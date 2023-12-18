Im not sure the locals vs OOT debate really speaks to the atmosphere problems. Im of the view that as the national sport, football fans reflect society.. if there are a lot of whoppers attending our matches these days, for me thats symptomatic of a societal shift to whopper like attitudes and behaviour across the board.



If I completely ignore the atmosphere debate, I remain of the view that LFC, as a match going experience, should exist primarily for the people of the city. By that, I mean people who were born in or come from the city. That doesnt necessitate that anyone else is a problem, not a proper fan, doesnt engage in the right way, or is inherently unwelcome, more that football in the city is a deeply cultural thing, and many people in the city are deprived of any regular match going experience or deepened personal engagement with the club beyond watching on TV. The city is the lifeblood of the club, historically and culturally. Its what the club trades on, and that many locals now cant afford to go or cannot procure tickets feels fundamentally wrong (thats without getting into the carbon footprint of people travelling internationally to attend, which is another matter).



OOTs should always be welcome, however IMO they shouldnt be prioritised, and should behave in accordance with the established norms of our fanbase. On the latter (which could also apply to locals), I feel that in the main, its something that the club should be reacting to; the debate around behaviour at the match is divisive, and the club should recognise that and take steps themselves, and engage with recognised supporter groups, rather than simply leaving supporters to it. I dont personally see why it needs to be a big deal, and doesnt necessitate hair splitting, finger pointing, or absolutism. It would be relatively easy in the age of social media to make subtle references to half and half scarves to discourage people from wearing them, without resorting to humiliation or bullying, for instance. I assume the club pay people who are experts in coms; I would therefore expect them to be able to come up with an appropriate solution to these sorts of issues.



As others have alluded to, if there are problems with fan culture at the moment, IMO its because the clubs operating model is making it that way, I would imagine through focusing on bottom line above all else.