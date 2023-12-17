« previous next »
Atmosphere at Anfield

grinchgriffin73

  Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
December 17, 2023, 10:52:59 pm
Thought it was pretty good myself from the Kop, especially first half. Too many people getting nervy/frustrated second half didn't help though.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

AnnieRoad93

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
December 17, 2023, 10:53:39 pm
Atmosphere was good for the first 3 minutes when we kept winning corners then it just felt like nobody could be arsed. Too many tourists and half and halfs in the main stand. The kop needs to wake up
Underneath the floodlights down in Düsseldorf...

VVM

  OVER AN HOUR LEFT ESTIMATED TIME
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
December 17, 2023, 11:21:14 pm
Was it any good from inside the Kop, I couldnt hear it but maybe it was better for those in there nearer the back? Easy to blame tourists, half and halfers etc but shouldnt the kop be mostly season ticket holders and people who go week in, week out on 13+ credits?
Onward Liverpudlian

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
December 17, 2023, 11:28:14 pm
Watched it on the telly with the wife. Got to chuckle at her comments about ALL our fans in the Kemlyn side who all appeared to be totally still at all times -  "Isn't ANYONE going to scratch their heads or move about a bit" - was a bit like a mural or a stand full of mannequins as the tv cameras panned across it through the game lol.
Sterome77

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 02:19:21 am
Thought the atmosphere was really good just prior to kick off and for the first 15 minutes or so.  It tailed off after that and never really picked up again.  People have mentioned frustration/anxiety creeping in but I think a lot of it was down to sheer boredom. 

The away fans who've come to Anfield for the Europa League group stage games have just sung their hearts out for the whole 90 minutes regardless of what's happening in the game but that's never really been the English culture.  Over here, no matter how good an atmosphere might be at the start, it needs something to feed off.  Preferably a goal, of course, but a near miss, a flare up or sometimes even a great tackle can dial up the volume.  But it's hard to sustain an atmosphere when there's absolutely nothing happening out on the pitch.

That said, purely based on what actually happened on the pitch, one of the most boring games I've seen at Anfield was the 2005 European Cup semi against Chelsea.  The early 'ghost' goal, Gudjonsen's miss right on full time, practically nothing in between but it was the best atmosphere I've ever experienced.  The exception that proves the rule.  The circumstances were a bit special that night though.
kesey

  Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 02:35:27 am
Quote from: deanloco9 on December 17, 2023, 06:55:28 pm
Lots of half and half clowns in the upper anfield road

.Thst's the reason they built it.
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

theshirtmyfatherwore

  we had dreams and songs to sing.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 06:45:32 am
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 02:35:27 am
.Thst's the reason they built it.

Full of off-site hospo paying £480 for a carvery a programme and a coach upto the ground. Clubs selling its soul. Most hospo seats in the country bar wembley.
deanloco9

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 07:43:35 am
Quote from: theshirtmyfatherwore on Yesterday at 06:45:32 am
Full of off-site hospo paying £480 for a carvery a programme and a coach upto the ground. Clubs selling its soul. Most hospo seats in the country bar wembley.

Id say a certain fan group should speak out against it but they are gone these days ever since the club kinda got them with a token gesture of a seat in meetings
theshirtmyfatherwore

  we had dreams and songs to sing.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 07:53:05 am
It wont ever change. Im not one to bang on about the owners but remember their portfolio turning fans into customers

2 years later fancard numbers became customer numbers
MonsLibpool

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 07:55:52 am
It wasn't that bad to be honest. Obviously,  frustration set in for some who thought we'd be 10-0 up. That's why it's not good to be arrogant.

Buck Pete

  GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 07:58:54 am
Quote from: theshirtmyfatherwore on Yesterday at 06:45:32 am
Full of off-site hospo paying £480 for a carvery a programme and a coach upto the ground. Clubs selling its soul. Most hospo seats in the country bar wembley.

Well that explains it. At least 5 minutes into the second half it was still half empty.

Reminded me of that Club Wembley section at cup finals.

What a shame. :(
theshirtmyfatherwore

  we had dreams and songs to sing.
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 08:06:06 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 07:58:54 am
Well that explains it. At least 5 minutes into the second half it was still half empty.

Reminded me of that Club Wembley section at cup finals.

