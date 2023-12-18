I used to think you could sort it out by making everything young and Scouse but Im not even sure that would work anymore. I cant be upset by it now, I think its beyond saving.
Still think the best and only way to save the atmosphere is to bring in more young and scouse (this is coming from an old swede).
Earmark 1000-2000 tickets in the Kop to people u-25 with an L-postcode. With the new stand we could easily free up many seats in the kop.
I think it is always good to be in the 300s, but we need more of those concentrated pockets of loud supporters.
You see at some away games groups of youths that bring a lot of noise, we need them concentrated on the Kop as well.
I just think it is laziness and lack of interest/knowledge from the club, not about money actually. It is such a small % of our revenue that comes from Anfield, and to bring in 2k cheaper tickets for locals would cost the club not even 1£ million a year.
Some other easily fixed things to do would be to bring the tourist tickets in the annie road/kemlyn to the upper stands as well.
George also needs to play YNWA all the way and loud, with the new stands it seems to be a mess every match now with people singing all over the place.
So there are some things that can easily be done and would improve the atmosphere a lot. But as stated earlier, it is also just to accept the way society goes it wont be the same as it was just even 15 years ago in terms of peoples attitudes (the argument against that would be that the atmosphere in many parts of Europe is improving).