heard the same, Kop quickly stopped it
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,053
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13944 on: Today at 09:37:31 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 08:53:04 pm
Funny enough the atmosphere is much better tonight.

Klopp geeing up the crowd at times
Lots of people finishing for Christmas, lots of quality on show and no VAR helps.

The crowd is in dire need for some new chants though.
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,384
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13945 on: Today at 09:42:19 pm »
Quote from: nfletcher23 on Today at 09:33:31 pm
Thought I heard the same, Kop quickly stopped it

Grounds for forfeiture of the match IMHO.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 486
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13946 on: Today at 10:29:43 pm »
A lot of fun in 305 tonight. Pretty good up there tonight, not sure how it translated to the rest of the ground though. Helps when we play ridiculous football though  ;D
Logged

Offline deanloco9

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13947 on: Today at 10:44:29 pm »
Upper Anfield Road is where its at for Atmosphere!! Two games running and generally good.

Bit weird some fans did the soccer am chant though
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,381
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13948 on: Today at 10:52:15 pm »
Klopp: "I was not overly happy with the atmosphere behind me. I wondered what they wanted. We need Anfield on Saturday. We need Anfield on their toes without me being in an argument with their coach or whatever. If you're not in the right shape, give your ticket to someone else."
Logged

Online CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 486
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13949 on: Today at 10:52:27 pm »
🚨 Klopp: I was not overly happy with the atmosphere behind me. I wondered what they wanted.

We need Anfield on their toes without me being in argument with their coach or whatever.

If you're not in the right shape, give your ticket to someone else, via @ptgorst.
Logged

Online CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 486
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13950 on: Today at 10:53:38 pm »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Today at 10:52:27 pm
🚨 Klopp: I was not overly happy with the atmosphere behind me. I wondered what they wanted.

We need Anfield on their toes without me being in argument with their coach or whatever.

If you're not in the right shape, give your ticket to someone else, via @ptgorst.

Don't think he's been this critical of the atmosphere since Leicester in Jan 2019
Logged

Offline deanloco9

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13951 on: Today at 10:53:52 pm »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Today at 10:52:27 pm
🚨 Klopp: I was not overly happy with the atmosphere behind me. I wondered what they wanted.

We need Anfield on their toes without me being in argument with their coach or whatever.

If you're not in the right shape, give your ticket to someone else, via @ptgorst.

Think he is on about the United game, Atmosphere was incredible tonight apart from the soccer am chant
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,062
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13952 on: Today at 11:05:49 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:52:15 pm
Klopp: "I was not overly happy with the atmosphere behind me. I wondered what they wanted. We need Anfield on Saturday. We need Anfield on their toes without me being in an argument with their coach or whatever. If you're not in the right shape, give your ticket to someone else."

Well fucking said Jurgen. The fact it needs saying though is concerning. Zero chance of him staying on if he feels the general atmosphere has become ambivalent and stale
Logged

Offline deanloco9

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13953 on: Today at 11:23:44 pm »
Is it true stewards are giving yellow cards for persistent standing today?
Logged

Online Jetmir M.

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 859
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
« Reply #13954 on: Today at 11:39:49 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 11:05:49 pm
Well fucking said Jurgen. The fact it needs saying though is concerning. Zero chance of him staying on if he feels the general atmosphere has become ambivalent and stale

Yup.

It was embarrassing seeing people leave the stadium around 85th minute, when the team is winning 5-1. If you can't be arsed to stay until the final whistle, and your time is so precious that you havr to "beat traffic", just stay the hell home!

We all laugh at Shitty for their "Emptyhad" stadium, but we must make sure we don't ever sink to those levels.

And no, if anyone is interested, I have never brrn to Anfield, unfortunately.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 344 345 346 347 348 [349]   Go Up
« previous next »
 