What a shame. :(

Theyve added an extra off site venue for the city game. Taken almost a full block in the anny road upper and the crown plaza in town hosting all the food and then bussing them up. Gone to the dogs
Sharado

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 09:27:25 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:55:52 am
It wasn't that bad to be honest. Obviously,  frustration set in for some who thought we'd be 10-0 up. That's why it's not good to be arrogant.

I do think that's a big factor in why it wasn't amazing yesterday. If we'd drew 1-1 last time out against these and they were in half decent form then it would have been better. It was one of those everyone expected us to be 2-0 up after 20 minutes, when we weren't people fell flat on it, not that they should have against those but that is what happened.
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Anything else is negligent.

kesey

  Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 11:36:40 am
Quote from: theshirtmyfatherwore on Yesterday at 06:45:32 am
Full of off-site hospo paying £480 for a carvery a programme and a coach upto the ground. Clubs selling its soul. Most hospo seats in the country bar wembley.

I was in town early afternoon and every second scarf I seen was a half n half. The only positive about that is the lads on the stalls in town are making a few quid out of them.
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Bennett

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 11:52:15 am
The atmosphere at Anfield is responsive to what is happening on the pitch rather than the choreographed shite you get in the Bundesliga or wherever. Fulham game is the best example. The frenzied atmosphere on 3-3 is what pushed us over the line.
stonecold_jpm

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 02:09:41 pm
Be the complete opposite on Saturday, be bouncing cos its a far bigger and important game.
Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 04:43:55 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 11:52:15 am
The atmosphere at Anfield is responsive to what is happening on the pitch rather than the choreographed shite you get in the Bundesliga or wherever. Fulham game is the best example. The frenzied atmosphere on 3-3 is what pushed us over the line.

It lacked that spark. Shooting towards their fans second half rather than the Kop didn't help.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Mouldy Christmas cake

  Seis Veces
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 04:51:28 pm
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 02:09:41 pm
Be the complete opposite on Saturday, be bouncing cos its a far bigger and important game.

You'd like to think so because if the ground isn't up for that then it's fucking pointless to be honest
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

GinKop

  FORZA MILANO
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 05:24:45 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 11:52:15 am
The atmosphere at Anfield is responsive to what is happening on the pitch rather than the choreographed shite you get in the Bundesliga or wherever. Fulham game is the best example. The frenzied atmosphere on 3-3 is what pushed us over the line.

It doesn't have to be choreographed - over the years I've been at some boss atmospheres (pre 2017) and from start to end, it was a wall of noise with a wide range of our songs getting an airing. People actually joining in, taking scarves with them and generally supporting the team.

Things happening on the pitch will inevitably spark the crowd. But with the games I've mentioned above, the difference is the right kind of people were in the ground.
JFT97

I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

  All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 05:40:13 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 11:52:15 am
The atmosphere at Anfield is responsive to what is happening on the pitch rather than the choreographed shite you get in the Bundesliga or wherever. Fulham game is the best example. The frenzied atmosphere on 3-3 is what pushed us over the line.

We listened to the Fulham game on LFCTV and the atmosphere came across as something from a 1970s European home game on the radio.

Saturday was weird - a game played at walking pace against a United team without any hate figures. Ten Hag comes across as a decent chap in the wrong job as well.

Needed a few sly Scholes challenges to get the crowd going.
"Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 05:47:00 pm
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on Yesterday at 05:40:13 pm
We listened to the Fulham game on LFCTV and the atmosphere came across as something from a 1970s European home game on the radio.

Saturday was weird - a game played at walking pace against a United team without any hate figures. Ten Hag comes across as a decent chap in the wrong job as well.

Needed a few sly Scholes challenges to get the crowd going.

I heard the 1st half on Merseyside and watched the 2nd when I got home from work, my lads were asking why was it so quiet, they've been to a few games now and know how loud the Kop can be. Did sound pretty shit for a Utd game, or any game where we needed a win to stay top for that matter.

Quote from: GinKop on Yesterday at 05:24:45 pm
It doesn't have to be choreographed - over the years I've been at some boss atmospheres (pre 2017) and from start to end, it was a wall of noise with a wide range of our songs getting an airing. People actually joining in, taking scarves with them and generally supporting the team.

