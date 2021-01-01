Thought the atmosphere was really good just prior to kick off and for the first 15 minutes or so. It tailed off after that and never really picked up again. People have mentioned frustration/anxiety creeping in but I think a lot of it was down to sheer boredom.



The away fans who've come to Anfield for the Europa League group stage games have just sung their hearts out for the whole 90 minutes regardless of what's happening in the game but that's never really been the English culture. Over here, no matter how good an atmosphere might be at the start, it needs something to feed off. Preferably a goal, of course, but a near miss, a flare up or sometimes even a great tackle can dial up the volume. But it's hard to sustain an atmosphere when there's absolutely nothing happening out on the pitch.



That said, purely based on what actually happened on the pitch, one of the most boring games I've seen at Anfield was the 2005 European Cup semi against Chelsea. The early 'ghost' goal, Gudjonsen's miss right on full time, practically nothing in between but it was the best atmosphere I've ever experienced. The exception that proves the rule. The circumstances were a bit special that night though.