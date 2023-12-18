« previous next »
Atmosphere at Anfield

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 01:24:21 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 01:03:56 pm
I think I heard somewhere its 1,000 new season tickets and 3,000 new general admission tickets for Members. So does that mean another 3,000 to half n half wearers? If this is the case, then its a huge opportunity lost. More should have gone to people who have been waiting the longest for a ST. This in turn would free up more seats for members and give loyal fans the chance to get to more games.

How does someone with a half n half scarf on their first visit get into the ground ahead of someone on the waiting list half their life or a member who goes to half the games but desperately wants to go to more? How does it make those fans feel watching someone sitting filming the game with a Man United scarf round their neck? (albeit only half of it, its still there!)

If were just creating more and more package tours for tourists who want to visit once in their lifetime when theyre over on holiday, then loyal supporters are very quickly going to become disillusioned when they cant get a ticket. At that point, were in big trouble. I know this is not a new issue, but the new stand opening should have been a new conversation with fan groups and the club about the direction were heading. Maybe it has been, if so does anyone know the outcome?

Honestly, I couldnt really care less about the atmosphere. It is what it is on any given day. It masks the real issue. Id rather have someone in the ground (and I dont care where they come from before someone accuses me of that) who merits being there who goes regularly but doesnt sing over a half n half wearer who sings their head off the one time they go.

Absolutely. Can't imagine anything serious happened but there should have been some initiative shown by the fans to get in contact with the club, because it was never going to happen the other way round. The owners will be delighted with thousands more corporate hospitality seats, they'll be fucking raking it in. Looks like we've missed a glorious chance there. In an ideal world it'd be a ground without hospitality, it never existed when we were younger, but that's how it is now. I was hoping they'd view the Main Stand as the corporate one, unfortunately it looks like they've gone all in for it in the Anfield Road end now too, imagine telling someone that in the 70s or 80s!

1000 new season tickets is a disgrace by the way.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 01:30:19 pm
End of the day, you can write eloquently about the traditions of supporting the Reds at Anfield (and Scouse Neapolitan does exactly that, I love his posts) but the thousands of regulars already know all that. So who is the audience? The ones who go once on a corporate? Well theyre not going to be there next week or the week after that are they. So whats the point in educating them? We need some corporates I get that. Revenue etc. but its getting out of hand.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 01:41:11 pm
The problem is that everyone is arguing from a level of ignorance. We just don't know enough. A few examples:

We don't know how many people wear half-and-halves. Reading back through this thread it sometimes feels as if it's thousands. But that doesn't sound right.

Nor do we know if the half-and-halves sing more or less than the hardened regular. Perhaps they sing more. After all part of the 'experience of Anfield' is to join in the famous singing. And of course if they do sing more, while wearing their half and half scarves (or indeed any scarf at all), what effect does that have on the hardened regular? A negative one maybe. Real fans, he may conclude, don't wear scarves....or sing. Only newbies do that. One way of demonstrating your integrity, after all, is to sit on your hands and grumble. Grumblers have "seen it all before", which is just another way of saying they are veterans and therefore 'real fans'.

Certainly the best bit of the ground for the cameras to zoom in on during YNWA is not the Kop. It's the corner of the Annie Road and the Kemlyn. That's the reddest part. That's where the tourists are.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 01:46:16 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 01:03:56 pm
I think I heard somewhere its 1,000 new season tickets and 3,000 new general admission tickets for Members. So does that mean another 3,000 to half n half wearers? If this is the case, then its a huge opportunity lost. More should have gone to people who have been waiting the longest for a ST. This in turn would free up more seats for members and give loyal fans the chance to get to more games.

How does someone with a half n half scarf on their first visit get into the ground ahead of someone on the waiting list half their life or a member who goes to half the games but desperately wants to go to more? How does it make those fans feel watching someone sitting filming the game with a Man United scarf round their neck? (albeit only half of it, its still there!)

If were just creating more and more package tours for tourists who want to visit once in their lifetime when theyre over on holiday, then loyal supporters are very quickly going to become disillusioned when they cant get a ticket. At that point, were in big trouble. I know this is not a new issue, but the new stand opening should have been a new conversation with fan groups and the club about the direction were heading. Maybe it has been, if so does anyone know the outcome?