Things happening on the pitch will inevitably spark the crowd. But with the games I've mentioned above, the difference is the right kind of people were in the ground.

Spartak Moscow 1992 iirc, could hear the Kop from Walton Hal Park as we walked to the ground, sounded dead loud and was bouncing when we got in, so it can easily be done - too many are not interested in making a sound though.
Fuck the Tories

bornandbRED

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 05:56:14 pm
You wouldnt think were in and around the top of the table listening to Anfield yesterday. Seemed an odd atmosphere.
deanloco9

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 07:38:16 pm
I genuinely think the reason the atmosphere declined rapidly at points was the pre game expectation to batter them like last season, this went to the players too as we started Henderson hoofing a lot! Think it will be massively different (hopefully) on Saturday
Son of Mary

  BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 08:04:36 pm
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 07:38:16 pm
I genuinely think the reason the atmosphere declined rapidly at points was the pre game expectation to batter them like last season, this went to the players too as we started Henderson hoofing a lot! Think it will be massively different (hopefully) on Saturday
Did people genuinely think we'd batter them again? I had it as a nailed on 0-0, 1-0 or a 0-1. So did the Reds I spoke to in the week before the game. Mind you, I'm talking long-term fans here. Those who saw us demolish Palace 9-0 then lose to them in the FA Cup semi the same season. Fans who also saw us lose a cup final to a bunch of farmers from Wimbledon.

It was crystal clear that the Mancs had to come here and save face. It was always going to be a case of defending for dear life and hoping for something on the break if possible. We've utterly humiliated them fairly regularly recently. There was no way that yesterday would be an open game. With our shooting boots on I'm sure we'd have still won, but it wouldn't have been by many. Maybe 2-0. They'd leave town even at a 2-0 loss and still feel they'd salvaged some pride.

Dreamland was the 7-0 last season. There was no way it was going to be anything like that this time around. I'm genuinely surprised if many there yesterday were really expecting us to spank them hard.

I think yesterday was one where the fans needed to dig in and push the lads over the line and get the job done. It was always going to be ugly.
meady1981

  LEGACY FAN
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 08:25:11 pm
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 07:38:16 pm
I genuinely think the reason the atmosphere declined rapidly at points was the pre game expectation to batter them like last season, this went to the players too as we started Henderson hoofing a lot! Think it will be massively different (hopefully) on Saturday

I keep saying this, but who that has watched us since before City thought we would batter anyone. Weve been woefully short on chances for weeks. I could see yesterday coming a mile off and I know fuck all.

I think atmosphere is just a distant memory now in general. People just dont sing. Its not in their repertoire of things to do. Ive even noticed it at the carol service I go to every year. Practically silent now, used to be bellowed out 10 years ago. Standing and being invested in a game for 90 minutes is a thing of the past. Too many distractions and short attention spans. Not enough self awareness. No one willing to stick their neck out and loose themselves. Its a society change, brought on by peoples addiction to social media and mastering their image for approval at the risk of any individuality.

I used to think you could sort it out by making everything young and Scouse but Im not even sure that would work anymore. I cant be upset by it now, I think its beyond saving.
No turkey, just boiled liver for this saint

  Settle down Beavis
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 08:31:31 pm
Nostalgia aint what it used to be.

Like others have said, it got off to a decent start and faded as the Utd game plan sucked the life out of the team and subsequently the crowd, too many who expected a nice comfortable win.A few songs got going in 108 but werent picked up on widely. FOAR and PTS ended up all over the shop a few times. Happily, couldnt hear the Mancs at all for 99% of the game.


Onwards.
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 08:35:00 pm
Quote from: Son of Mary on Yesterday at 08:04:36 pm
Did people genuinely think we'd batter them again? I had it as a nailed on 0-0, 1-0 or a 0-1. So did the Reds I spoke to in the week before the game. Mind you, I'm talking long-term fans here. Those who saw us demolish Palace 9-0 then lose to them in the FA Cup semi the same season. Fans who also saw us lose a cup final to a bunch of farmers from Wimbledon.

