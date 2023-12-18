I think I heard somewhere its 1,000 new season tickets and 3,000 new general admission tickets for Members. So does that mean another 3,000 to half n half wearers? If this is the case, then its a huge opportunity lost. More should have gone to people who have been waiting the longest for a ST. This in turn would free up more seats for members and give loyal fans the chance to get to more games.



How does someone with a half n half scarf on their first visit get into the ground ahead of someone on the waiting list half their life or a member who goes to half the games but desperately wants to go to more? How does it make those fans feel watching someone sitting filming the game with a Man United scarf round their neck? (albeit only half of it, its still there!)



If were just creating more and more package tours for tourists who want to visit once in their lifetime when theyre over on holiday, then loyal supporters are very quickly going to become disillusioned when they cant get a ticket. At that point, were in big trouble. I know this is not a new issue, but the new stand opening should have been a new conversation with fan groups and the club about the direction were heading. Maybe it has been, if so does anyone know the outcome?



Honestly, I couldnt really care less about the atmosphere. It is what it is on any given day. It masks the real issue. Id rather have someone in the ground (and I dont care where they come from before someone accuses me of that) who merits being there who goes regularly but doesnt sing over a half n half wearer who sings their head off the one time they go.



Thats more or less why I wrote what I did a few posts back. I no longer live in the city and even when I get home I can never get a ticket and end up sitting in the pub with the others. It doesnt help coming from a mainly blue- nose family mind!Do I have any right to a fast-track ticket ? Just because I went to Coventrys and Derby Countys away on foggy evenings in the 1970s and stood on the Kop for freezing cold League Cup matches through the 70s and 80s? Or that Im from the city ? Does that give me any right? Probably not if Im honest with myself.I should probably just take my place in the pot with all the other LFC members or whatever the corporate word for it is. Maybe the half and half scarf wearers and people from other places round the world even deserve their tickets more than me. After all theyve got no sentimental attachment to follow a team from a city that isnt theirs and theyve probably spent big money on supporting our team. After all it was easy for me growing up near the ground in the 60s.Then again , maybe you should have to sit an exam about the clubs history before you even get a sniff at a ticket? Eg.Q: Hum Larry Lloyds song from the 1970s...All that myself and people of my generation can offer is to pass on an idea of what went on in the past and to inform. I dont want to say educate because that sounds pompous. And to remind people that nothing will be lost forever on the Kop. Our history runs through the revamped pillars. The atmosphere will always be there somewhere bubbling under the surface even on the quietest of 12.30 Saturday starts.I definitely think though that these are the conversations that the club should be having with the supporters groups that represent us. Whether they do or not is a different kettle of fish.