Honestly, I couldnt really care less about the atmosphere. It is what it is on any given day. It masks the real issue. Id rather have someone in the ground (and I dont care where they come from before someone accuses me of that) who merits being there who goes regularly but doesnt sing over a half n half wearer who sings their head off the one time they go.


Thats more or less why I wrote what I did a few posts back. I no longer live in the city and even when I get home I can never get a ticket and end up sitting in the pub with the others. It doesnt help coming from a mainly  blue- nose family mind!
 Do I have any right to a fast-track ticket ? Just because I went to Coventrys and Derby Countys away on foggy evenings in the 1970s and stood on the Kop for freezing cold League Cup matches through the 70s and 80s?  Or that Im from the city ? Does that give me any right? Probably not if Im honest with myself.
I should probably just take my place in the pot with all the other LFC members or whatever the corporate word for it is. Maybe the half and half scarf wearers and people from other places round the world even deserve their tickets more than me. After all theyve got no sentimental attachment to follow a team from a city that isnt theirs and theyve probably spent big money on supporting our team. After all it was easy for me growing up near the ground in the 60s.
Then again , maybe you should have to sit an exam about the clubs history before you even get a sniff at a ticket?  Eg.
Q: Hum Larry Lloyds song from the 1970s...
All that myself and people of my generation can offer is to pass on an idea of what went on in the past and to inform. I dont want to say educate because that sounds pompous. And to remind people that nothing will be lost forever on the Kop. Our history runs through the revamped pillars. The atmosphere will always be there somewhere bubbling under the surface even on the quietest of 12.30 Saturday starts.
I definitely  think though  that these are the conversations that the club should be having with the supporters groups that represent us. Whether they do or not is a different kettle of fish.


Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 03:17:19 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on December 18, 2023, 08:25:11 pm

I used to think you could sort it out by making everything young and Scouse but Im not even sure that would work anymore. I cant be upset by it now, I think its beyond saving.

Still think the best and only way to save the atmosphere is to bring in more young and scouse (this is coming from an old swede).
Earmark 1000-2000 tickets in the Kop to people u-25 with an L-postcode. With the new stand we could easily free up many seats in the kop.
I think it is always good to be in the 300s, but we need more of those concentrated pockets of loud supporters.

You see at some away games groups of youths that bring a lot of noise, we need them concentrated on the Kop as well.

I just think it is laziness and lack of interest/knowledge from the club, not about money actually. It is such a small % of our revenue that comes from Anfield, and to bring in 2k cheaper tickets for locals would cost the club not even 1£ million a year.

Some other easily fixed things to do would be to bring the tourist tickets in the annie road/kemlyn to the upper stands as well.
George also needs to play YNWA all the way and loud, with the new stands it seems to be a mess every match now with people singing all over the place.

So there are some things that can easily be done and would improve the atmosphere a lot. But as stated earlier, it is also just to accept the way society goes it wont be the same as it was just even 15 years ago in terms of peoples attitudes (the argument against that would be that the atmosphere in many parts of Europe is improving).
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Today at 07:57:58 am
Seeing the loss of atmosphere being blamed on corporates, the new stand and generally out of towners and half and half scarf wearers on this thread but the reality is far more deep rooted. Against Utd in Saturday the atmosphere was brilliant for the first 15 minutes but then died a death and rightly so got slaughtered in the media. But lets look at the Kop. Can you blame the quietness and lack of atmosphere on corporates? No, we dont have any in the Kop. Can you blame the new stand? No again. The kop leads the other stands follow and join in. Were there too many half and half wearers in on Sunday? Agan no - very few from what I could see. The issue is simply that the kop is ageing. Ive been a Kop ST holder since the early 90s and am in 207. Am 52 years of age and physically fit but I look around and would guess most of the ST holders are probably older than me. The reality is when you get into your 40s/50s/60s your lungs just dont have the capacity to sing like they did when you were younger so you finish your songs earlier, dont hold the notes as high or as loud. The problem with the atmosphere at Anfield is the kop itself. It needs new blood from supporters in their teens, 20s and 30s. Personally Id ask the club to incentivise older ST holders to move to other parts of the ground - you probably need to replace 3-4,000. Sort that and youll sort the atmosphere for the kop and the rest of the ground will follow.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Today at 08:12:17 am
In an ideal world, the crowd would drive on the team regardless of what was happening on the pitch. But its not an ideal world and more often than not its the team that has to drive the crowd. Thats the case more often than not.