It was crystal clear that the Mancs had to come here and save face. It was always going to be a case of defending for dear life and hoping for something on the break if possible. We've utterly humiliated them fairly regularly recently. There was no way that yesterday would be an open game. With our shooting boots on I'm sure we'd have still won, but it wouldn't have been by many. Maybe 2-0. They'd leave town even at a 2-0 loss and still feel they'd salvaged some pride.

Dreamland was the 7-0 last season. There was no way it was going to be anything like that this time around. I'm genuinely surprised if many there yesterday were really expecting us to spank them hard.

I think yesterday was one where the fans needed to dig in and push the lads over the line and get the job done. It was always going to be ugly.

Probably a lot were apprehensive knowing it'd be a dog of a game and hating the pre-game narrative, I know I was. Others would have got carried away and quickly frustrated that we weren't 3-0 up after 10 minutes. Either way it affects the atmosphere. The crowd are better going into games as underdogs or with the bit between their teeth, whenever we're expecting an easy win it never goes well. Thought it had Chelsea 13/14 written all over it in terms of the flow of the game.

I knew there'd only be a goal in it either way, but I did think either side would score and that would be that, especially during the second half when the game got more stretched. Even in injury time we had good chances. From an atmosphere point of view it needed either a flashpoint to get the crowd going or a goal, that just never happened. As i've said I think if we were attacking the Kop second half (as we were v Fulham) then it would have helped build more steam and that took more out the Kop.



Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

scouse neapolitan

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 10:47:43 pm
More than any other stadium in football,our place relies on a catalyst to get the the ground massively going. It's in the DNA of the place. We don't do plassy flags or piddly choreography to notch things up. It's always been like that. Actually remember thinking when the Greek got pushed into the Anny Rd by Antony that that might have been the moment for the place to go balistic .Tsimikas sportingly shook his hand and inadvertently ,the Mancs were probaby let off the hook.
Samie

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 10:52:28 pm
The team has to start well for the crowd to get going. We don't score enough early goals these days.   :(

Also i feel that Anfield is better during night games.
B0151?

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Yesterday at 11:02:06 pm
Anfield is definitely at its best when the team needs it the most. Maybe there was a feeling it wasn't needed although from home it sounded like a good atmosphere at the start (we did start very intense though so you would have hoped the crowd could have kept it going). Just think it was a bit of a stinky game due to United's Mourinho tactics and us not having our cutting edge. I'd like to think it will be rocking Vs Arsenal.
scouse neapolitan

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Today at 10:58:44 am
Just waiting on a few pronounceable and singable names to join the clubsome new ditties needed as well. Dont forget weve lost Bobby and  Sadio in the last 18 months and theres nowt in the recording studio...just yet!!
Im all for keeping our historic songs going mind. Nowt wrong with an occasional Toshack is our King or weve got the best midfield in the world  even if theyve all retired. WTF!! Its our heritage.
 But as Ive said on here numerous times, and Ill keep saying it as someone in their 60s who was a regular on the KOP when it was the KOP, we need to introduce other stuff and  not just the songs. Chants and quick-fire stuff that carry us through lulls in the game.Not just songs.
 Im going to repost something I sent last year. Sorry if I do and Im not doing it out of vanity or because I reckon its a great post . Not at all.  Just because it was meant to give an insight into what went on in the past and some people may not have read it. . Correct me anyone if Im wrong and my memory is getting foggy.  Cancel it if necessary.
Ive been posting on this thread for long enough to know that it all goes in waves. People have been whinging about the atmosphere at our place for the last 20 years. And then there are a couple of  years of pure unique scouseness at the ground and the arrival of players with names that lend themselves to good songs. And thanks to fellas like Jamie Webster and the Boss nights. And it all comes together and the place is buzzing. Maybe we should buy players on the number of syllables in their names. Only messing! The nearly title run-in under Brendan Rodgers and then the various Champions League run-ins.
This place will never be finished. Its as unique as its frustrating. Give us another run in Europe and the good times will be back unlike anywhere else in world football.
And get the awl arses like me out of the Kop and move to their one-time ancestral home  The Kemlyn Rd.
scouse neapolitan

Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Today at 10:59:23 am
Love this thread to bits. Everyones comments are valid and useful  but in my humble opinion, all of our supporters around the world and especially the younger ones need a crash course in what the Kop, the atmosphere in the ground and our unique relationship with the club is all about. 
Sorry if its a bit long-winded. Im just writing this simply to explain my own link and relationship with the Kop and to comment on atmosphere both perceived and real. Its my attempt to tell our fans  not to worry that the atmosphere has gone forever because it hasnt.  I reckon that our atmosphere can and will right itself  probably when we least expect it to. But I reckon that there should be a word of warning because the atmosphere and more specifically the uniqueness of our support  needs to be fully appreciated and like other precious things it needs to be nurtured. Like anything of heritage.
The Kop is a time capsule of memories and like the Songlines it ought to be handed down from generation to generation. Its that precious. Its a memory of my dad and my granddad. Its a link with my past and I want my kids to understand it too.
 Older generations need to pass songs and memories down to the younger generation. I also think that the older songs need to be sung every now and again. I really do. Nothing wrong with an occasional  12 123 1234 St John. In the same way as the Luis Garcia song is given an occasional airing.  Id love to hear Its Cally , its Cally... Why? Because its there and if its not sung itll be forgotten. Thats why the Boss nights are exactly that.
Sadly there arent enough young people getting into the Kop because of ticketing problems. That needs to be addressed by the club and personally I reckon that older generations, if they no longer feel like being part of what the Kop has always been with the songs and the chants,  season ticket holders or not, they should be encouraged to move elsewhere in the ground. That is if we want to preserve the unique thing that the Kop is. Not sure how you do it, but it needs to be discussed and shouldnt be a taboo.  In the past older Kopites used to take themselves off to the Kemlyn Rd or the Main Stand. It was the way things worked. Sorry if its unpopular but its only an opinion.
It is after all the opinion of an old git who doesnt get to the game very often but who followed the team up and down the country in the 70s and 80s and who stood on the Kop for about 10 years through the 70s and 80s. I dont claim to know about the modern dynamics in play these days but Id like to think that I know enough to give a general opinion about what makes for our special and unique atmosphere. Even when the atmosphere is shit and the opposition fans are singing , wheres your famous atmosphere?   Where? Sing something simple, you simple twats! Even when the atmosphere is shite at our place, its unique. Maybe even uniquely shite.
And, as Ive said before on a few occasions , like the repetitive old git that Ive become, our support and more specifically the Kop is as important as our successes on the pitch. As far as Im concerned, our trophy haul wouldnt have the same glitz or significance if the team and staff werent in symbiosis with the Kop and of course the rest of the supporters.  Nor would it be the same if there wasnt the special relationship with our very very special and unique city.
I dont honestly think that you can separate our teams success from the support we give them or the relationship that we have with the manager and the city( or lack of relationship as happened with Hodgson.)  Its basically Shanks Holy Trinity. The three things work together.
But atmosphere isnt on tap. Good atmosphere comes together when the harmony is there and it ebbs and flows as in every relationship. A Tuesday in October isnt always exciting nor is a Saturday morning in early January, but then again neither was it all the time in the 70s and 80s .
A grumpy crowd whinging about form or leaving on the 80th minute also comes across loud and clear too. Frustration and collective whining comes across loud and clear as well and it has an effect on the team. Indeed, The Kop used bollock the early leavers in the Kemlyn Rd  when they sneaked out early. Sit down you bums, they would roar. 
 But having said that, even when the atmosphere was low-key and the Kop was under-performing., there was always the chance that it could be resuscitated at any moment.  With humour or with something that happened on the pitch. A cat running on the park,  the bizzies marching towards the Kop like the Keystone Cops and getting the Laurel and Hardy tune, an attractive St Johns ambulance lady walking towards the Kop, ( obviously not politically correct these days,)  Gary Sprake the Leeds goalkeeper chucking the ball into his own net , or even the Grimsby Town fish chronicles. Something could always spark the masses out of slumber.
Our support and our relationship was/is so unique that it almost acted like one person. Its personality took on  the character of a single being and could change if circumstances dictated. Our support on the Kop, could change the shape of a game and the Kop used strategies to encourage,  Come on Scousers, come on scousers! was a rallying call which demanded greater intensity from the players. And they responded.
Similarly, when the players needed to show a bit less refinement and a bit more grit, Get into them!  was roared out and the players responded too, getting into the oppositions shins. Of course, get into them also encouraged the Anny Rd enders to lead the charge at the away supporters gathered in the Anfield Rd end and the Rd Enders usually responded with a We are evil! or  we are the Anny Anny Rd end to confirm that they were in attendance. This was then followed by a its nice to know youre here from the Kop. That was the way the conversation went.
There were chants, not songs, to change the flow of the game. It was mass communication with the players. Attack, attack, attack, attack, attack needs no explanation. But if a win was needed it communicated urgence and the team usually responded.   More persuasive than Come on scousers!!  which admittedly was a little chastising, was Come on you mighty reds, come on you mighty reds.  This was a reminder top the players that in case theyd forgotten that they were world beaters, we hadnt. So start showing it. I personally reckon that we could do with a few of these chants of encouragement, not just songs. Just saying like.
The starters of the chants and songs were hidden in the massed Kop. It could actually be anyone, but it was usually a select few. I even got a couple of songs started to my eternal pride. But we didnt need a drum or an ultra man with his back turned towards us to get us by the scruff of the neck. We were a many-headed animal and the life flowed out of us from all over the place.
Interaction with the referee was also very personal. He was also told in no uncertain terms if he was having a stinker or not. There were songs which asked about his parentage or if he was prematurely bald then he would be reminded that his arse was on his head. Whether this put pressure on the officials or not, I dont know, but we certainly got a fair rub of the green when we played at home. This was (and Im sure still is at times)  the power of the Kop.
When there was a lull in the game or the Kop was quiet, it would be time for the Kop drone. As Son of Spion and Mike 58 have pointed out. Again, something totally unique and special . It really needs to be revived. It could start on the left, in the centre or on the right. And it whined. Liiiiiiiiiiippoooooooooolllllllllllll!!! A wondrous thing!!!!
Then there were the foreign delicacies. We really were unique. The port city and the city of travellers when most people still didnt travel. I like to think it was superior level of mass culture. Scousers read and were informed and they knew their opera and literature.  Go back to Italy  roared the Kop, paraphrasing Cottraus  1850s Neapolitan classic  to the Inter Milan players  as we stuffed them 3-1 but should have scored more.  Come on! Who was the genius who thought of that one on the spot in the Kop that night?
Even when success was imminent, we didnt limit our repetoir to Were gonna win the League, as great a song as it was. No, we had our French version.  We changed the epic Edith Piaf number ,Milord, and it became, Were gonna win the League, were gonna win the League.   How Id love to hear that again from the Kop. Then were the other classics like Renato Rascels Arriverderci Roma, changed to the 25th May or the Dean Martin classic,  The Bridges of Paris,  for our 1981   Gay Paris classic.  And then there was the Dambuster dirge against our German opponents. Witty and a bit below the belt but memorable.  We were more international than Internazionale!
This , dont forget was before the easy access of the Internet. Its a delight to see that the more recent songsters are still dipping into the foreign bag  as well as using the Beatles song book. This is who we are. We must never forget it.
I could go on. All through the 2000s with the Istanbul classics and even the more recent beauties. The Rafa song which I had to laugh when I heard the Geordies rip it off so blatently...and badly. The Maxi Rodriguez beauty as well as the more recent gems. Why not sing these songs occasionally?  After all they are things of great beauty and recall moments of our glorious past.
Ill conclude and apologise if Ive gone on about this thing that is so dear to my heart for such a long post. Our support is different. Its not always at the highest level, and anyone who thinks that the atmosphere should always be amazing forgets that the Kop is only human .We are not artificial.
The Kop is a treasure that needs to be handed down to future generations. As I said It is a time capsule of collective memories, of our dads and granddads and it needs to be understood. Pink Floyd didnt use the Kop on one of their classics for nothing. If we ever worry that the atmosphere is a bit subdued, dont worry. It might change at any moment like it did against Leicester in the League Cup. Let them sing, wheres your famous atmosphere?  and theyre right. It mightnt be there  at that particular moment but the magic of our place is that its only ever round the corner. 
The important thing is that we never forget who we are. We are very special.

 

Mouldy Christmas cake

  Seis Veces
Re: Atmosphere at Anfield
Today at 11:05:55 am
Great posts above mate  :wellin

This thread, for all the moaning we do in it, has some great stuff inside it
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.
